  • Ariel Investments' 13F portfolio value decreased from $10.17B to $9.24B, with 61 significant positions, including Jones Lang LaSalle, Generac, Mattel, ADT, and Lazard.
  • Notable stake increases include ADT, Affiliated Managers Group, Northern Trust, Carlyle Group, and First American Financial.
  • Significant stake decreases were observed in Jones Lang LaSalle, Generac Holdings, Mattel, Lazard, and Microsoft.
  • Ariel Fund, the flagship mutual fund incepted in 1986, has a lifetime annualized return of 10.53%.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ariel Investments' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ariel Investments' regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA, INTC, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

