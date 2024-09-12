ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis For OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) remains a company with a high dividend yield, superior efficiency at profit-making, a very strong financial position, and, most importantly, well-placed in an industry that is poised for massive growth in the coming years. If most of OHI's success is still in the future, the dividend yield of 6.65% will make it easy for investors to wait for it.

Introduction: OHI Stock

Omega Healthcare is a REIT specialized in Skilled Nursed Facilities or SNF, these are middle of the road between senior housing and medical care.

This is a niche market that offers medical care and support for residents while they stay and recover from medical procedures and similar.

It has a vital component of federal support, with 83% of operators' payout coming from either Medicare or Medicaid.

OHI occupies a niche in a growing market that is positioned for growth in the coming years and decades. It is actually part of an industry whose growth is not dependent on cultural trends or consumer whims but is rooted in a profound and massive demographic change.

That change is the growing demographic of older people. Not only will their total numbers increase, but also their share of the population, with 1 in 6 Americans being 65 and older and growing at the fastest rate in history.

The market is not only growing from the absolute number of people in the senior age bracket but also from the percentage of them that make use of SNFs.

In fact, if the fundamental thesis for Omega Healthcare Investors were to change, I would look for another company in the same niche without looking twice.

This market also has strong restrictions for adding new supply in the form of the Certificate of Need. In practice, this creates a moat around new competition.

Of course, I don't rate this moat particularly strong, as it currently is a regulatory moat, and as such, it could very well be changed in a few years, especially if the supply and demand become too imbalanced and the public starts demanding more facilities.

An ideal scenario would be for Omega Healthcare Investors to continue growing and becoming a dominant player in the market; if that were to happen, it could very well become "too big to fail" and have a safety net.

As it currently stands, Omega Healthcare only holds 5% of the market, with plenty of space to grow. Acquisitions will be the main driver of increased size for OHI, as the market is currently very sluggish in adding new facilities as a product of the previously mentioned regulatory moat.

Previous Coverage Of OHI

I last covered OHI stock in March, where I rated as a BUY; since then, Omega Healthcare Investors' price has gone up 29.70% vs. the S&P 500 growth of 6.22%

The main points of my bullish thesis were How efficient the company was at making a profit compared to its peers, how the company was undervalued as a result of its continued lack of dividend increases, and how the place of the company in a niche with massive growth opportunities was also ignored.

Of course, I believe the main story remains the same: although the company is no longer as undervalued as before, it retains its place in an industry that has seen no sizable changes.

OHI Stock Earnings

Omega Healthcare beat the estimates by $0.03 on the Q2 Earnings; this is a small difference, but it is a welcome one nonetheless.

I believe one of the key points to watch here is a lack of growth in OHI earnings, particularly AFFO growth, that has been relatively low compared to the sector, sitting at -5.05% 3 Y CAGR and -5.55% (YOY) while EPS growth and operating cash flow growth are, 11.51% and 27.46% respectively.

The FFO per share has seen a small bump in Q2, placing it at $0.739; considering the $0.68 dividend, the FFO could really use more cushion.

I believe this is another key metric to watch. I continuously monitor FFO in any REITs I invest in, as any sensible investor should.

In fact, to safely keep my BUY rating for OHI, I would need to see further increases in FFO per share in Q3 and Q4.

Loss Of LaVie

In June of this year, LaVie Care Centers announced their chapter 11; the company was leasing around 30 properties to OHI. It will continue to do so while restructuring its operations and finances and paying 3 million in monthly rent. While losing revenue is never fun, I don’t think this has too much of an impact on the top line for Omega Healthcare.

Of course, it's vital to ensure this is just an isolated case and not a warning sign of structural weakness for the renter of Omega Healthcare Investors.

For that, we would need to see more cases such as this and find common ground in them, such as external pressure on SNFs like rising costs, lower occupancy, or possibly a shift towards other forms of senior care.

I will keep an eye out for this and monitor this as a threat to the bullish thesis for OHI, but at this stage, LaVie seems to be an isolated case.

OHI Debt

In the short-term, we have the current ratio that recently went down to 5.535; this is a crucial metric to watch for, but it remains very healthy; as REITs are long-term oriented enterprises, it’s essential for them actually to get to the long-term and the capacity for covering short-term obligations is a vital step in long term wealth building.

For the long term, the company effectively makes good use of laddered debt, with $1.45 billion in the unsecured revolving credit facility; OHI has a very strong financial position for the long term and might even make good use of lower interest rates in the times ahead.

I consider this another strong point for Omega Healthcare, which could help it continue expanding in its niche. Having a solid financial position is key to using opportunities as they present themselves.

Profitability For Omega Healthcare

When I last wrote about Omega Healthcare, its profitability, measured as the capacity of the company to turn Total Revenue into AFFO, was one of the strong points in my bullish thesis.

This has actually improved by a margin (it was 67.79%) of 4.15%. This is more than the yield of the 10-year T-Bonds (currently at 3.648%).

I stand by my previous assessment: the capacity of OHI to turn a profit is superior to its peers and their forte.

This superior competence at attaining a profit will be, in the long term, the main driver behind a superior performance for OHI stock.

OHI Stock Dividends

It would be nice for even a nominal increase in the dividend yield. OHI’s dividend has been $2.68 annually since 2020; considering the inflation rates of the past few years, the dividend should be above $3.30 just to keep the same purchasing power.

I’m keeping an eye on this, as any investor or potential investor in OHI should. One measure of truly great companies is their capacity to raise dividends.

We should also look deeper into the investments made by Omega Healthcare Investors to better measure whether the loss in potential dividends paid to shareholders is being compensated by building a portfolio that will generate higher growth and more future funds.

AFFO Payout for OHI is not that good.

Sitting at 98.38% for the FWD and 101.13% for the trailing twelve months is a problematic metric, but it’s made worse by the fact that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has not raised its dividend in the last six years. If it was the first year after a dividend raise, then it is understandable that a company would have a little margin between its funds and its dividend, but at the six-year mark, it becomes a sign that the company is having problems with keeping its dividend and if the financial situation were to worsen a dividend cut would probably be on the table.

The current dividend yield is still attractive but lower than during my last coverage; I expected a push upwards for the price as more buyers attracted by the high dividend yield helped push the price higher.

Conclusion

OHI is a business in a market that has a regulatory moat and is poised to have massive growth as a product of profound demographic change. Its capacity for efficiently turning a profit is superior to its peers, and its financial position is strong; with a very attractive 6.8% yield waiting for long-term growth is easy, I still rate it as a BUY.