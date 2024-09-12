Rates Spark: Rate Markets Have Shifted Focus From Inflation To Jobs

Summary

  • US CPI numbers were hotter than expected but didn't distract markets from focusing on the deteriorating labour market.
  • The ECB will cut by 25bp, and we'll be listening for forward guidance about the possibility of an October cut (we don't expect one).
  • The ECB's main refinancing rate will undergo a technical tweak, which won't impact market rates.

By Michiel Tukker, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Upside surprise to US CPI, but doesn’t distract from focus on jobs

Only a few economists had predicted a 0.3% month-on-month core CPI reading in August, and thus, markets were surprised by this

This article was written by

