CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 11, 2024 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

George Kurtz - CEO and Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Gabriela Borges

All right. We will go ahead and kick it off. Thank you for joining us at the CrowdStrike session this afternoon at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I'm Gabriela Borges, I cover Security here at Goldman. Delighted to have on stage with me George Kurtz, CEO and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike. Thank you for joining us.

George Kurtz

Great to be here. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gabriela Borges

George, I wanted to start a little bit with some of the conversations you had on July 19. And specifically, what was some of the best advice you got in the hours and days following July 19, and who were some of the mentors and advisers that you picked up the phone and called that were most valuable to you?

George Kurtz

So, July 19 hit and there was not a lot of time for advice, and I think big part of it was just trying to do the right thing and get in front of it and kind of let people know what was going on. It was obviously a very fluid situation.

So, there weren't a lot of people to call, it was more rely on instinctive, be open, be transparent, take accountability, and be able to communicate what it was and wasn't because people were wondering what was happening. So, we needed to just go out and do that and probably broke every communication rule that was out there, but I think ultimately it paid off based upon the customer response and how they viewed what we tried to do.

I think

