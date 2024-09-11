Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 11, 2024 5:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Laszczyk

All right. Great. Let's get started with our next session. Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to join us today. My name is Stephen Laszczyk, and I'm the lead entertainment analyst here at Goldman Sachs. We're excited to welcome to the Communicopia and Technology Conference, Jennifer Witz, the CEO of SiriusXM. Jennifer, thank you for being with us today.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you. I think it's my first time here. So it's to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Laszczyk

Thank you. Welcome. So maybe let's get started with the news from earlier this week. You completed the transaction, the combined the Liberty tracking stock group with SiriusXM. Just for those who might be newer to the story, could you maybe just give us a high-level overview of what the close of this transaction means for you, for shareholders? And what it means for the story at large at SiriusXM?

Jennifer Witz

And so there are a number of things that obviously changed as a result of the transaction. We are happy to be a freely independent, publicly traded company, again, one equity, which I think makes the investor thesis much simpler enhanced therefore, hopefully improve trading dynamics overall. And then hopefully, index inclusion in the future. So -- on the sort of company structure side, a lot more simplicity. But a lot else remains the same. We are -- we continue to be focused on delivering unique audio experiences to our listeners, across our products. We are on our way to transforming the business. to deliver long-term success. And we're building off this great foundation of strength in our core Series service with low churn, high ARPU, high margins, our leading digital audio advertising segment of the

