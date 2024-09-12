Legal & General Group Plc Mid-Year Review

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Legal & General Group's dividend yields 9%, but stagnant share price requires careful consideration for investment.
  • Management targets 6-9% EPS growth and over 20% ROE, with a focus on cost efficiency and asset management consolidation.
  • The dividend policy has been revised to a 2% growth plus share buybacks, which is still attractive.
  • Despite complex liabilities, a focused strategy and strong asset management demand support our Buy stance on LGGNY.

London city skyline and River Thames at sunrise

Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

Back in October last year, we asked ourselves why the share price of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) (OTCPK:LGGNF) was not higher.

It is always nice to

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
3.01K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long L&G on LSE.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LGGNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGGNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGGNY
--
LGGNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News