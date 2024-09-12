Intel Stock: Turning Bullish For The First Time In Years (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Intel is undergoing significant restructuring under CEO Pat Gelsinger, including cost-cutting, asset divestitures, and focusing on the core semiconductor business amid intense competition.
  • When the new CEO was appointed in 2021, I thought it was the right move but decided to stay on the sidelines until the company delivers tangible results.
  • Intel is expected to present a new reorganization plan to the board later this month, but this is not the main reason why I am changing my stance for Intel.
  • The output of a conservatively-built DCF model suggests Intel's current valuation fails to reflect the company's turnaround potential accurately, creating a window of opportunity for contrarian investors.

Intel Headquarters

hapabapa

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a company that I have closely followed for many years because of the strategic importance of the company as a U.S. chipmaker. It would not be true if I were to claim that I was

