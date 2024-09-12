Michael Loccisano

Performance Assessment

I've been bearish on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A)'s ability to outperform the broader market for many months now. And this assessment has not been accurate:

Performance since Author's Last Article on Berkshire Hathaway (Seeking Alpha, Author's Last Article on Berkshire Hathaway)

Berkshire Hathaway has been very resilient over the last couple of months and has even joined the trillion dollar club in market capitalization. I believe a key reason for my wrong judgement here has been an underestimation of the conglomerate's defensive positioning and the relevance of that given broader macroeconomic and stock market valuation factors, which I'll discuss more in depth in this piece.

Thesis

Since my last update, Berkshire Hathaway has surprised investors with consistent sales of some of its long-held investments. I will share my interpretation of these moves and what I expect going forward:

Further sales of stock is expected Cash buildup is favorable for a more protracted downturn Valuations are at premium, but perhaps deservedly so Relative technicals are bullish but at a key resistance level

Further sales of stock is expected

Berkshire Hathaway sold almost half of its Apple (AAPL) shares, bringing the final shares held down to 400 million in Q2 FY24. This is a nice round number figure, which makes me believe Buffett and his team have pruned their Apple stake to their desired level.

Since July 2024, the company has been unloading its stake in Bank of America (BAC), disposing 14.5% of its total shares stake:

BRK's BAC Stock Sales (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Currently, Berkshire's holdings of BAC stock stand at 882,723,903 shares. As this is not a round number, I suspect that the disposals of BAC stock are not completed yet.

Cash buildup is favorable for a more protracted downturn

All these sales of equity investments are leading to an increase in the cash balance and cash mix held by Berkshire Hathaway. As of Q2 FY24's close on June 30, 2024, Berkshire had a total cash, treasuries and fixed maturities balance of $293 billion, amounting to a 26.5% mix of total assets:

Berkshire Hathaway Assets Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

After the sales of BAC stock since, the total cash and equivalents figure now stands at almost $300 billion or 27% of total assets, assuming all else is equal.

This cash buildup means there is more flexibility to deploy large amounts of capital to work during a downturn. And I note that the odds of such a scenario are increasing for 3 key reasons:

1. Key leading indicators are at levels that have historically led to recessions

The US yield curve, unemployment rate and consumer expectations are all near longer-term lows:

US Yield Curve vs Economic Cycle Indicators (TopDown Charts, LSEG)

The convergence of these indicators at such levels have historically coincided with periods of recession in 2020 (COVID), 2008 (Global Financial Crisis), early 2000 (Dot-com bust) and the early 1990s (restrictive monetary policy and an oil price shock).

2. US recession probabilities in the next twelve months are at local highs:

The New York Fed pegs the likelihood of recession in August 2025 to be at 62%, which is a very high reading not seen since the early 1980s:

Probability of US Recession in the next 12 months (New York Fed)

3. Stock market valuations are expensive on multiple valuation metrics

The S&P500 (SPY) (SPX)'s valuations indicate a meaningful degree of expensiveness vs longer term averages on 19 out of 20 valuation metrics, which includes the Buffett Indicator - Market Cap to GDP:

S&P500 Valuations (Bank of America)

Overall, I think these indicators point to a risk of a more protracted economic and stock market downturn ahead. This would be relatively advantageous for Berkshire if Warren Buffett and his team can deploy a lot of the $300 billion of cash to productive use.

Valuations are at premium, but perhaps deservedly so

Although there are some counterarguments to using book value to value Berkshire, I believe it is still relevant as the stock has traded in a well-defined book value range of 1.25-1.65x over the past decade:

Berkshire Hathaway P/B (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Based on Q2 FY24's filings, Berkshire's P/B stood at 1.65x. After accounting for the major equity movements since then, I compute the P/B to be more or less at the same level at 1.63x:

Updated P/B Calculation for Berkshire Hathaway (Company Filings, Trading View, Author's Analysis)

This corresponds to a 12% premium to the longer-term average of 1.45x. However, given the prospects of a slower economy ahead, I would say this premium may be deserved.

Relative technicals are bullish but at a key resistance level

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

Relative Read of BRK.B vs SPX500

BRK.B vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

Relative to the S&P500, Berkshire stock is showing strong bullish momentum on the monthly chart. However, it is near a major 12-monthly resistance that has held since 2008. There is no breakout on the monthly range yet either. Hence, I believe the relative technicals point toward bullishness overall, but with a worse margin of safety for initiating fresh buys.

Key Risks and Monitorables

Although Berkshire may have a larger cash balance to be opportunistic within the next downturn, a key risk is that the competition for good deals is still high. Unlike in 2008, when Berkshire had many deal invites, the competition now is much higher since private equity (PE) has grown in scale with a significant $2.6 trillion in dry powder currently, compared to only $878 billion in 2008. Hence, even with excess cash, it remains to be seen if Berkshire would be able to win attractive deals vs PE players.

Takeaway & Positioning

I've underestimated the resiliency of Berkshire Hathaway, which has led to me being caught offside in relative positioning vs the S&P500. But now, I recognize that multiple signs - convergence of leading macroeconomic indicators, recession probabilities and the broad market index's valuation levels - all highlight an elevated risk of an economic downturn and stock market correction. Berkshire's higher cash positioning, which, I believe, will increase further from more BAC stock sales, positions the conglomerate favorably to take advantage of lower-priced assets in a downturn. Due to this advantage, I think the stock's premium valuation currently is deserved. That said, the bullish thesis here is vulnerable to high competition from private equity, undermining Berkshire's ability to claim a meaningful share of attractive opportunities in the event of a downturn.

Rating: 'Neutral/Hold'

