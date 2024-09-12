Interest Rate-Driven Rally Leaves Mid-America Apartment Less Attractive (Rating Downgrade)

(10min)

Summary

  • Mid-America Apartment shares have rallied 31% since March due to falling interest rates and signs of rental rate stabilization, outperforming the market's 8% gain.
  • Interest rates significantly impact MAA's performance; lower rates have boosted shares, but rate cuts are now largely expected by markets.
  • MAA's fundamentals show stabilizing revenue and expenses, with potential for low single-digit growth in 2025 as supply issues ease.
  • Given the sharp recovery, I rate MAA stock as a hold, and I am awaiting a pullback to $150-155 for a more attractive risk/reward profile.

Downtown Austin Texas From Above

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) have rallied strongly of late as we have seen interest rates begin to decline and hopeful signs that pressures on apartment rental rates are nearing their end. I last

