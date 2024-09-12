BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) (TSX:TPX.B:CA) is cutting costs, modernizing factories, buying back shares, paying down debt, and telling investors it'll increase earnings on a per-share basis. It also pays an attractive dividend, with dividend growth potential. But this might not be enough to get past the elephant in the room - a lack of sustained top-line growth.

(All figures in USD unless indicated otherwise)

Introduction

Both Molson and Coors can trace their corporate history back to at least the 1800s, with the former beginning production under the watchful eye of John Molson in 1786. Adolph Coors stowed away on a ship from Germany in 1868 and opened a brewery at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Golden, Colorado, in 1873, enticed by the perfect water of Clear Creek.

Molson Coors is the result of the 2005 merger between two iconic North American beer manufacturers. Molson Inc. merged with the Adolph Coors Company to create what was then the world's fifth-largest brewing company.

The company then entered into a joint venture in 2006, which combined its U.S. and Puerto Rico business with SABMiller. The remaining share of this joint venture was acquired by Molson Coors in 2016.

The company has somewhat diversified away from beer in the last few years, including making investments in spirits, as well as various non-alcoholic drinks. It has also purchased brands like Vizzy, which makes hard seltzer, and it has a minority stake in Zoa, an energy drink company that is also owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

These days, Molson Coors is the world's fourth-largest beer company, with operations across the globe. Approximately 80% of revenues come from North and South America, with 20% coming from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Feb 2024 Investor Presentation

Top brands include Molson, Coors, Miller, Keystone, Blue Moon, and Vizzy in North America, with Carling leading the way in Europe. The company has been an active acquirer in recent years, in an attempt to help drive sales growth. Acquisitions have been focused on premium brands as the company looks for a more unique product offering.

Feb 2024 Investor Presentation

Molson Coors is particularly strong in the light beer part of the market, which makes up about half of total beer sales in the United States. The top brand in the U.S. beer market is currently Modelo Especial, a Mexican beer owned by Constellation Brands (STZ). Bud Light, which was a consistent bestseller, has fallen to number two. Molson Coors brands Coors Light and Miller Lite are in the number four and six positions, respectively, and are both in the top four of the light beer market.

Molson Coors brands in the United States got a nice boost in 2023 as a boycott of various Budweiser brands - especially Bud Light - impacted the overall U.S. beer market. A sponsored Instagram post from transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a wave of outrage, which culminated in as much as $1.4B in lost sales. Various other beers gained market share as drinkers switched to other brands, including several of Molson Coors' brands. This helped boost the company's overall sales, with the top line up by 9.3% in 2023.

Buoyed by these strong results, shares rallied. NYSE-listed shares made a five-year high in July 2023, hitting more than $70 per share. The stock again rallied in early 2024, but has since dropped to just $53.84 per share as I type this. The stock has given up pretty much all it gained from the boycott and isn't far from its 52-week low.

Molson Coors is a polarizing stock. As I'll explain, it's doing a lot of things right - including cost-cutting, buying back shares, increasing prices, and paying down debt. But for many investors, that pales in comparison to the big issue, which is a lack of sales growth. Allow me to look at this from both sides to see if there are enough positives to get past the elephant in the room.

What Molson Coors is Doing Right

First, let's take a closer look at some of the things Molson Coors is doing right. We'll start with the company's debt.

When it acquired the rest of the SABMiller joint venture in 2016, the transaction left Molson Coors with a lot of debt. Sure, interest rates were low, and beer generally offered predictable cash flows - which are two good things for paying down debt - but overall debt was just too high. In total, debt peaked at about $12B, or nearly 5x EBITDA.

The debt situation has improved steadily since that peak, and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio currently stands at 2.1x. That's much better than its main competitor; Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has a trailing debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.8x.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Molson Coors is also doing things to boost earnings on a per-share basis. We'll start with some of the investments it is making in its business. The biggest one is a $300M investment to modernize its Golden Brewery, which will ultimately make the brewery more efficient.

Q2 Investor Presentation

It is also making various other investments in efficiency and improvements in other parts of its business, which should combine to have a small impact on the bottom line.

The company is also growing the Above Premium side of the business, which comes with better pricing power than its core brands. Sales from this part of the business have consistently grown, with plans to grow them even further. Putting more effort into this part of the company should translate into both revenue and earnings growth; however, this is partially offset by weakness in the company's core brands.

Feb 2024 Investor Presentation

It also has reduced new products by nearly 50%, choosing instead to focus its time, energy, and marketing spend towards a smaller lineup of innovation. This should also help earnings in a small way.

I'll also note that Molson Coors has begun repurchasing its shares in a relatively big way, another initiative that should help boost earnings on a per-share basis. It has spent $521M on share repurchases since Q4 2023, buying back 8.8M shares. 4.6M of those shares were repurchased in Q2 for $261M, representing an average cost of approximately $57 each.

In total, the share repurchase represents about 4% of shares outstanding.

The company has also increased its dividend each year since cutting it in 2020. The current dividend is $0.44 per share on a quarterly basis, good enough for a 3.2% yield.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Put it all together, and Molson Coors is expecting approximately 5% growth in earnings per share in 2024. The consensus on the street is about the same. According to Seeking Alpha's earnings page for Molson Coors, 20 analysts have a consensus estimate the company will earn $5.73 per share. That's a 4.5% improvement from 2023's earnings, which were $5.43 per share.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Molson Coors is also much cheaper than its peers from a valuation standpoint. It trades at just 9.6x expected 2024 earnings and at 9.3x expected 2025 earnings of $5.89 per share. And thanks to its solid debt position, it's also cheap on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA perspective, trading at just 7x EV/EBITDA.

The sector medians are 18x earnings and 11x EV/EBITDA.

The stock is also quite cheap compared to its biggest competitor, Anheuser-Busch. BUD trades at more than 18x forward earnings and has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.7x. Molson Coors is cheaper on both metrics and not by a little bit either.

Molson Coors is also cheaper from a free cash flow perspective, with the company projecting it'll generate approximately $1.2B in free cash flow in 2024. That puts the stock at under 9x forward free cash flow. Anheuser-Busch trades for approximately 13x forward free cash flow.

Although Molson Coors is doing a lot of things right, there's one thing that investors keep focusing on. It just can't post any sustained revenue growth - and that's a problem.

The Problem With Molson Coors

As a dividend growth investor, I understand that cost-cutting and share buybacks can only go so far. Revenue growth is also a key part of an overall investment.

And unfortunately, Molson Coors hasn't really cooperated here. The company has struggled to grow the top line for years now.

In 2019, the company had revenue of $10.6B. The top line dipped in 2020 and 2021 as COVID-19 impacted out-of-home beer sales, so we'll largely ignore those years. Revenue in 2022 got the company back to where it started in 2019, checking in at $10.7B.

2023 was a marked improvement, with the top line increasing to $11.7B. That's sales growth of more than 9%, which was an excellent result. Unfortunately, there were a couple of one-time events that made investors think the growth wouldn't be permanent.

Firstly, much of the increase was driven by the Bud Light boycott, which doesn't look to have long-lasting effects. Besides, Anheuser-Busch also recently reported that some of its brands like Michelob Ultra have been performing well. Many customers who boycotted Bud Light ended up switching to another one of Anheuser-Busch's brands.

Secondly, inflation was still a big story in 2023, and Molson Coors pushed through price increases. Even though revenue was up more than 9%, volumes were up just 2%. That's much better compared to previous years, but it does put a bit of a wet blanket on the growth story.

Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

Revenue is expected to barely budge in 2024, with the consensus analyst target expecting an increase from $11.7B to $11.8B. 2025 likely won't be much better either, with the top line expected to increase ever so slightly to $11.9B.

One other risk I'll highlight in this section is the possibility a boycott hits Molson Coors. Beer drinkers have made it clear that they'll change their purchasing habits if a company does something they don't like. I don't think this is a huge risk to Molson Coors - its marketing department likely spent a bunch of time analyzing the boycott and learning from it - but it's still something to mention.

The Bottom Line

I believe that a combination of share buybacks, improved efficiencies, further debt paydown, and perhaps a decent acquisition or two will allow Molson Coors to slowly grow its bottom line over time, especially on a per-share basis.

With the debt officially under control, it frees up capital that can be put to work by buying back stock. I expect the company to keep doing so now that it doesn't need to pay back debt as aggressively.

But ultimately, Molson Coors needs sustainable organic revenue growth to really shine - and I just don't see that happening. It has too much exposure to North America, and its core brands are just too mature. I like the move to invest more into the Above Premium part of the business, but I'm not sure it'll be enough to offset steady declines from the rest of the company.

Without steady top-line growth, I worry investors will avoid Molson Coors, even with its low valuation. However, the valuation is compelling, the dividend should go up over time, and there are numerous examples of companies that have used share buybacks to increase per-share earnings without really growing the top line. Molson Coors could do the same and investors would end up with a satisfactory result.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.