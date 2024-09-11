Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.13K Followers

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference September 11, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Gibson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Morton - Barclays

Brian Morton

All right. Thank you, everyone. We're in the homestretch here. This is the final presentation for today. With us, we have Royal Bank of Canada. Joining us is Katherine Gibson, Chief Financial Officer. Welcome, Katherine.

Katherine Gibson

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Morton

All right. Let me start off with kind of as you're sitting in this role. You're a few months into your new role as interim CFO. Maybe tell us about what have been your biggest priorities since taking the seat? And whether it's decisions on capital, liquidity or strategy?

Katherine Gibson

Thank you. So let me start, Brian, by just thanking you for inviting us here today. My first conference. So really excited to be here. And just being here over the last couple of days, a very impressive conference. So excited to be, I guess, capping it out with this session.

It's been a busy and exciting time at RBC. And so coming into the role has just been fantastic. I've been focused on taking purposeful steps across the various aspects of my mandate. I'd maybe share kind of three areas to pull out. Number one is maintaining our disciplined focus on efficient capital allocation.

During the second quarter, I think the group is, obviously, we're all familiar, we closed our HSBC acquisition with capital above our target. So CET1 at 12.8%. We also announced in that quarter the start of our NCIB. So we've got that buyback in place, which is targeted on repurchasing the shares that we issued underneath the DRIP.

And then second area for me has been

Recommended For You

About RY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RY

Trending Analysis

Trending News