A long haul semi truck driving on a highway. RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

In investing, nothing is guaranteed. However, buying great businesses at reasonable or discounted valuations works out more often than not over the long run.

Of my picks in recent months, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) provides an example of this in action. When I last covered it with a buy rating in June, I thought its recent and upcoming product launches could reinvigorate growth. The A-rated balance sheet was another positive. Finally, the valuation was also reasonably attractive.

In that time, shares have gained 8% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has been flat. Today, I'm maintaining my buy rating toward Cummins. The company posted an impressive double beat in the second quarter. Cummins' growth outlook also remains encouraging. This also prompted the company to hand out an 8.3% dividend hike to shareholders in July. Lastly, higher earnings estimates and the passage of time have raised my fair value estimate.

An Excellent Second Quarter

On August 1st, Cummins released its financial results for the second quarter which ended June 30. The company's net sales increased by 1.8% over the year-ago period to $8.8 billion in the quarter. Put into perspective, this was $450 million more than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus during the quarter.

Cummins' results were fueled by growth in each of its segments besides the Components segment. This segment reported a 12.9% year-over-year decline in net sales to $3 billion for the second quarter. That was mostly the result of the separation from Atmus which was completed in March.

Cummins' Distribution segment posted $2.8 billion in net sales in the second quarter, which was a 9% rise over the year-ago period. That was driven by higher demand in power generation markets in North America and Europe due to data center demand growth.

Engine segment net sales made their way 5.5% higher year-over-year to $3.2 billion during the second quarter. This was made possible by stronger demand in North American on-highway truck markets.

Power Systems net sales grew by 9.1% over the year-ago period to $1.5 billion for the second quarter. This was also due to greater demand in power generation markets.

Cummins' diluted EPS increased by 4.2% year-over-year to $5.26 in the second quarter. That exceeded the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus by $0.50.

Higher income tax and interest expenses led to an almost 10 basis point contraction in the net profit margin to 8.3% during the second quarter. This was more than countered by a 3.2% reduction in the share count from share repurchases. That's how diluted EPS growth outpaced net sales growth for the quarter.

The strength of Cummins' results prompted management to up its full-year 2024 net sales guidance from a midpoint of -3.5% (-2% to -5%) to -1.5% (flat to -3%). This is because data centers are driving an uptick in global power generation market growth expectations. The company raised its outlook from 10% to 15% previously to 15% to 20% for 2024 per CEO Jennifer Rumsey's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

That is expected to neutralize the impact of an anticipated weakening in the North American heavy-duty truck market in the second half of 2024. Keep in mind that these expectations only include about two and a half months of contributions from Atmus for the year. Accounting for this piece of info, net sales would have modestly grown in 2024.

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that diluted EPS will decrease by 0.2% in 2024 to $19.66.

Looking beyond this year, the consensus is for 11.1% growth in diluted EPS in 2025 to $21.84. Another 17.9% rise in diluted EPS to $25.76 is anticipated for 2026.

As I highlighted in my prior article, such growth projections make sense to me. This is because Cummins launched new generator sets for the Centum Series in February and additional generator sets in April.

In May, the company shared its launch of the new 6.7-liter engine designed for use in the Isuzu medium-duty truck lineup. This is expected to be available in Asia-Pacific markets and other global markets later this year. A battery electric powertrain is also in the works for Isuzu's F-Series in 2026.

These product launches and secular trends like data center growth and aftermarket growth bode well for Cummins' future.

No discussion of Cummins is complete without a brief mention of its balance sheet, either. The company's net debt-to-capital ratio of 29.4% as of June 30 was about in line with the year-ago period. This is comfortably below the 50% ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That is what continues to support the A credit rating from S&P (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to Cummins' Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, Cummins' Q2 2024 10-Q Filing, and Cummins' Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Has Topped $310 A Share

Despite its share price appreciation in recent months, Cummins looks to still offer some value from the current $289 share price (as of September 11th, 2024).

Cummins' current-year P/E ratio of 14.7 is in line with the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 14.7 per FAST Graphs. In the future, I believe that this valuation multiple can be justified by the company's fundamentals.

Cummins' double-digit annual forward diluted EPS growth outlook is a bit better than the 9.3% average annual growth rate of the past decade. Along with what will arguably be a neutral interest rate environment versus the last 10 years, this should support such a valuation multiple.

Cummins' exceptional second quarter has also resulted in the diluted EPS analyst consensus from FAST Graphs being better than three months ago. The 2024 consensus is up over $1 in that time. The 2025 consensus is almost $0.50 higher, too.

More of my diluted EPS input has also moved into 2025. There is 29% of 2024 and 71% of 2025 ahead in the next 12 months. This is how I get a forward 12-month diluted EPS input of $21.21 (versus the prior of $19.90).

Applying my 14.7 fair value multiple, I get a fair value of $312 a share. That suggests shares are priced at a 7% discount to fair value. If Cummins matches the growth consensus and returns to fair value, it could post 33% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

The Dividend Can Keep Moving Up

Cummins' 2.5% forward dividend yield is a full 100 basis points greater than the industrials sector median forward yield of 1.5%. This accounts for the B+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield and the B grade for overall dividend yield.

The company is no slouch with dividend growth, either. After its most recent raise, Cummins' dividend has compounded at 7.7% annually in the past five years. This is moderately ahead of the sector median of 6.5%, which is sufficient for the Quant System to award a B- grade for the metric.

Better yet, Cummins' dividend is secure. The company's EPS payout ratio is positioned to register between the mid-30% to high 30% range for 2024. This is just below the 40% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry.

Coupled with the growth forecast, that explains why the Quant System expects 6.9% annual dividend growth from Cummins in the years to come. This is again 100 basis points better than the sector median.

That means Cummins can build on its enviable 18-year dividend growth streak - - more than seven-fold the industry median of 2.4 years. This is enough for an A grade for consecutive years of dividend growth from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

In just about every aspect, Cummins is a fundamentally solid business. Still, it has risks that could end up breaking the thesis, just like any other equity investment.

The company may not fully be out of the woods with regulatory authorities relating to its emissions certification and compliance process for engines used in pick-up truck applications. As Cummins noted in its most recent 10-Q Filing, it has been in communication with other non-U.S. regulators pertaining to matters regarding the emissions systems in its engines.

If these regulators conduct additional regulatory reviews, that could bring additional regulatory and legal uncertainty for Cummins. This could bog the company down in legal woes with regulators, shareholders, and consumers.

Touching again on a risk from my prior article, Cummins is a highly unionized business. Nearly 30% of its total global workforce was represented by unions at the end of 2023.

Collective bargaining agreements with unions are set to end in the coming years. This could lead to disruptions to operations if Cummins can't preemptively work out agreements before these deals run out of time. Settling expired union contracts could also require the company to sweeten the pot and sacrifice its profit margins.

As I also noted, Cummins suppliers and customers have similar unionization risks. That means the company could be hurt by unions externally if these parties can't reach agreements that are satisfactory to unions.

One final risk to Cummins is the potential for its IT networks to be penetrated by hackers. If this happens on a large enough scale, the company's sensitive data could fall into the hands of bad actors. That could interrupt Cummins' operations and impair its reputation.

Summary: Shares Are Still Buyable After The Rally

I'm glad to own a 1% weighting of Cummins and have it as a top 40 holding in my portfolio. The business rebound already appears to be firmly underway. The balance sheet is very robust. In summary, the discounted valuation and 13%+ annual total return potential in the next couple of years make the case for my continued buy rating.