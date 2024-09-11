2019 Bond Asset Class Returns In The Last 'Normal' Easing Cycle

Sep. 11, 2024 11:20 PM ETAGG, HYG, LQD, MBB, MUB, TLT, VCIT, BIV
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.39K Followers

Summary

  • 2019 was the last year investors saw what could be called a “normal” easing cycle, driven by macroeconomic growth concerns and falling SP 500 EPS estimates.
  • My impression back then was that Powell wanted to get the fed funds rate back to 3%, to give the FOMC some latitude for future monetary policy changes.
  • The interesting aspect to late 2018 was the correction in the S&P 500 in Q4 ’18: the last 90 days of 2018, the S&P 500 fell -13.5%.

Bond word in wooden blocks with coins on floor. Investment bond, Bond increasing, Raising funds and financial and banking concept.

Wipada Wipawin

2019 was the last year investors saw what could be called a “normal” easing cycle driven by macroeconomic growth concerns and falling S&P 500 EPS estimates.

That was the third year of President Trump’s term and obviously

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.39K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
MBB--
iShares MBS ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News