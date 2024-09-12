Blackstone Mortgage Trust Could Be In For More Trouble

Sep. 12, 2024 7:57 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Stock
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.16K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust continues to struggle as office impairments mount against the REIT's portfolio.
  • BXMT's management acknowledges volatility ahead, with ongoing impairments impacting distributable earnings and no immediate improvement in sight for office real estate.
  • Rising vacancy rates in multifamily could create new issues for the Company as the second-largest piece of the collateral pool.
  • We explore recent multifamily market data and assess the risk for BXMT.

Balance

J Studios

Today, we venture back into the world of the highest yielding real estate. Straying from our usual conversation of equity REITs, we occasionally peer over the fence to the debt side of the equation. This was the case for our prior coverage

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.16K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent past decade of my career with one of the largest public REITs and Big Four company, I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on the industry and other investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BXMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BXMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News