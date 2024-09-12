Tara Moore

Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ:SCVL) 2Q24 results were okay, with comparable sales down but improving sequentially. Aggregate sales were up a strong 13% but were influenced by the acquisition of Rogan's and a calendar shift. The company's margins are improving, but this cannot be separated from the (circumstantially) higher sales. The company is rolling out new marketing initiatives and considering converting some Shoe Carnival stores into Shoe Stations. Management increased guidance.

Despite the positive guidance for the rest of the year, I continue to believe the company's stock price is high for a footwear retailer. Between current earnings and growth, I would expect a yield of 10.5% on SCVL, which is not enough to justify owning a retailer with record margins into a potential recession. For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating on SCVL.

2Q24 results and 2H24 guidance

Impressive topline, down if adjusted: SCVL's top-line was great, up 13% to reach $332 million from $295 million a year ago. However, all of the growth was inorganic or circumstantial. Out of the $332 million, $22 million came from acquiring Rogan's in February 2024, and $20 million came from the shift of one back-to-school week to Q2 from Q3 last year.

On a comparable basis, the company reported sales down 2.1%, a long shot from 13% growth, but still improving sequentially from Q1 (down 3.5%). The company's comparables are getting easier for 2H24 as well.

Margins improving, but circumstantial: The company's operating margins levered 60 bps, 30 on CoGS and 30 on SG&A. However, the company's margins are not comparable, given the increase in sales from the acquisition and the calendar shift. In fact, the company is expecting margins to de-lever in 3Q (because of the shift) and in 4Q (because of higher marketing expenses).

Inventories improving: On an unadjusted basis, inventories were up for the quarter. However, after adjusting for Rogan's acquisition, inventories were down 10% on a unit basis. This is a healthy start point for 2H24.

Improving back to school: The company reported that back-to-school comps had turned positive in late July and August (already part of Q3).

2H24 expected positive: SCVL is expecting 2H24 to post positive comparable figures, ranging from flat to 5%. Management commented on the call that they still expect the most likely outcome to be 0% to 2.5%, but that if the boots season is very good, the outcome may be better. Boots are an important category in 2H24, representing about 25% of the business (according to the call). The category was down mid-teens last year, so comping positively this year should not be very challenging.

Marketing and store initiatives: Management reported that, for the first time, the company invested more in digital ads than in linear TV. They were happy with the results because digital allows them to decide which products to promote based on the cadence of the season.

Another initiative was related to transforming three Shoe Carnival stores into Shoe Station stores. Management expected sales to improve moderately, low to mid-single digits, but the transformed stores posted a 15% improvement in sales. Shoe Station is a more upscale store with higher average prices. The company will roll out seven new tests in the second half of the year.

Valuation

Thanks to the better situation in the back-to-school season, and positive reads for the rest of the year, management updated guidance to the upside. The company is now expecting comparable sales down 1.5% to up 1%, with total sales up 5% to 6%. In particular, as mentioned, 2H24 comps should be meaningfully positive in order to achieve yearly positive comps.

The company also expects adjusted EPS between $2.6 and $2.75. On a more granular basis, the company expects revenues of about $1.24 billion and flat operating margins, representing an operating income of about $100 million for the year.

Compared to these figures, SCVL offers a market cap of $1.1 billion and an EV slightly below that (SCVL prides itself on not having debt for the last 20 years, except seasonally, for working capital purposes).

Data by YCharts

After taxes of 25%, the above operating income guidance becomes approximately a NOPAT of $75 million. This implies a yield of about 7.5% on the company's EV.

On the growth side, SCVL has consistently posted growing revenues thanks to an expanding store footprint. Still, the 10-year revenue CAGR for the company has been 3% only. On the margin side, the company's gross and operating margins are at record levels thanks to lower inventories and more full-price selling, but these margins will probably decrease over time (for example, they would have in 1H24 if not for the calendar shift, and they probably will in 2H24). This implies that we cannot expect an improvement in EPS from margin expansion, if anything we should expect the opposite.

Data by YCharts

Adding the two components leads to SCVL offering a current yield of 7.5% and growth yield of 3%, approximately (assuming no compression in margins, which is unlikely), or 10.5% combined.

In my opinion, a 10.5% current yield is low for a company of SCVL characteristics. The company is well-run, has long-standing management, and has no debt. These are all positive characteristics. However, it is also a footwear retailer exposed to the economic cycle and little pricing power. A company of these characteristics should offer 12% to 15% to be considered fair, and even more for an opportunistic consideration.

For that reason, I believe SCVL is not an opportunity at these levels. I like the company and its management, but the stock price should be lower for me to consider it opportunistic.