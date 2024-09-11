9 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Sep. 11, 2024 11:08 PM ET
Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.19K Followers

Summary

  • Altria extends its 54-year dividend increase streak with a 4% hike, while Amphenol impresses with a 50% increase, highlighting strong dividend growth trends.
  • My investment strategy focuses on buying, holding, and adding companies with consistent dividend growth and outperforming benchmarks, sharing insights for long-term portfolio success.
  • I use a combination of the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet and NASDAQ data to identify companies with at least five years of consistent dividend growth.
  • Lam Research and Amphenol stand out for their exceptional total returns and strong dividend growth rates, warranting further analysis for potential portfolio inclusion.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

September rolls on, and this week, I'm featuring another nine dividend increases. The most prominent one this week is dividend king Altria! Despite what you may think of their products, they are extending their 54-year increase streak with another 4% increase for investors. Additionally, as we'll

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.19K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, BR, STE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News