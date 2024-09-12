NACCO Industries Remains Risky Despite Its 30% Decline This Year

Sep. 12, 2024 12:19 AM ETNACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Stock
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.58K Followers

Summary

  • NACCO Industries has underperformed the S&P 500 since my previous article, declining 25% while the S&P 500 has rallied 30%.
  • The global shift to renewable energy and the fading tailwind from the Ukrainian war have negatively impacted coal prices, hurting NACCO's earnings.
  • Despite efforts to diversify, NACCO remains highly sensitive to coal price cycles and lacks tangible growth prospects in its core business.
  • Investors should avoid NACCO Industries due to its long-term headwinds and consistent underperformance compared to the broader market.

Coal Miners On Pile Of Coal

Monty Rakusen

Almost a year ago, I stated that NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was risky, despite its seemingly cheap valuation. Since my article, the stock has vastly underperformed the broad market, as it has declined 25% whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 30%. After

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.58K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics, and a MENSA member. I am the author of the book "Investing in Stocks and Bonds: The Early Retirement Project" (2024):I am also the author of the book "Mental Math: How to perform math calculations in your mind".I am also the author of 2 other mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I achieved my goal of financial independence at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News