This is a follow-up on Qudian Inc. (QD) from my first article, "Qudian: 60% Discount To Liquidation Value And Massive Value Creation From Buybacks." In the past article, I wrote about Qudian being a very undervalued security based on being far under liquidation value, and creating a lot of value since management was pursuing an aggressive share repurchase plan of their undervalued securities.

Qudian is still massively undervalued based on liquidation value. The company continues to pursue two aggressive share repurchase agreements creating a lot of value for shareholders. Also, in the latest quarterly report, the company has achieved some success with the last-mile delivery business, which has ended a year-long unprofitable streak. They may have solved the important problem of not having a stable business plan.

This article will talk about the progress and ramifications of the new business model of last-mile delivery, provide updates on the new share repurchase agreement that has recently commenced, and expand on the value creation that has taken place since the last article.

What does Qudian do?

Qudian runs a consumer-oriented technology company. They provide credit solutions to individuals in China and use mobile applications to connect loans for people in China. Currently, they are making a transition into the last-mile delivery business with some partial success in New Zealand and Australia. Qudian revealed for the first time in the latest quarterly report, that there has been progress in the last-mile delivery business. This is quite substantial news coming from Qudian because shareholders have been looking for a path forward for some time now. In the past, there has been a lot of confusion as to what the company is going to focus on, especially with the winding down of the food business in 2023.

Profit

Qudian has had a year of losses in net income and has not shown any profit for shareholders. Often the losses are small compared to Qudian's size, but they are still losses. The new quarterly report from Friday has shown interesting developments for the company. This is from the latest quarterly report, “Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB99.8 million (US$13.7 million)”, they generated a profit for the first time in a year which is a positive for shareholders.

The profit from the last three months could be an anomaly. Even though the sales income shot up to $7 million most of the profit for shareholders is coming from interest and investment income. They still have a long way to go to generate profit that coincides with the company's massive balance sheet. Or else the company will fail to impress investors in the market with its small profit relative to Qudian’s size.

Confidence in the transition to a different business model

An update from Qudian on "Fast Horse" - the last-mile delivery business that began in December 2022. The last-mile delivery service is now available in Australia and New Zealand. (2nd quarter report 2024)

As the company noted in its most recent quarterly report, “Moving forward, the Company expects to remain steadfast in its commitment to executing its business transition and simultaneously maintaining prudent cash management to safeguard its balance sheet.”. This exudes a lot of confidence in the future of Qudian’s new business model and hopefully paves the way to a profitable future for Qudian's shareholders. Shareholders have been waiting for any positive developments giving insight into where the business is going. “The Company's last-mile delivery business has made steady progress in 2024,” - this is what shareholders have been waiting for, a sign of a developing business plan. Seeing some positive traction with the last-mile delivery business is sure to bring a sigh of relief to all shareholders. The way the last-mile delivery business was written about made me feel they were happy about the choice to expand to New Zealand and Australia.

Share repurchase agreements

Two share repurchase agreements are active right now. The latest from a few months ago was recently utilized by Qudian. The recent quarterly report has shown that they spent around $8 million on the newest share repurchase agreement. The latest share repurchase program is supposed to extend to June 13, 2027.

Share repurchase updates (2nd quarterly report of 2024)

I expect now that Qudian is getting their confidence back you will surely see both share buyback programs being utilized to their fullest extent. With management having a new confidence that the last-mile delivery business is showing some progress, and the stock being very undervalued I imagine more money will be poured into share buybacks.

Diluted shares outstanding (2nd quarter report - 2024)

Looking at the weighted average shares outstanding diluted above, you can see they have purchased around 37 million shares since last year. Continued creation of massive shareholder value by Qudian through share repurchases. With this much pressure building up in the shares outstanding of Qudian, we are bound to see some extraordinary stock movement. At the current market price of $1.85, 37 million shares is equivalent to around $68 million. What makes this exceptional is that the company is undervalued. $6.30 of value on a diluted per share basis accounting for current assets minus total liabilities. With the stock currently selling for $1.85 the value generated for shareholders in the last year is around $164 million. This is without taking into consideration the $330 million or $.94 per share worth of non-current assets on the balance sheet. This is massive value creation taking place in just a year!

Management has consistently made wonderful decisions to buy back their undervalued shares. With the latest share repurchase agreement to continue 3 years into the future from June of this year, you can be sure value will be unlocked far into the future for shareholders. As long as Qudian’s share price is depressed I imagine management will capitalize on the mistake of the market, enriching shareholders along the way.

Risks

Qudian's last-mile delivery business model may not meet expectations and be a failure. This is a risk going into the future that Qudian continues to lose money due to not having a successful business model. These losses could eat into the balance sheet and reduce the margin of safety for investors.

The lack of a successful business model could cause them to continue their search for a profitable business plan. This search will likely be very costly, especially looking for a business of the magnitude that would shift the tide for a company the size of Qudian. This expensive search for a successful business plan could eat away in a big way at the balance sheet depending on how far management pushes.

There is some currency risk because Qudian is heavily exposed to the Chinese Yuan. Any devaluation of the Chinese Yuan changes the margin of safety considerably.

Buy and hold

Qudian will continue to unlock shareholder value with share repurchase agreements on their undervalued shares. You are currently able to buy the company's assets under liquidation value. Hold the shares even if the company makes losses because the management is pursuing buybacks and looking to find a business model that consistently generates profit. The last-mile delivery business may well clog the small holes in the ship in the short term. What happens after that we can only speculate. I see this as a low-risk investment that will work in the short and medium term.