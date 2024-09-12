J Studios

Today, we venture back into the world of the highest yielding real estate. Straying from our usual conversation of equity REITs, we occasionally peer over the fence to the debt side of the equation. This was the case for our prior coverage of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), one of the largest diversified mortgage REITs on the planet, managed by the legendary asset manager Blackstone (BX).

Our most recent coverage of BXMT came during a special time that we affectionately nicknamed March mREIT Madness due to the carnage caused by interest rates. Near the beginning of the year, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) became one of the largest victims of the commercial real estate carnage, forcing a cut to the dividend. Fear spread throughout the mREIT world as investors began to wonder if issues behind the curtain were more significant than initially believed.

In April, we published an article on BXMT, shortly after ACRE's dividend cut and BXMT's Q4 earnings release. The article was titled "Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Ample Dividend Coverage Helps Protect From Ongoing Issues" and discussed two offsetting considerations for BXMT investors. There were clear signs of trouble brewing, including three new impairments during the quarter, which were covered on the earnings call. But it seemed that management was proactive in tackling these issues, and the REIT's 123% dividend coverage would provide breathing room for additional issues.

Our thesis could be boiled down to the following excerpt from the conclusion:

BXMT earns a Hold rating under current market conditions. On one hand, mREITs across the industry continued to be pressured by a difficult backdrop in which declining asset values have challenged the industry at large. With ongoing pressure and systemic issues facing the banking sector, the commercial mortgage sector may see more pressure in the near term. However, BXMT is well-equipped to navigate the rough waters with a stellar and well-connected management team.

Since publication, things have unfolded poorly for BXMT. The most significant development for BXMT was the dividend cut from $0.62 per share to $0.47 per share, which was announced near the end of July.

Data by YCharts

What Went Wrong?

A key component of our thesis hinged on the unfolding macroeconomic shift that management, including BXMT CEO Katie Keenan, identified as an important driver for performance improvements. To put it in the most concise terms, the expected improvements did not unfold, including no changes to interest rates and continued deterioration of several key sectors of commercial real estate. Let's explore these pieces further.

Data by YCharts

First and foremost, interest rates are a critical piece of the real estate market. They are of the utmost importance for a floating rate lender like BXMT where interest rates affect interest income on existing loans, the ability to finance new capital, and the underlying conditions of the real estate market. Each piece of their business is uniquely impacted by movements in interest rates. On the Q4 earnings call, Keenan identified interest rates as a key piece of the outlook.

…are encumbered both by loans on cost recovery and excess liquidity, earnings power we can recapture over time. And while rate cuts affect interest income for a floating rate lender, they also provide a more constructive environment to deploy capital and resolve challenged credits.

She notes that lower interest rates have a push-pull effect on mREITs. While interest income from floating rate loans falls, the underlying real estate market tends to heat up. This means deal level cash flow weakens, but BXMT's opportunity set widens considerably as the market becomes more aggressive. For BXMT, interest rate cuts were a critical piece of the puzzle. With the majority of BXMT's assets invested in heavily impacted sectors including office (36%), multifamily (27%), and hospitality (18%), the REIT was facing a ticking time bomb for asset level issues.

BXMT Website

CRED-iQ provides ongoing data around default rates for commercial loans. These are comparable to the loans that would be held by an mREIT like BXMT, providing a proxy for the health of individual asset classes. According to their research, office, hospitality, and multifamily are some of the most heavily distressed sectors as illustrated below.

CRED-iQ

BXMT reported Q2 earnings near the end of July, which included an update on several key areas of the portfolio. The most significant piece of the discussion was around the ongoing impairment of office assets, which continue to impact distributable earnings. Management noted significant progress, reaching "a 90% performing portfolio" and the upgrade of nine loans over the previous quarter. This seems like good news as ongoing issues are resolved. However, BXMT is hardly out of trouble.

In the evaluation of ongoing issues, BXMT's board elected to cut the dividend to $0.47 per share, a reduction of nearly 25%. This was discussed on the Q2 earnings call.

With this in mind, our Board has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.47 per share, which we believe reflects a sustainable level relative to long-term earnings power. While we are likely to have quarters where distributable earnings vary from this level, depending on the timing of asset impairments and resolution, we also see many upside scenarios over time.

The acknowledgement that ongoing impairments continue to negatively impact distributable earnings is a point of concern for BXMT. Following the stabilization of interest rates, the office market has not meaningfully improved as fundamentals remain weak, such as record vacancy. For reference, the national vacancy rate for the office reached 18.1%, an increase over the prior year. The board acknowledging that volatility lies ahead is a concerning development in the face of almost certain interest rate cuts. In fact, the rate outlook was far murkier in previous quarters when BXMT was humming a significantly more positive tune. The office has received most of the attention for BXMT's troubles, including discussion around current and anticipated impairments.

This makes sense given more than one third of BXMT's portfolio is office assets. It overlooks the concerning increase in impairments for multifamily assets, which account for more than 25% of BXMT's portfolio. As it stands today, BXMT's impairments have been mostly concentrated on underperforming office assets, but there is trouble brewing in multifamily.

Multifamily Problems Are Rising

Criticizing multifamily assets is a difficult gambit. Historically, apartments have been one of the most successful asset classes due to increasing demand from several sources. First, the unaffordability of housing has pushed additional demand towards multifamily living. Second, population growth around dense urban areas continues to push development of new assets and redevelopment of existing assets to add density. Finally, people simply need a place to live and accordingly, apartments tend to have few competitive threats.

However, these tailwinds have been all too obvious to investors in the post-pandemic era. The thesis laid out above hit the desk of investment committees far and wide, with the approval stamp hitting most opportunities. This has led to an extraordinary, generational increase in supply in key markets across the United States.

CBRE (CBRE) recently published their 2024 Market Report for multifamily real estate, which included several critical data pieces. First, there are nearly one million units under construction across the United States, causing 17 of the surveyed markets to increase their inventory by more than 7%.

The biggest wave of new apartment supply in decades will temper rent growth and improve affordability for renters in 2024. With delivery of 440,000 new units expected in 2024 and more than 900,000 currently under construction, the overall vacancy rate is expected to rise and rent growth to decelerate. Of the 69 markets tracked by CBRE, 17 are poised to grow their inventories by more than 7% in 2024 and 2025. Construction completions have already peaked in several markets, including Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas. Completions will peak in most other markets in 2024. We expect weaker average rent growth of 1.2% in 2024. Supply headwinds limited recent record rent growth to just 0.7% year-over-year in Q3 2023.

The market has been hard at work absorbing these units, especially in growing cities like Austin, TX. However, the massive wave of supply is causing vacancy rates to rise.

CBRE

The increase in vacancy will likely be concentrated in underperforming geographies where growth projections fail to man out. For example, some of the most hotly anticipated markets throughout the Sunbelt are experiencing the most significant vacancy increases, such as Atlanta and Dallas.

This is a critical issue for BXMT, where rising vacancy could cause asset level problems due to aggressive underwriting. Given multifamily accounts for more than a quarter of the REITs collateral, this would compound on the existing office issues. The forecast of rising vacancy coincides with the significant increase in distress rates in the three months leading up to June 2024.

Investor Takeaways

While office assets continue to receive most of the attention from BXMT investors, there is another problem hiding in the woodwork. This makes sense considering office is the largest portion of BXMT's collateral pool, but it misses a key piece of the equation. BXMT is looking at ongoing issues as a barometer for the future, while possibly downplaying the emergent risks in other asset classes.

Office real estate continues to suffer with virtually no end in sight as the market continues to shift away from pre-pandemic preferences. However, this trend has been running for more than four years and appears to be permanent. In contrast, issues with multifamily are continuing to emerge more recently. As hundreds of thousands of units continue to come online this year, the largest markets are struggling to absorb the new supply. This leads to rising vacancy and declining market rent, both of which negatively impact asset level performance. Simply, BXMT has no room for error when it comes to adding additional problems to their portfolio.

As risks continue to emerge and the fundamentals behind commercial real estate deteriorate, BXMT earns a Sell rating.