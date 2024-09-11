Robert Michaud/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) investors have had a long and bumpy ride over the years since the company's SPAC origins in 2021, but finally the company's biggest milestone to date is about to arrive with a launch slated for early Thursday morning. This is just the beginning of a series of launches that will allow the company to offer communication services to the entire continental US and, in time, the globe. The market for this potential is substantial and ASTS, as a market leader, is an attractive long-term buy.

Ready For Liftoff

Thursday morning at 4:52 a.m., ASTS is expected to launch 5 of its BlueBird satellites on SpaceX's trusty Falcon 9 rocket in an effort to bring broadband connectivity to communication deserts. After delaying the initial launch from April 2024, this will mark the start of the company's mission to provide broadband connectivity that can be utilized anywhere on Earth. There has been a sort of frenzy around the stock recently as it has climbed from around $2 per share in May to around $30:

Data by YCharts

I'll admit I was unfamiliar with the company when I initially noticed the price action and I was wary of the lack of real progress aside from the company's couple proof-of-concept BlueWalker satellites. However, the strategic partnerships with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) to provide communication services to US customers and the ambitious timeline to launch the necessary satellites convinced me that there was something here.

First, ASTS closed a revenue-sharing deal with AT&T through 2030 to "provide a space-based broadband network direct to everyday cell phones", then a couple weeks later, the company secured a $100 million deal with Verizon to do the same and provide "100 percent coverage to the continental US". Securing two of the big three telecom players is about as significant a stamp of approval as a company like ASTS can receive, and these deals ignited the ongoing stock run.

As part of fulfilling these agreements, ASTS will launch a number of BlueBird satellites to provide continuous coverage to areas without traditional cell service. The first 5 will be launching Thursday morning barring any setbacks (weather, electric fields, etc) but there are at least 50 planned for the US depending on a variety of factors and many more planned after that in efforts to achieve global coverage. This upcoming launch will be the first real test of ASTS' ability to build that global network. If the launches are successful, which all signs point to being the case, this will be a watershed moment for the company and for investors.

While most competitors are private and finding a comparable is difficult, the satellite communications market is already sizable and growing. It's hard to pin down something with few public participants, but the overall satellite communications market is estimated at $84 billion in 2023 with an expected 10% compound annual growth rate for the next few years at least. One of the closest comps would be SpaceX's Starlink, which is expected to achieve $6.6 billion in revenue in 2024 and has an estimated valuation of around 60% of SpaceX's $210 billion total valuation = $120 billion. Starlink is of course much further ahead of ASTS in virtually all aspects of this race, but being second-best in a lucrative space is still a great position.

The stock's ~$7.5 billion market cap is lofty, but with the potential for global deals with other customers after a successful launch and demonstration of broadband connectivity in currently unreachable areas, I think the company has a lot of room to run long-term.

Risks and Investor Takeaway

As has been the case the last few months, the company has been selling shares to finance its growth as the price boomed. Raising funds while the market is showing interest is common for companies that have just experienced a price explosion, but dilution is a notable risk for which investors should watch. A couple is fine and even healthy, but too many (GameStop is the example that comes to my mind) and it would be smart to consider what might be going on behind the scenes and whether financial risks are increasing.

Another risk is that of competition from the likes of Starlink and others. While ASTS currently has a head-start in low band satellite communication, Starlink could fairly easily enter this space and compete for the same dollars. In my opinion, this sector is large enough for both companies to succeed and not step on each other's toes, but there are still risks, one of which is that Starlink is of course a part of SpaceX, which ASTS uses to launch its satellites.

Finally, ASTS has seen a significant price increase in a short amount of time, which lends itself to potential volatility. Those investors buying at these levels should be prepared for the possibility of a steep price drop should there be, for example, any launch setbacks or a broader market downturn where speculative stocks will get hit hard.

Even with these risks, I think ASTS has a favorable risk/reward profile and would be a solid addition as either a pure play or as a way to diversify a portfolio. I am eagerly awaiting the BlueBird 1-5 launch and will likely provide a further update afterwards.

Thanks for reading!