Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported 2Q25 earnings last week and beat on all metrics. Investors opted to sell and then ask questions, and I'm here to leave no questions unanswered. The stock took quite a massive dip after earnings due to conservative cRPO 3Q25 guidance, even though the company raised FY25 guidance on all metrics. I'm just going to come out and say it: I believe the market's reaction was more on the dramatic side, but I did come in short by underestimating how conservative management's guidance would be, which I'll get to in detail in a second. Looking into Okta's guidance history, the company tends to be "prudent" or just really careful with outlook, and for good reason. Management is still pricing in the headwinds from last year's security incident and macroeconomic headwinds into guidance, and while some took this as a sign to exit the stock, I think it's an opportunity. Hence, I am maintaining my buy on Okta and see the company better positioned for upside going into 2HFY25.

Okta has a net retention issue with net retention down to 110% this quarter from 111% last quarter and a new net client issue with only 200 net adds this quarter. I believe these issues are the result of macro headwinds weighing on their main customer group, which is small to medium businesses or SMBs. Management is doing two things to fix the SMB slowdown that made me stick to my buy and push for it after an 18% dip in the stock price: 1. shifting more focus to attracting enterprise customers, which historically comes with better net retention in times of macro downturn, and 2. new product cycles such as Okta identity governance and Okta privileged access that are showing higher net retention. As the company is heavily exposed to SMBs, I believe their uphill battle to move to bigger enterprise customers should show up positively on the top line into FY26 as the company is now going through a transitional phase that it will reap the fruits of eventually, just not at the moment.

YCharts

Okta is currently underperforming the S&P 500 by ~24%; the stock is currently down ~21% on the one-month chart against the S&P 500, up ~3%, as seen above. I believe this means that the "disappointing" outlook has been derisked, and since the company is guiding below consensus next quarter, it's now more likely to outperform in 3Q25.

This quarter's results and guidance

Okta was firing on all cylinders this quarter. Revenue grew 16% from a year ago quarter and came in at $646 million, beating consensus by $13.35 million. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.72 and beat consensus by $0.11. This is where it gets tricky; the company witnessed a slowdown in cRPO, which grew 13% year over year, lower than 1Q25 at 15% and 3Q25 guidance at 9%. I believe the stock's dramatic hit was due to cRPO, as it's a main metric for studying future revenue growth. But I'm not too worried because I believe cRPO will eventually follow the upward trend showcased in RPO, which was up 16% year over year and came in at $3,505 million this quarter. The graph below shows Okta's quarterly RPO and cRPO. I believe once the economic headwinds subside, these numbers will improve. What I'm referring to is the company's rationalization strategy. For example, if a customer company was planning to hire 15% more staff and in turn, needed 15% more licenses, these would show in net retention, revenue, RPO, etc. What's different now is that expectations of hiring are lower amidst the ongoing economic instability, so upsells are affected, and organizations are more cautious in terms of buying at renewal or even mid-contract. I believe we're seeing this macro-oriented issue unfold with Okta and others in the peer group this year. This also affects new logos, which came in at 200 this quarter, better than last quarter but still "not as high as we would like it to be, and we do believe it's pressured by the macro." The latter affects the company on many fronts, and the ratio of new customers versus upsells remains more weighted towards upsells. As for the caution in terms of organization spend, Okta is noticing and sharing the organizations' scrutinization of budgets and software spend, which results in lower monthly active user assumptions for Okta in their Customer Identity business and "fewer seats within our Workforce Identity business." I think this shouldn't alarm investors, considering organizations are trying to stay afloat while maneuvering the macro headwinds, and that management has preemptively priced in this headwind into the outlook and investors made sure to price it into the stock.

Okta 2Q25 presentation

Fortunately, the macro headwinds are becoming less of a worry as we near the September interest rate cuts. Okta is aggressively exposed to SMBs and is now trying to focus more on big enterprises. I'll talk about this in detail shortly. But what I'm trying to say is that the company has several long-term growth catalysts that are now partially paralyzed due to the less-than-ideal economic state, but I don't see this lasting for long.

Enterprise deals: the new and improved SMB

I touched on this in my last article, and management is giving this more focus as quarters go. This quarter's main theme is management's expansion into large enterprises, and I'll explain why that's important. Right now, SMB is largely affected by the macro environment as spend decreases due to economic uncertainty. According to management, recent numbers show that enterprise net retention tends to be higher than the overall rate and SMB. I believe this slow, but steady migration to big enterprises will position Okta for better revenue growth in the identity security market. I also think it's very doable for the company, considering that 40% of the Global 2000 having an Okta purchase in its organization, which is higher than the 33% two years ago. The following graph shows Okta's customers with over $100K annual contract value. The numbers seem to steadily increase from 3930 in FY23, 4485 in FY24, 4550 in 1Q25, and 4620 in 2Q25.

Okta 2Q25 presentation

The bigger an organization, the bigger its spend and IT budget. I believe the wins Okta witnessed in large enterprises last quarter and this quarter will show up in the top line, cRPO, and upsells in no time. Speaking of wins, Okta scored 80,000 employees this quarter at a Fortune 500 transportation company and expects the deal to be bigger as they sell them Customer Identity and other offerings. I agree with management's sentiment that "deals can be getting bigger on land as we sell to large enterprises, and we could have even much more upsell opportunities because the overall potential in those big accounts is so big." I believe that this is merely the start of how much growth and profitability this could offer Okta in the long run. I discussed that RPO has shown good acceleration over the past few quarters to surpass cRPO due to a longer contract duration, backed by new deals with enterprises and large organizations. Since the latter buy for longer than SMB, I expect RPO numbers to grow further over the next quarter as management focuses its efforts on larger enterprises. I remain optimistic about the contract duration outcomes for the third quarter in a row and expect that to reflect on RPO positively down the line.

Why enterprise an upward hill for Okta

There is a high need for cybersecurity services with the recent data and security breaches. Okta was victim to one last year, and although the company didn't notice any key indicators associated with "a quantifiable note in the math associated with the security incident," management is still wary about the effects the latter could have and that is reflected with the conservatism in guidance over the past few quarters. Back to my point, the increased demand for cybersecurity services means two things: higher enterprise spend and heightened competition, as everyone wants a slice of the cake, and some have more of an advantage than others, such as Microsoft (MSFT). I touched on the first point in my last article; "According to Statista Market Insights estimates, the cost of cybercrime globally is forecasted to grow exponentially over the next four years from $9.2 trillion in 2024 up to $13.8 trillion by 2028," indicating that "that cybersecurity spend should be relatively resilient until we overcome the macro slowdown we're seeing at the moment."

Now that that's out of the way, let's talk about the Microsoft threat, which, in my opinion, is micro at the moment. What worries me is the nature of customer preference for cybersecurity offerings. Say you can either have all your data protected under the same ecosystem or bits and pieces in every corner. I think the majority would opt for the former, and this is where my worrying intensifies. We're still in the early innings, and I believe Okta's efforts to advance their "position as a leader in the identity market while remaining focused on investing for growth while driving spend efficiencies and cash flow" are well underway. I believe the company is more focused on offering more identity products that drive customer experience, and that is very critical considering management is trying to survive last year's security incident and reignite trust for its current and future customers & prospects. The image below is from Okta's 2Q25 presentation and explains in detail why Okta's offerings remain superior to Microsoft's.

Okta 2Q25 presentation

Valuation

Okta has a market cap of $12.11 billion and an enterprise value of $10.97 billion. Its PEG non-GAAP is 1.02, slightly lower than the sector median of 1.79. This tells me that Okta's price volatility is similar to the market's average; the stock price decreased over 18% in the last 52 weeks. The market doesn't seem too optimistic on Okta, but that's historically where management comes in to surprise the market, in my opinion. The company's P/E ratio for C2024 is 28.2, significantly lower than the peer group's average at 58.8; this tells me that the stock is attractive at current levels and that the market hasn't yet priced in future growth prospects for Okta. I'm not too worried, and I think there's more upside ahead as the company is positioning itself as a leader in the IAM space through new products and the migration from SMBs to larger enterprises, which have seen higher retention rates. Management continues prioritizing profitable growth and reached GAAP profitability for the first time this quarter. There are also efforts through planning and investment to achieve the Rule of 40, which can be shown through this quarter's free cash flow. Below are the numbers, showing a dramatic increase from 3.5% in FY23 to 21.6% in FY24 and ~23% for the coming fiscal year, backed by rationalizing software spend and cost.

Okta 2Q25 presentation

Now for guidance, which is why the stock took such a hit as it is trading at ~$71 today, down from $96.5 on August 28th before earnings. I touched on this briefly earlier, but one thing we all know about Okta now is its "prudent approach" to guidance. 3Q25 guidance is conservative, mainly due to 1. Macroeconomic headwinds (I know I sound like a broken record) and 2. Possible headwinds from last year's security incident. Management is now expecting revenue growth of 11% and cRPO growth of 9%. It's also forecasting a non-GAAP operating margin of 18% and a free cash flow margin of around 20%. I forecasted for "upward revisions for FY25 towards the end of the year," and I'm glad management came in ahead of my expectations and raised guidance on all metrics and is now expecting total revenue growth of 13% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 21% with a free cash flow margin of around 23%. I forecasted for "upward revisions for FY25 towards the end of the year," and management delivered on that pretty precisely. The company is now expecting total revenue growth of 13% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 21%, with a free cash flow margin of around 23%.

What's next

I'm watching two things for potential future growth:

1. Reigniting growth through new and existing products: One win in this regard is the "rapid uptake and contribution of Okta Identity Governance," which has had more than 1000 customers in only two years. This means that the company's platform strategy is showing early signs of success as they're selling more products to new and existing customers; this is good because, according to management, customers who adopt more products have had the highest retention rates. The decrease in net retention has been a recent problem, as seen below, and at the heart of it is correlated with cautious organizational spend. I believe the next two quarters will witness a similar downward trend, but I expect net retention to take off into FY2026.

Okta 2Q25 presentation

2. Partner to partner: Okta is assigning investments to its Elevate Partner Program, which it launched a few quarters ago, and is prioritizing channel partners and equipping them to do end-to-end servicing, pre- and post-sales, etc. I believe this is one fruitful investment, as the average size of deals in Q2 conducted through partners was "over three times larger than our average direct deal." Numbers speak, and I'll let them: eight out of Okta's ten global deals had partner contributions, and over 40% of their revenue mix was generated through indirect channel partners. But I think this is only the start. I see ISV partnerships bringing more deals similar to the Fortune 500 deal I discussed earlier. I believe the company is taking partnerships seriously, and with the growth prospects these channel partners offered over the past two quarters and continue to offer, this is one growth initiative I'm definitely watching.