Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 11, 2024 7:41 PM ETOxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.12K Followers

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Smith - IR
Tom Chubb - Chairman and CEO
Scott Grassmyer - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Chandana Madaka - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Mauricio Serna - UBS
Janine Stichter - BTIG
Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Oxford Industries Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Smith. Thank you, Brian. You may begin.

Brian Smith

Thank you and good afternoon. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results of operations or our financial condition to differ are discussed in our press release issued earlier today and in documents filed by us with the SEC including the risk factors contained in our Form 10-K. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will be discussing certain non GAAP-financial measures. You will find a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures in our press release issued earlier today, which is posted under our Investor Relations tab of our website at oxfordinc.com. And I'd like to introduce today's call participants.

With me today are Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO; and Scott Grassmyer, CFO and COO.

Thank you for your attention and now, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom Chubb.

Tom Chubb

Good

Recommended For You

About OXM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXM

Trending Analysis

Trending News