Company Overview & Thesis

Dollarama Inc., (TSX:DOL:CA)(OTCPK:DLMAF) headquartered in Montreal, is the largest discount dollar store chain in Canada, with 1,583 stores nationwide as of July 28, 2024. The company offers 4,000+ products at a cap of $5 (all figures CAD unless otherwise noted) per item and is a nationally recognized brand. The company also owns a majority stake of 60.1% in Dollarcity, a leading Latin American discount dollar store brand. I believe there is some upside in the stock given the current macroeconomic picture and consistent growth profile of the business. The company continues to navigate a somewhat inflationary environment with a clear dominance across Canada and Latin America.

Management has done a tremendous job of leading the company and has seen stock appreciation exceed the broader Canadian market consistently over the past half-decade. Following its September 11, 2024 earnings report, which surpassed EPS estimates, the stock surged 7% in a single day (as of 2pm). DOL has risen ~41% year-to-date, well exceeding the TSX, showcasing its continued resilience as a stock to own. The company regularly exceeds expectations and boasts a distinctive global strategy, solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian retail sector since its 2009 IPO.

While well valued, DOL remains an attractive portfolio holding, provided shares can be purchased below $130. Its public market peers [Dollar General (DG) & Dollar Tree (DLTR)] continue to flounder, and other discount retailers like Walmart (WMT) and 99 Cent Depot have not been able to stop DOL's momentum. I expect the stock to reach $147 within the 12-month period, based on a discounted cash flow valuation, and on a 2025 EV/EBITDA of 22.3.

Q2 Results

DOL reported strong Q2 numbers, highlighted by year-over-year sales growth of 7.4% and EBITDA growth of 18.4%, while also re-iterating full-year guidance. Earnings per share rose to $1.02, beating street estimates slightly, as net earnings totaled $285.9MM, compared to $245.8MM in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company also repurchased 2.1MM shares, while opening 14 net new stores. These updates were well-regarded by the market, and the company has continued to chug along in the first half of 2023. DOL's EBITDA margins increased to 33.5%, from 31.5%, with the increase mainly attributable to the positive impact of lower contractual rates with logistics carriers. The company saw earnings growth almost double from Dollarcity, up to $22.7MM from $11.4MM last year.

DOL's efficient operating processes continue to improve, evidenced by inventory ticking down to $884MM. Over the past few years, this number has trended downwards, indicating efficiency improvement in inventory turnover. This trend was reinforced with 7% increase in same store sales, which better depicts DOL's brand compared to online sales. The company did see some negative growth in basket size, down 2.2% as customers bought less per trip. The company remains levered at 2.21x of Net Debt/EBITDA, in line with peers like DG, with a 2023 Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.4x and DT of 2.23x.

When reviewing these results, there's a lot to like about DOL's continued performance. The company retained a strong top and bottom line growth profile, while also repurchasing shares and tightening the belt on costs to improve EBITDA. Dollarcity continues to impress and from a global operations standpoint, DOL has never looked better. While there is some worry concerning the reduction in average transaction value, Patrick Bui, CEO, noted that total transactions increased by 7%, more than making up for the slight dip in basket size. With guidance remaining steady, Q2 was a success for DOL.

Company Outlook

On June 12, 2024, DOL announced more details concerning their Latin America strategy. DOL announced a further investment into Dollarcity, worth 10% for 6MM shares. At the time, I thought it was a bit rich, as that values the 10% stake at ~$720MM (share price was ~$120 at the time), and the whole company at $7.2Bn. With the entity on bringing about $22.7MM to the bottom line, that purchase price was ~42x earnings. The hope is that Dollarcity will rapidly grow, and based on these results, that does seem likely. The company opened 23 new stores in the region, and has become a leader in Columbia and Panama, which remain fragmented.

The interesting development was the announcement of a joint-venture with Dollarcity to enter Mexico in 2026. DOL retains 80% of that entity, and Mexico an intriguing market to enter. Expected CAGR is >5% into 2029, and market concentration remains low. While initially not including Mexico may have been a missed opportunity, generating strong returns and learnings from other countries nearby looks like it's starting to pay off.

Meanwhile, the Canadian business continues to hum along as management has transitioned into steadier growth, cost optimization, and ESG focus. The company has seen continued growth opportunities in Alberta, Ontario, and the Atlantic, and have been anchoring new developments. Guidance has remained unchanged at 60-70 new stores this year, and CAPEX has remained in line with guidance. The company’s product mix has remained relatively stable, though consumables now represent 46% of the total, up slightly from before. Despite this, the company has done two key things to mitigate this transition. They've maintained strong margins through renegotiation of contractor fees for transportation and delivery services. Additionally, its focus on keeping private-label brands dominant in its offerings has been a good strategic move. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact Canadians, more consumers are turning to DOL for food purchases, but these proactive measures have been crucial in maintaining healthy EBITDA margins and demonstrate nice foresight.

The company has also continued to drive ESG as a core part of their message. DOL started an EV truck pilot and has now hit 50% female representation at the management level. The company also detailed where and how Scope 3 emissions were being generated, and outlined a key step-by-step process to hit their metrics. Through leadership in operational improvements and ESG, management has continued to remain nimble as a retailer with a large carbon footprint.

Overall, the company outlook looks strong. There is a clear strategic growth path in Latin America, and the core business in Canada continues to generate strong returns. All these factors have led to continued strong share price performance and outperformance vs. peers both locally and abroad.

Risks

The two key risks that management highlighted in the earnings call concerned basket size and new entrants from a consumables standpoint. Tamy Chen from BMO highlighted that past growth was due in part to basket size, so a new trend in transaction size reduction could be concerning. However, Neil Rossy, CEO, noted that they've "never been solely focused on any given driver of basket or traffic" and that "as long as we're sensitive to the combination of both being the right mix at any given time, we're happy with the performance". That quelled some fears that while traffic had been rising, transaction values may not support the valuation into the future.

Additionally, there was commentary concerning Loblaw's new low-cost food stores that opened in Ontario. Analysts tried to understand how much product overlap that DOL expects, but Neil Rossy didn't take the bait, noting "we're not in the grocery business. It's just one small part of our store". That makes sense as while some consumables will definitely have overlap (canned goods, confectionary, etc.), the bottom line is that DOL has a distinct offering and has been able to fend off competitors for decades. I see no reason why this won't be different.

Fairly Valued With Some Upside

DOL has had a strong run up this year, buoyed by strong quarterly results and an expectation that customers will continue to look at discount retailers in the face of high cost of living. The model forecasts a WACC of 6.2% and the company has sufficient cash for growth, negating a true need to level right now. With declining interest rates, I anticipate the cost to raise at 5% should they attempt to leverage in this environment, given their previous fixed rate debt is between 1.5%-3.6%.

Author WACC Forecast (Author's Model)

I forecast a continuing value of $36B, given a 5% revenue increase this year and blended revenue growth of ~4% for three years, as same store sales growth continues to impress. I see the margins ending up near the top of guidance, at 44%, for the year. I hold other cost ratios mostly equal to guidance, as they were conservative given the strong Q2 numbers. A $147 share price (see below) can be supported with fundamentals. The share price is supported by EPS of $3.88 in FY2025. This value showcases a 22.1 EV/EBITDA ratio, on the high end of industry peers - but given their consistent performance, it is validated.

Author Income Statement Forecast (Author) Author EV and Share Price Forecast (SP)

Bottom Line

DOL remains the leader in discount retail throughout Canada and has continued to benefit from higher inflation and strong growth. The company sports robust operations and continues to expand in Latin America. While fairly valued, I think DOL is worth a cautious buy if you can buy in increments below $130, and their performance over the past decade plus is reassuring. I re-iterate a cautious Buy with a $147 price target within 12 months.

