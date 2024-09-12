August CPI Report: Not The Inflation Report The Market Was Hoping To See

Principal Financial Group
  • The August CPI report was slightly higher than expected, dampening market hopes for a 50 basis points Fed cut next week.
  • Monthly headline inflation rose 0.2% in August, as expected, bringing the annual rate to decelerate further to 2.5% - from 2.9% prior.
  • The rise in core inflation was primarily driven by the 0.5% increase in shelter costs in the month, the most since the start of the year.

CPI Consumer Price Index written in notebook on white table

Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The August CPI report was slightly higher than expected, dampening market hopes for a 50 basis points Fed cut next week. While the report will certainly not pose an obstacle

Principal Financial Group
