Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Q2/2024 Results Review

Last month, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" reported strong Q2/2024 results, with both top- and bottom-line results coming in well ahead of consensus expectations:

Please note that earnings per share have been adjusted for a large one time gain related to the recent sale of the Qatar jackup fleet.

Outperformance was mostly a result of higher management fees and bareboat charter revenues received from the company's Sonadrill joint venture in Angola.

Adjusted EBITDA of $133 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.5% were up sequentially but down on a year-over-year basis.

Seadrill generated $79 million of cash from operations and $36 million of free cash flow. The company finished the quarter with $862 million in cash and cash equivalents and $625 million in debt.

In the absence of material contract awards, backlog was down by approximately 7% sequentially to $2.6 billion.

Aggressive Share Buybacks Continue

During the quarter, Seadrill utilized an additional $125 million in cash for share repurchases.

The company continues to be in the market basically each day, with weekly buybacks currently running at an approximately $20 million clip.

Since September 2023, Seadrill has repurchased approximately 14.6 million shares at a total cost of $666 million, thus reducing issued shares by more than 18%.

Please note that the company will finish the first $200 million tranche of its most recent $500 million share buyback program before the end of this month.

Considering the recent selloff in Seadrill's shares, I would expect the company to promptly initiate a second tranche and continue aggressive repurchases for the remainder of the year and potentially beyond.

Near-Term Industry Headwinds

On the conference call, management provided a rather cautious view on near-term industry prospects, with underwhelming contracting activity now expected to extend well into next year.

The company attributed the current headwinds to a number of key issues:

Large-scale mergers and acquisitions at the customer level, having resulted in a number of project deferrals. Customers prioritizing shareholder returns. Customers remain hesitant committing to long-term contracts amid uncertainty regarding long-term oil demand trends.

While management continues to be optimistic on the medium-term outlook for the deepwater market, the next couple of quarters are likely to be challenging:

In a less liquid market, characterized by a small inventory of available rigs and contracts, it can be difficult to align supply and demand perfectly, contributing to idle time. We believe that this is transitory. Yes, E&Ps are showing some discretion on near-term projects, but by definition they are responsible for producing a consumable resource. What we're seeing is demand delay, not demand destruction. A positive view of the deepwater drilling market's longer-term outlook remains unaltered. As frustrating as lack of visibility and short-term congestion may be, we're satisfied with the ongoing development of the market and our relative position within it. However, there will be volatility. As an industry, we seem to be experiencing micro-cycles where the amplitudes may be greater, the periods shorter and the spread of day rates potentially wider.

Market Commentary By Region

Management also provided detailed color on the world's main deepwater markets:

Rig count in Brazil is expected to remain largely flat. While there are open tenders for an aggregate seven rigs, this figure only matches the number of rigs rolling off contract over the next 18 months.

The company currently has three 7th generation drillships in Brazil working on low-margin legacy rates, scheduled to roll off contract between November 2025 and January 2026:

We've begun dialogue on these rigs for future work both in and outside of Brazil and we anticipate being able to provide an update on contracting later this year.

Management also discussed demand variability in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the resulting impact on visibility. One of the company's high-specification drillships (West Vela) in the region is currently expected to roll off contract in mid-2025, followed by West Neptune in early 2026. The company also operates a lower-specification unit (Sevan Louisiana) in the region, which is likely to face some near-term idle time.

West Africa is expected to be a source of incremental rig demand in 2026 and beyond. Sonadrill, the company's 50:50 joint venture with Sonangol in Angola, currently operates three drillships in the region which are scheduled to roll off contract in mid-2025, which could result in some additional idle time next year.

In Southeast Asia, the 6th-generation drillship West Capella will likely face idle time in H2/2024 and potentially also in 2025 as demand for lower-specification assets remains low.

In Norway, the harsh environment rig West Phoenix will be cold-stacked following the end of its current contract later this month as the unit would require a $100+ million investment to retain compliance for operations offshore Norway and the rig's 15-year special periodic survey, very similar to SFL Corporation's (SFL) recent investment in its harsh environment rig Hercules.

Outlook

Due to the above-discussed near-term headwinds, Seadrill lowered full-year 2024 expectations quite meaningfully:

Please note that the company's capex guidance also includes substantial amounts of maintenance capex, which is running through the income statement and reflected in cash flow from operating activities.

The revision reflects the impact of:

Delayed contract start-ups offshore Brazil for the drillships West Polaris and West Auriga. The stacking of the West, Phoenix. Higher idle time for the lower-specification units West Capella and Sevan Louisiana.

While delayed contract commencements in Brazil are mostly a timing issue, stated expectations of muted contracting activity extending well into 2025 are disappointing.

Valuation and Price Target

As a result, I have reduced profitability expectations quite meaningfully:

With the recent weakness in oil prices providing an additional headwind, I have also lowered the company's assigned EV/EBITDA multiple from 6.0x to 5.5x.

Consequently, my price target for the company's stock has been reduced by almost 20% from $62 to $50:

Please note that even with the reduced outlook, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to almost double by 2026, thus providing ample funds for additional shareholder capital returns.

In addition, with dayrates at decade-highs and deepwater investments expected to pick up in 2026 and 2027, medium-term industry prospects remain solid.

Lastly, investors should note that management is not opposed to being acquired by a larger industry player, thus providing some room for M&A speculation.

Key Risk Factor - Oil Price Correlation

As very much evidenced in recent weeks, offshore drilling stocks are heavily correlated to crude oil prices, so any further deterioration in the commodity would almost certainly result in industry shares taking another hit.

Bottom Line

While Seadrill reported strong second quarter results, contracting delays and weak demand for lower-specification assets caused management to reduce full-year expectations quite meaningfully.

In addition, with the recent lull in deepwater contracting activity now expected to persist well into 2025 and lower oil prices providing an additional headwind, near-term industry prospects appear mediocre at best.

However, with the weaker near-term outlook likely priced into the shares and both 2025 and 2026 still expected to show substantial improvement in profitability and cash generation, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the stock while lowering my price target from $62 to $50.