Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) develops immuno-oncology treatments to improve the immune response against cancer. The company’s leading product candidate is Evorpacept [ALX148], a first-in-class CD47 inhibitor that blocks cancer cells' “don’t eat me” signal. Unlike standard CD47 inhibitors, Evorpacept has an inactive Fc domain that reduces side effects. ALXO’s pipeline explores diverse combinations of Evorpacept with chemotherapy, targeted agents, and checkpoint blockers. The company’s ASPEN-06 Phase 2 trials combined Evorpacept with trastuzumab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel (TRP). This trial showed favorable results in HER2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. Furthermore, Evorpacept has FDA Fast Track designations for several indications. This is why I ultimately lean bullish on the shares.

Evorpacept: Business Overview

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology firm founded in 2015 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California. It develops therapies to inhibit the CD47 checkpoint pathway to improve the immune reaction against cancer cells. ALXO’s leading drug candidate is Evorpacept [ALX148]. Interestingly, this drug can potentially be combined with other cancer therapies to enhance their efficacy. Evorpacept is a potential first-in-class CD47 blocker that prevents malignant cells from evading destruction. Cancer and other cells, like red blood cells, often overexpress CD47. The company refers to this blocker as a “don’t eat me” signal to the immune system's macrophages. Thus, Evorpacept’s mechanism of action blocks this signal by binding to CD47, allowing macrophages to detect and kill malignant cells.

Moreover, Evorpacept's mechanism is distinctive because it works with an inactive Fragment crystallizable [Fc] domain. The Fc domain is a part of an antibody that links with immune cells to trigger immune responses. In standard CD47 inhibitors with an active Fc domain, the binding to Fc receptors on macrophages can produce undesired immune activation or inflammation because it also affects healthy cells. So, for instance, when healthy red blood cells are targeted, it leads to side effects and toxicities. Fortunately, Evorpacept’s inactive Fc domain minimizes these negative effects by reducing unnecessary immune cell activation. This is why clinical trials have shown a favorable safety profile in more than 500 patients so far.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Currently, ALXO’s pipeline with Evorpacept includes two types of combinatory trials. The first category combines Evorpacept with combined with Herceptin [trastuzumab], Cyramza [ramucirumab], and Paclitaxel, collectively known as TRP. In collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), the ASPEN-06 trial tests these combinations for gastric and gastroesophageal junction [GEJ] cancer. Also, Evorpacept secured an FDA Fast Track designation for this indication. Moreover, it has Phase 1 trials for urothelial cancer with Padcev and breast cancer with Zanidatamab and Enhertu, respectively. These are developed in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative. Additionally, ALXO has a Phase ½ for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, combining Evorpacept with Sarclisa plus Dexamethasone in association with Sanofi (SNY).

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

However, it’s worth highlighting that those are primarily clinical collaborations rather than financial or development partnerships. As for ALXO’s second pipeline category, this part covers checkpoint inhibitors. ALXO has Evorpacept on Phase 2 trials combined with Keytruda and chemotherapy to treat Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Notably, this therapy also secured the FDA’s Fast Track designation.

HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer: Evorpacept and Enhertu

Moreover, ALXO’s corporate presentation highlighted the unmet need for advanced gastric and GEJ cancer therapies. China has the highest annual incidence of this disease, with 479 cases per 100,000, followed by Japan with 138 patients, South Korea with 29, and the USA with 26. Unfortunately, GEJ’s survival rate is 75% in localized cases and 7% in metastasis. For HER2-positive GEJ, the company is investigating various combinations of chemotherapy, targeted agents, and checkpoint inhibitors to cover different therapy stages.

It’s worth noting that most of the current treatments for HER2-positive gastric and GEJ cancer in the second and third lines of therapy have limited response rates. Also, overall survival outcomes are mediocre with one year or less. So, there’s clearly an urgent need for more efficient treatments. On July 31, 2024, ALXO announced topline data from the ASPEN-06 Phase 2 trial, demonstrating that Evorpacept with TRP had an improved response. This was for patients with prior lines of therapy with anti-HER2 agents.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Nevertheless, on July 31, 2024, ALXO’s stock dropped by 12% before the announcement of the ASPEN-06 trial results. Based on the data, this decline seems puzzling. ALXO’s ASPEN-06 clinical trial data compared to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Enhertu) from the DESTINY-Gastric01 study seem to have comparable results. It’s worth mentioning that these treatments target HER2-positive gastric cancer. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca (AZN) developed Enhertu, an already FDA-approved antibody-drug conjugate.

Currently, Enhertu is the standard of care for this disease. However, ASPEN-06 tested Evorpacept’s efficacy with Trastuzumab, Ramucirumab, and Paclitaxel [TRP] compared to TRP alone. Those results should be compared against Enhertu's HER2-positive gastric and GEJ cancer treatment. For context, the overall response rate [ORR] of Evorpacept with TRP was 40.3% compared to 26.6% for TRP alone. Trastuzumab Deruxtecan presented an ORR of 40.5% in the DESTINY-Gastric01 study. This means it had an almost identical initial tumor response rates with Evorpacept and Enhertu. Also, in patients with fresh HER2-positive biopsies, the combination of Evorpacept plus TRP presented a higher ORR of 54.8%. This outperformed the TRP-only cohort, which showed an ORR of 23.1%.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Additionally, the combo with Evorpacept had a median duration of response [DOR] of 15.7 months compared to Enhertu’s 11.3 months DOR. TRP alone was the control and had a DOR of 7.6 months. So, Evorpacept with TRP has a significantly better DOR than Enhertu and the control group. In fact, Evorpacept almost doubled the duration of the response of the control group. Therefore, Evorpacept plus TRP has a similar ORR as Enhertu, but the combo has a longer DOR. This is why I believe the combination of Evorpacept and TRP seems superior. Moreover, ASPEN-06’s results validate Evorpacept’s CD47 inhibitor, which is a promising breakthrough by itself.

Below Cash Value: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, ALXO trades at a $110.6 million market cap, making it a microcap in its sector. Its balance sheet holds $15.5 million in cash and equivalents and $141.2 million in short-term investments. This amounts to $156.7 million in available short-term liquidity against a long-term loan of $9.8 million. Interestingly, this means ALXO trades below its cash value, which usually denotes it’s probably undervalued. Also, its book value stands at $159.3 million, indicating a low P/B of 0.7. For context, its sector’s median P/B is 2.4, so again, ALXO seems relatively cheap.

Source: Allied Market Research.

However, the company remains pre-revenues. Nevertheless, I believe ASPEN-06’s Phase ⅔ trials are progressing well. The company might initiate Phase 3 trials for this candidate in 2025. So, assuming those late-stage clinical trials corroborate its effectiveness and safety, it could pave the way to FDA approval by 2026 or early 2027. I estimate ALXO’s latest quarterly cash burn at $26.7 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. Thus, ALXO’s cash runway should be roughly 1.5 years. This is slightly higher than the company’s expected cash runway until Q1 2026, so I imagine they anticipate a higher cash burn as trials ramp up.

I believe this is a tight runway, but it does seem sufficient to cover its Phase 3 trials if all goes according to plan. Moreover, this would let the company tap into the global gastric cancer market, forecasted to reach $10.7 billion by 2031. Evorpacept also has multiple potential combinations that could work, so I think it’s probable that at least one will be sufficiently effective and safe to reach FDA approval. Yet, what ultimately makes me bullish on ALXO is that it’s exceedingly cheap and has enough resources to prove its IP. However, this is a highly speculative stock because ALXO will be forced to raise more funds on highly dilutive terms if the upcoming trials don't deliver superb results.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Eventually, it’ll run low on cash reserves again, and if the shares haven’t recovered based on more promising prospects, shareholders will be substantially diluted. Yet, despite this, I think it has enough resources for now, and as long as ALXO’s research is successful, it could be a great speculative “buy” for investors who understand its inherent biotech risks.

Dilution Prospects: Risk Analysis

Still, I imagine ALXO will likely have to do another equity offering in the next few years. This does expose investors to dilution risks, but if the upcoming trials are successful, a higher valuation might mitigate those risks. In my experience, biotechs usually raise 2-3 years' worth of cash burn. But even assuming a hypothetical raise to fund one more year of research would imply an offering of $106.8 million. This would be equivalent to 96.6% of its current market cap. Thus, dilution risks remain high.

Source: TradingView.

Naturally, ALXO’s shares have plunged from their 52-week highs of $17.83 to just $2.16 per share. This shows that the market lacks confidence in its research and somewhat constricts ALXO’s ability to raise funds on more favorable terms. However, it also suggests that if the upcoming research updates show promising results, the shares could reprice higher significantly. This could provide ALXO with more favorable financing terms, but as it stands now, I think dilution risks are too considerable to ignore. This is why I ultimately give it a speculative “buy” rating.

Speculative “Buy”: Conclusion

Overall, ALXO is a high-risk, high-reward biotech at this point. If its upcoming trial data and updates are positive, then the stock does seem to have ample room to recover. Assuming this materializes, it could also give it more favorable terms to bolster its balance sheet with mitigated dilution risks. Conversely, its tight cash runway suggests that another equity raise will be necessary in the next few years. So, investors could face substantial losses unless ALXO shows something more concrete. Nevertheless, I ultimately lean bullish on the shares because, based on the data available today, ALXO’s Evorpacept next-generation CD47 blocker technology seems potentially revolutionary. Thus, I believe it’s a good speculative “buy” for investors who understand the embedded biotech risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.