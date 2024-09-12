Gary Yeowell Legal & General logo (Legal & General)

Investment Thesis

Back in October last year, we asked ourselves why the share price of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) (OTCPK:LGGNF) was not higher.

It is always nice to receive their safe and trusted dividend twice a year.

A dividend that now is yielding 9% on a TTM basis. However, if the share price is not increasing, investors must consider this when deciding whether the company deserves their investment.

In the middle of each year, the management of LGGNY has its capital market day in London where investors and analysts get an update on the progress of the company

Since we shared our view on LGGNY almost a year ago, we want to take this opportunity to update you on our earlier Buy thesis on this company.

Background of Legal & General Plc

The company is a multinational financial services company based in London, with 188 years of history.

It started as a life assurance company. This was sold off to Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) in 2020. Their main business is investment management, institutional and retail retirement schemes.

As of 30th of Jun 2024, their AUM was £1.136 trillion, which equals to $1.49 trillion.

Their main listing is on the London Stock Exchange, where it is a component in the FTSE100 index.

Highlights From Capital Market Day

This was the first time we saw and listened to LGGNY’s new Group CEO Antonio Simoes. The presentation answered many questions about how the management intends to deliver on making improvements to stakeholders. Three main topics were presented.

Sustainable Growth

In terms of ROE, they still expect to achieve a ROE above 20% over the coming three years.

Management has set a target for the next three years to grow the core operating EPS by a CAGR of six to nine percent. We will show that based on past growth, we believe their target should be realistic and manageable.

Why do we think their targets are realistic and manageable?

According to LGGNY’s 2023 Annual Report, global AUM is projected to increase from more than $115 trillion in 2022 to $147 trillion by 2027.

As they already are positioned as one of the world’s leading asset managers, with $1.49 trillion AUM, we believe they will capture a part of this expected increase in AUM globally. They have customers in Europe, the Americas and opened an office in Singapore in 2022 to tap into the market in Asia.

One area, in which LGGNY is growing, is the offering of ETFs for investors.

The popularity of ETFs keeps growing. As much as we here at SA like to pick our stocks in the pursuit of alpha, many new investors prefer to choose ETFs as their way of gaining market exposure.

Presently, LGGNY has a stable of 1 commodities ETF, 8 fixed income ETFs, and 15 equity ETFs. This list of offerings should grow, and the fund sizes should also grow.

Sharper Focus

Instead of having two separate asset-managing divisions, LGIM and LGC, they have now merged the two into one.

Legal & General Investment Management, or LGIM, was one of the largest asset managers in the world with an AUM of £1.2 trillion. Legal & General Capital investments, or LGC, invest in commercial real estate, clean energy, housing, and alternative finance private assets.

From now onwards, the merged unit will simply be called Asset Management.

It should shave off some costs. We regularly read reports from managements such as LGGNY, but also HSBC (HSBC), with their plans to improve their cost-to-income ratio. However, every quarter we see that in reality, this seems to be quite difficult to achieve. Going forward, let us see if they can deliver on these plans.

We have in earlier articles shared our view on LGGNY’s business of being home builders. This is done through their interest in CALA, which is the 10th largest homebuilder in the UK. It is a business that is quite different from the rest of their business.

Here is what their new CEO said:

We have been very transparent about the fact that CALA is not strategic, but that does not mean what we are in any rush to sell or to maximize value is the important objective here.”

For FY 2023, CALA’s adjusted operating profit was £112 million, which is not an inconsiderable amount of money; However, it constituted just 6.7% of their total adjusted operating profit that year.

As such, they are right in refocusing most of their resources elsewhere. A sale of CALA would be a good way to recycle capital.

Enhanced Returns to shareholders

Earlier, management planned to increase their dividend by 5% per year up to 2028.

Now this has been revised to a cash distribution which will grow by 2%, but with an addition of some share buybacks. For now, they have committed the first tranche of £200 million by the end of this year. There is no guarantee that this buyback plan will continue, but that is their stated intention.

Is their dividend well covered?

Legal & General EPS and dividends (Data from L&G. Graph by author)

We can see that the dividend over the last ten years has been well covered by much higher adjusted operating earnings per share.

LGGNY’s FY 2024 Financial Report

On the 7th of August, we got the FH 2024 financial results. The core operating profit of£849 million was in line with the results last year. They beat last year’s result by £5 million.

ROE went up from 28.6% last year to 35.4% this year.

Their Solvency II coverage remains high at 223%.

What is important is their growth in store of future profit from new business generated. This was up 7% Y-o-Y at£14.5 billion.

Share Price Going Nowhere

As the share prices of many of our financials have done well over the past couple of years, we did question why that has not been the case with LGGNY.

For information, one share of the ADR LGGNY represents 5 ordinary shares of Legal & General Group Plc.

In this article, we wanted to compare LGGNY with that of Prudential Financial's (PRU).

1-year share prices of LGGNY and PRU (SA)

Over one year, there is a difference of 19% difference in the gain in the share price.

We are aware of the danger of picking data points, as one could unintentionally pick data that happens to validate a particular view or thesis. To try to avoid this, we have also looked at other time frames, like 3, 5 and 10 years.

We also wanted to measure LGGNY up against the FTSE 100 index (UKX).

Legal & General share price versus Prudential and FTSE100 (Data from Yahoo Finance. Compilation by author)

Perhaps, the reason the share price has gone nowhere is because investors fear the complexity of assessing the company’s true liabilities. In an earlier article, we wrote:

Before we became shareholders in Legal & General, we did what we always do, that is to do a risk assessment of its assets and liabilities, amongst several other criteria we have. We are not actuaries and have to admit that we concluded that it was hard to assess what the liabilities were.”

Risk to thesis and a conclusion

As with so many financial institutions, it is hard to determine what their liabilities are. They do get stress tested and all have rigorous risk management in place. We can only hope that their high solvency rate will be a buffer that is big enough to weather any storms that may come.

Nevertheless, we still think that this is the main risk with LGGNY.

In terms of profitability, a more focused approach should translate into higher operating profits going forward.

Demand for asset management at the scale that LGGNY can provide is growing, too. We are positive about their new policy of returning capital to shareholders. A combination of a slightly higher dividend per year and some share buyback should be welcomed by shareholders.

It is more difficult to predict what will happen to a company's share price than what may happen to its dividends. All we can do is hope, although that in itself is not a strategy.

In the meantime, we get paid well to just wait and see.

Our Buy stance remains for LGGNY.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.