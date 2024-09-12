Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) have rallied strongly of late as we have seen interest rates begin to decline and hopeful signs that pressures on apartment rental rates are nearing their end. I last covered Mid-America in March, rating shares a “buy,” and since then, the stock has returned 31%, well ahead of the market’s 8% gain. I have viewed MAA’s Sun Belt exposure as a long-term positive despite recent headwinds, but given the magnitude of the rally, now is a good time to revisit shares.

Before considering MAA’s fundamentals, it is important to emphasize how important interest rates are in where shares trade. Long-term rates are a critical component of real estate valuations, given debt financing is a critical aspect of how properties are purchased. Additionally, higher interest rates offer increased competition for dividend stocks as income-oriented investors can invest in fixed income, adding to the pressure on REIT valuations, given the dividend-focus of the investor base.

In recent months as long-term interest rates have fallen, we have seen MAA shares rise almost in lockstep with bond prices (as a reminder lower yields lead to higher bond prices). This speaks to how rate sensitive MAA shares are.

To be clear, this is not a new phenomenon. The hiking cycle from early 2022 onwards was brutal for shares as you can see below, though from this perspective, their recent rally has outperformed bonds, as signs of an apartment rental bottoming appear.

Given this correlation, it is important to highlight that interest rates are a significant factor in MAA’s performance. With the labor market cooling and inflation nearing the Fed’s target, I do not expect rates to rise again. If inflation does return and lead to tighter policy than forecast, that would be a headwind. Given markets are already pricing in a meaningful Fed cutting cycle, I do not expect rates to be as much of a tailwind as they have been, but they are unlikely to be a headwind, meaning fundamental performance may begin to matter more.

In the company’s second quarter, MAA generated $2.22 of core funds from operations (FFO), down about 3% from last year. Same store revenue rose by 0.7%, but same property expenses rose by 3.7%, resulting in a 1% decline in net operating income (NOI). This squeeze on margins from lackluster rent growth and rising expenses has been a pressure on results this year.

Importantly, there are several reasons to believe this may be nearing its worst. First, on the expense side, rising insurance has been a major source of expense inflation. However, MAA’s July 1 insurance premium renewal was down 1%, which should help reduce expense pressure next year. Similarly, with property valuations facing pressure, real estate tax inflation should slow. A cooling labor market also helps to ease wage pressures. I expect expenses to continue to rise, but at a slowing pace.

This makes revenue the key question. Here the picture has been mixed. As you can see below, the national rental market has cooled considerably from its boom in 2022 due to new supply and strained real income growth. However, negative momentum has largely stopped, and rents are stabilizing a bit, though they are still lower than a year ago.

This is consistent with Mid-America’s own financial results. In Q2, new leases were down 5.1% while renewals rose by 4.6% for a blended rate of 0.1%. MAA had 95.5% Q2 occupancy, flat from last year. Given the cost of moving, renewal rates tend to hold in better than new lease rates. Additionally, MAA has seen just 43.5% turnover, with record low move-outs due to people buying a house. Even with rates having fallen, home affordability continues to be pressured, leaving more tenants in apartments for longer. This is especially true of MAA’s tenant base given its middle-class bias as the average resident earns $91k and is 35 years old with 81% single.

Through August, Q3 is trending flat, with new leases down 4.8% and renewals up 4%. The improvement in new leases is encouraging, though this was offset by slower renewal growth. That said, occupancy rose by 0.2% to 95.7% through August, which will support revenue growth.

We are seeing revenue stabilize, and that does support full year 2024 guidance in my view. MAA is guiding to same store NOI down about 1.3% this year, with revenue up 0.65% and expenses up 4.25%. Alongside Q2, it tightened guidance, and I continue to expect FFO to come a bit above the midpoint of guidance, or around $8.98, given slowing expenses and higher occupancy.

However, for shares, it is increasingly important what 2025 will look like. I see scope for a return to low single-digit revenue and NOI growth, as we work through the supply issues that have plagued the industry. This is especially meaningful for MAA, which as you can see below is focused in the Sun Belt. In the long term, given migratory trends, I view this footprint very favorably, but this positive outlook resulted in outsized construction, leading to near-term supply gluts.

Indeed, as you can see below, the Sun Belt has the worst rental rate performance over the past year due to this supply headwind while legacy markets like the NYC-metro area have outperformed given less supply. I view the Sun Belt as essentially being an area enjoying secular tailwinds but facing cyclical headwinds. I have argued that is a time for investors to buy in, and that has worked for MAA investors, with shares recovering more quickly than the market so far.

Now, as you can see, there was a tremendous surge in apartment construction, but units under construction continue to fall. We are now past the worst of this headwind, and by early 2025, new supply should be back at more normal levels, enabling some rental growth.

The slowdown is even more dramatic looking at new starts, which are down 40% from their peak. It can take 2 years for new starts to be completed and hit the market, so we are still moving through the boom starts of 2022. As we get into 2026 though, we actually may move from supply being a headwind to supply being a tailwind for rental rates given how little construction there is now.

Importantly, MAA has not engaged in excess building. It has just 7 communities under development, costing $866 million, with $328 million left to be spent. MAA also has a strong balance sheet, with just 3.7x debt/EBITDA and 28% debt to assets. Its debt is also well-laddered, with a 7.4-year average maturity at a 3.8% average rate.

In fact, this has enabled MAA to take advantage of market weakness. For instance, it spent $81 million on a North Carolina property, paying 15-20% below replacement cost. It is being disciplined on price and believes it can just about hit its $400 million acquisition target at a 6+% target yield. Most properties are listed around 5%, and it has passed on those purchases.

Overall, I expect to see rents begin rising again next year, potentially a 2% tailwind, which alongside unit growth can support low-single digit FFO growth to about $9.25. It has about $1.20 in maintenance cap-ex needs, so its $8 in distributable FFO provides solid 1.4x coverage of its 3.6% dividend yield. While 2024 has been a down year, I expect modest growth in 2025 and more meaningful acceleration in 2026 as supply continues to fade.

With $8 in forward distributable FFO, shares have a 4.8% forward AFFO yield. Given long-term rental growth of about 3% and some accretive bolt-on M&A, that positions MAA for an 8-9% long-term return. I have used 10% as a benchmark for a “buy” rating, so given how sharply MAA has recovered due to lower rates, it appears much of the upside has been captured. I continue to view its geography as favorable, but with shares having rebounded so much ahead of underlying fundamentals, we are likely to see gains slow from here. Accordingly, I am moving shares to a hold and would want to see a pullback toward $150-155 before buying more of MAA. Given an 8+% return potential, I do not see an urgency to sell, but risk/reward is not as attractive as it had been.