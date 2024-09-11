FXH: A Short-Term Tactical Health Care Play Worth Considering

Summary

  • FXH launched in May 2007 and has amassed $1.26 billion in assets under management. Its 0.62% expense ratio is significant, but its long-term returns are pretty solid.
  • FXH trades at a 30% discount on forward earnings compared to VHT, making it an exciting short-term tactical play. Importantly, the fund is also strong on growth, quality, and diversification.
  • Health Care stocks are poised to outperform, with large-caps delivering earnings surprises that were second-best last quarter. FXH's selections also did well, especially in sales.
  • I've rated FXH a "buy", but I caution turnover is traditionally high, and shareholders should plan to check in on the portfolio quarterly.

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FXH) is a well-established fund with a 17-year track record, $1.26 billion in assets under management, and a 0.62% expense ratio. Historically, it's lagged behind broad-market benchmarks like

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

