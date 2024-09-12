valio84sl/iStock via Getty Images

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)(TSXV:XPEL.U:CA) has seen its share price decline by over 50% during the last year.

In this article, I will review their recent financial performance and I will deep dive into the headwinds and pressures that the company is currently facing, including a decline in profitability and the mismatch between sell-ins and sell-throughs in China.

I will explain the rationale behind my Hold rating in the Outlook section. For now, I will begin with a brief company overview section for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Initially starting as a software company, XPEL now sells automotive paint protection films, window films, and installation services.

They also provide architectural films for buildings, marine, and other applications, although their core focus is on automotive products.

Additionally, they offer subscriptions for their proprietary design access platform, which helps installers efficiently apply films to vehicles.

They operate through one business segment, although they provide a breakdown of their revenue per product and service. I considered including two tables below showing a breakdown of their annual revenue.

Business Segment 2021 ($ in millions) 2022 ($ in millions) 2023 ($ in millions) Paint Protection Film 169.9 192.4 229.9 Automotive Window Film 38.4 54.4 68.0 Other 9.0 11.4 13.6 Total Product Revenue 217.3 258.2 311.4 Click to enlarge

Revenue per product. Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

Service Category 2021 ($ in millions) 2022 ($ in millions) 2023 ($ in millions) Software 4.4 5.2 6.5 Cutbank Credits 12.4 16.3 17.6 Installation Labor 24.3 42.8 58.5 Training and Other 1.0 1.5 2.3 Total Service Revenue 42.0 65.8 84.9 Click to enlarge

Revenue per service. Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

In regards to the ownership of the company, all 7 directors and executive officers own 9.5% of the common stock, with the CEO, Ryan L. Pape, owning 4.1% alone. In my view, this is a decent amount of skin in the game, which is something I highly favor in a company.

Recent Performance

I always prefer to begin my analysis with the recent headwinds and pressures affecting the company.

One of the strongest headwinds that XPEL is facing is the sharp revenue decline in China, where figures in the second quarter fell by 45.7% YoY, from $8.1 million to $4.4 million.

The reason I am sweating about this decrease is because China was historically a key growth market for XPEL.

Among the key drivers for this decrease is a discrepancy between sell-ins and sell-throughs. Essentially, XPEL has been selling its products to Chinese distributors, who keep the products in stock until they are sold to customers. This last step is called a sell-through, which means an actual sale to a real customer.

The problem is that customers haven’t been buying XPEL’s products from the distributor as quickly as expected, so the distributor has a lot of unsold inventory piling up in their warehouse.

So, even though products aren't actually sold to customers (sell-throughs), XPEL counts its revenue based on the products sold to the distributor (sell-ins). This led to a mismatch between actual demand, and the revenue from these Chinese distributors, who now have a large amount of inventory to deal with until they manage to sell the products.

Another pressure comes from declining profit margins and rising costs. Net income declined by 4.5% YoY, despite a 7.5% increase in total revenue.

EBITDA fell 2.7 YoY, and EBITDA margins declined from 21.9% in Q2 2024 down to 19.9% in Q2 2024.

This tightening of margins suggests that rising costs are outpacing revenue growth. And surely, when looking at the operating expenses, I was not surprised to see a 20.5% increase YoY. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 26.2%, while general and administrative expenses rose by 17.5%.

In my view, it seems that the sharp increase in marketing expenses is driving some revenue growth, but this is at the expense of lower margins. If you have been reading some of my articles on Seeking Alpha, you probably know by now that I am not a big fan of companies that focus on volume rather than high margins.

However, not everything during the second quarter was negative for XPEL.

An example is the sharp increase in revenue in the US, which grew 9.7% YoY to $64.9 million, significantly improving from the weaker 1.9% growth seen in Q1 2024​. In my view, this is a good sign that their dealership business is growing at a good pace (30% YoY).

Despite lower profitability margins, gross margin was relatively steady when compared to Q1 2024, increasing slightly by 1.2% QoQ.

Finally, I will mention that there is an anticipated new product launch in late Q3 / early Q4 this year. This is the windshield protection film, which is a product that has been highly requested by customers.

Additionally, another growth initiative is the launch in Q2 of the OEM referral program, allowing consumers to purchase XPEL products directly and have them installed through the company’s network of installers.

Outlook

A quick look at the weekly chart below shows that the share price has been consolidating over the past months around the $40 support level, following a significant decline of 50% over the past year.

Trading View

So, how reliable is this support level? Well, I have to recognize that the lack of past data makes the $40 support quite unreliable. During Q1 2024 earnings release, the share price dropped below this level (down to lower 30s), so I remain skeptical about this support line.

In regard to the income statement, I am encouraged by the results in the second quarter of this year, which represent an inflection point from the downward trend over the last year.

Trading View

In regard to their balance sheet, they have a good amount of current assets, which overshadow the total debt of the company.

trading view

When looking at the cashflow statement, again I remain impressed with the performance in Q2 2024, especially when looking at the free cash flow.

trading view

To summarize, I remain mostly impressed with their financial results in the second quarter, despite the headwinds and pressures that I've already mentioned in the previous section.

However, I am disappointed about the lack of a share buyback program.

In regard to insider buying, the only operation registered in the open market was a $96,510 purchase by North John (director) on May 8, after the selloff following the Q1 earnings release.

However, he was the only insider who bought, which raises some concerns about the reasons why there were no purchases by other executives, considering a new discounted price (at the bottom of the dip, the share price was close to $30 per share). Therefore, I remain cautious and maintain a Hold rating for this stock.

Conclusion

In summary, I see a mixed picture of their financial performance. On the positive side, revenue growth in the US and the launch of the new windshield protection film indicate potential for growth.

However, the headwinds and pressures in China, with the mismatch between sell-ins and sell-throughs, combined with rising costs and declining profit margins, make me concerned about the sustainability of their revenue growth strategies. Especially when considering the significant increase in expenses, particularly in sales and marketing.

The lack of a share buyback program and cluster insider buying, despite the share price trading in the low 30s in May and August, also give me more reasons to remain cautious.

Therefore, I maintain a Hold rating and I will keep a close eye on the third and fourth quarters to look for improvements in the Chinese market and the launch of the new windshield protection film.