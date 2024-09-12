Jacek_Sopotnicki

Introduction

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is a large media company born out of the merger between AT&T spin off Warner Brothers and Discovery. The deal created a company with a large debt load and significant earnings headwinds. Over the last year, Warner Brothers has committed to utilizing free cash flow to pay down debt, something I discussed back in May. Today, I still believe in the long-term value of Warner Bros. Discovery, but I am finding an easier time in the selling of cash secured put options versus outright share ownership.

Warner Bros. Discovery Financial Results

Warner Bros. Discovery is still bouncing back from the Hollywood actor's strike. In the first six months of 2024, the company saw total revenue drop by $1.4 billion to $19.6 billion. The sales decline was driven heavily by drops in content and distribution revenue. The company has worked on cost reductions, with the cost of revenues down by over $1 billion compared to a year ago. Overall expenses would have been down had it not been for the $9.4 billion in impairment charges, which are noncash expenses.

SEC 10-Q

A look at the Warner Bros. Discovery balance sheet can provide better context into the impairment expense. The company is carrying over $60 billion in intangible assets (not including content rights), which is $13 billion lower than at the end of 2023. These intangible assets create challenges as their depreciation will be a headwind to earnings and impairments threaten shareholder equity. Shareholder equity dropped by $11 billion to $34 billion due to the massive impairment charge. This makes the company's market cap of under $18 billion look less of a disconnect due to the uncertainty of the intangible assets. Long-term debt has dropped from $43.5 to under $41 billion, which helps contribute to shareholder equity.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Free Cash Flow Creates Value

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to create robust free cash flows. During the first half of the year, operating cash flow rose by over $400 million to $1.8 billion, mainly thanks to reduced investments in content rights. After capital expenditures, the company's free cash flow was near $1.4 billion, which was much higher than $800 million a year ago. Warner Brothers took its free cash flow and some cash on hand and used it to pay down long-term debt by more than $2 billion. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow is around $7 billion, although the last couple of quarters have been lighter. At this rate, Warner Brothers is trading at less than 3 times free cash flow, which is an attractive valuation compared to the typical communication services company.

SEC 10-Q TIKR

A Commitment To Deleveraging

Warner Bros. Discovery's management has made it clear that paying down long-term debt has been a priority, although investors may see a drag on free cash flow in the back half of the year due to investments related to the Olympics. Management has been utilizing tender offers to buy long-term debt on the open market at a discount, a move that will translate into higher earnings in future quarters, especially if near term debt maturities can be funded with cash on hand.

Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Call Transcript SEC 10-Q

The Earnings Outlook

Positive earnings are critical to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders, experiencing share price appreciation. Analysts are confident that the company will be profitable in 2025 and 2026, with earnings around 60 cents per share. At a ten multiple, I feel comfortable selling cash secured put options with a $6 strike price.

Seeking Alpha

The Cash Secured Put Option Trade

While I have had success in the past selling cash secured put options with a $7.50 strike price, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are currently trading below that value. The shares do not pay a dividend, so investors can earn an income of approximately 10 cents over a less than 40-day period, creating an annualized yield of approximately 16%. The trade will also allow investors to buy shares at 10% below their current levels if prices fall. I believe the cash secured put strategy is the best way to navigate the recent volatility in share price.

Yahoo Finance

Risks To Warner Bros. Discovery

While the company has survived a pandemic and a labor strike, there are other risks investors should be mindful of. We are not sure how valuable the remaining intangible assets are and whether bigger impairment write-downs loom on the horizon. The uncertainty hurts investor's ability to calculate what we believe the company is worth. Additionally, failure to generate positive earnings per share over the next several quarters will lead to further strains on share prices.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges facing Warner Bros. Discovery, I have faith that the company is going to be able to turn operations around and create a company generating strong returns for investors. The generation of strong free cash flow being used to pay down debt is earnings accretive and while intangible assets are experiencing write-downs, intangible amortization should be lowered in future quarters to help create positive earnings. Investors will need to be patient as they navigate the volatility of share prices, with cash secured put options offering an alternative to managing share price swings and collecting income.