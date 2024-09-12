Amcor: Adds To My Belief That This Is A Trader's Market (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 12, 2024 8:07 AM ETAmcor plc (AMCR) Stock
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
5.14K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Amcor is one of 40 stocks I bought for my YARP dividend portfolio last spring. Its price trend fits a concern I see for buy/hold investors.
  • Too many stocks offer fleeting upside. In fact, the "average" stock is flat for about 3 years.
  • My answer to that, with AMCR and dozens of other stocks, is to own them but tactically adjust the position sizes. AMCR is an example of that.
  • My "rating" is a Hold, but the rationale for that rating in this article is more important than the rating itself.

Amcor Flexibles North America. Australian based packaging company Amcor is the largest packaging manufacturer.

jetcityimage

This is a trader's market. I don't mean that everyone should be a trader. I mean that investors expecting something different than what we've had for the "average stock" should prepare for the possibility that the headwinds will be strong, for a while.

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
5.14K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News