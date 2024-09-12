Seadrill: Short-Term Headwinds Provide Buying Opportunity

Summary

  • Seadrill reported strong Q2/2024 results, driven by higher management fees and bareboat charter revenues from the company's Sonadrill joint venture in Angola.
  • Aggressive share buybacks continued during the quarter. Over the past 12 months, Seadrill has repurchased almost 20% of the company's outstanding shares.
  • However, management provided a rather cautious view on near-term industry prospects with underwhelming contracting activity now expected to extend well into next year.
  • As a result, I have reduced forward profitability expectations quite meaningfully and assigned a lower EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple.
  • With the weaker near-term outlook likely priced into the shares and both 2025 and 2026 still expected to show substantial improvement in profitability and cash generation, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the stock while lowering my price target from $62 to $50.
Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Q2/2024 Results Review

Last month, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" reported

