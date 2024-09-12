Cisco: Acquisition Of Splunk To Boost Growth

Sep. 12, 2024 9:05 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock, CSCO:CA Stock
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.26K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Cisco's acquisition of Splunk, valued at $28 billion, is expected to enhance Cisco's gross margins and revenue growth despite a $5.74 billion premium paid on the acquisition.
  • The deal will boost Cisco's gross margins from 64.7% to 66.5% by 2029, driven by Splunk's higher software-focused gross margins.
  • We expect Cisco's revenue growth to increase to 6.3% on average through 2029, significantly benefiting from Splunk's integration and cross-selling opportunities.
  • Despite increased debt and interest payments, the acquisition aligns with Cisco's strategy, leading to a Buy rating.

Cisco Systems Headquarters Office in San Jose, California

raisbeckfoto

In our previous analysis, we highlighted that while Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) remained the market leader in the switching and routing market, it faces increasing competition from both major rivals and smaller players. However, we expected its growth to

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.26K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
CSCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News