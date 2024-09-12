XDTE: Extracting S&P 500 Returns As Weekly Distributions

Kevin Shan profile picture
Kevin Shan
9 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Roundhill's XDTE ETF, selling 0DTE options and paying weekly distributions, has outperformed the S&P 500 with a projected 25.93% distribution rate.
  • XDTE's strategy uses out-of-the-money 0DTE covered calls, which can capture more upside and yield compared to traditional monthly options.
  • Limited history and potential volatility in bear markets warrant cautious investment for income-focused portfolios.
  • Overall a Buy for those who want weekly distributions with total returns similar to the S&P 500.

Confident financial advisor talking with caller in NYC

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Roundhill's S&P 500® 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:XDTE) is one of the most exciting income fund launches in 2024. It's the only fund on the market currently selling 0 days-to-expiry (0DTE) options and paying a weekly

This article was written by

Kevin Shan profile picture
Kevin Shan
9 Followers
I'm an ex-Project Manager for the luxury real estate auction company, Concierge Auctions, that has been studying stock investing since I was 14 years old. After leaving the company, I began focusing on my efforts on analyzing various investments and writing about them. My primary investing strategy revolves around buying income investments and using the income to buy undervalued stocks with long-term growth opportunities. If you follow me, you can expect to see analysis on high-yield income ETFs and growth stocks with a primary focus on sports, real estate, and technology sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XDTE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XDTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XDTE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News