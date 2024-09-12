The Good Brigade

The last few months have been a very bumpy ride for shareholders of ridesharing company Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Back in February of this year, I finally upgraded the stock from a 'hold' to a 'buy'. This came immediately after shares took a dive following the announcement by management of results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Unfortunately, since then, shares are down another 29.4% while the S&P 500 is up by 10.8%.

As disappointing as this is, one of the great things about the business is that it continues to grow. Analysts are a bit concerned about recent guidance that management came out with when announcing results for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. But so long as that does not become part of a broader trend and as long as the company continues to push toward consistent profitability, there's no reason to think that the company won't make for a good prospect for the long haul. Because of this, I've decided to keep the firm rated a 'buy' for now.

Mixed times

If you were to only look at the most recent results provided by management, which would be results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, you would be perplexed as to why the stock has taken such a beating as of late. Consider revenue as an example. During the most recent quarter, sales for the company came in at $1.44 billion. This represents an increase of 40.6% compared to the $1.02 billion the company reported one year earlier. This surge was driven by a jump in the number of rides on a year-over-year basis. You see, back in the second quarter of 2023, Lyft achieved 177.9 million rides. But in the second quarter of this year, that number ballooned to an all-time high of 205.3 million, that happens to be 15.4% above what it was one year earlier.

This increase in the number of rides was driven in part by a 10.2% increase in the number of active riders from 21.5 million last year to 23.7 million this year. But it's not just the increase in riders that helped the firm, it's also the fact that those who are using the company's services on a regular basis are doing so more regularly. Back in the second quarter of 2023, the number of rides per active rider averaged 8.27. That number grew to 8.66 in the most recent quarter. This is not a blip on the radar. It's actually part of a more meaningful trend. Back in the first quarter of 2023, which was the furthest back that I looked at, the company saw 7.81 rides per active rider since then, we have seen increase after increase, quarter after quarter, without exception. This means that riders are finding the company's platform more useful than alternatives.

To be very clear, this is still far away from what rival Uber Technologies (UBER) has accomplished. In the chart above, you can see how the two companies compare over the same window of time. It is worth noting that there are some comparability issues here. Namely, Uber Technologies includes delivery orders in this. So to some extent this might be comparing apples to oranges, especially considering that earlier this year the CEO of Lyft mentioned that they don't have plans to offer a major food delivery service similar to Uber Eats. Even so, there is a big gap between the two companies that suggests a further upside for Lyft is possible.

The company also benefited from a rise in gross bookings. This is one of the most important metrics for the business that management defines as the total dollar value of transactions invoiced to riders, excluding taxes, fees, and tips. During the quarter, the company reported $4.02 billion worth of gross bookings. This is 16.6% above the $3.45 billion reported one year earlier.

With revenue rising, the firm's bottom line has also improved. Most significantly, the company did, for the first time ever, achieve profitability. This was only to the tune of $5 million during the second quarter. But that's far better than the $114.3 million loss that the company generated the same time last year. Other profitability metrics also improved. Operating cash flow went from negative $70 million to positive $276.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a more modest rise from $1 million to $106 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business managed to grow from $41 million to $102.9 million.

The results experienced during the second quarter of this year are part of a larger trend for the business. For the first half of this year, revenue for the company totaled $2.71 billion. This is well above the $2.02 billion reported the same time last year. The fact of the matter is that Lyft benefited during this time from the same increases experienced in rides and active riders. Also, for the first half of this year, the $7.71 billion reported by management represented an increase of 18.7% compared to what the company saw the same time one year ago.

For the first half of this year, the company also saw improvement from a profitability perspective. The $26.5 million loss seen during this time might seem unimpressive. But that is far better than the $301.9 million loss reported one year ago. Operating cash flow went from negative $144 million to positive $432.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an improvement from $4 million to $164.7 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company nearly tripled from $63.7 million to $162.3 million.

If these were the only results about the company that had been reported, I would have been shocked to see any scenario other than a nice move higher in its share price. However, market participants do seem to be a bit disappointed about future guidance. For the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year management is now forecasting gross billings of between $4 billion and $4.1 billion. This implies gross billings that will be roughly flat on a sequential basis. They also anticipate EBITDA for the quarter of between $90 million and $95 million. Even at the high end, this would represent a miss compared to the $103 million that analysts were anticipating.

This suggests slower growth moving forward. However, I think that market participants are overreacting. For starters, it's believed that the ride-sharing industry will continue to grow for many years to come. According to one source, for instance, the market was worth between $95.1 billion and $100.6 billion in 2022. By 2029, it's expected to be $305 billion. And that's only focused on the US market. Even though it's undeniable that Uber Technologies is the winner in this space, there is room for one or two other big players. And at number two right now is none other than Lyft.

Another thing to take into consideration is that management is actively working to improve bottom line performance. On September 4th, management announced a restructuring plan related to its bikes and scooters operations. This includes disposing of certain assets and reducing the company's total headcount by roughly 1%. As part of this, Lyft is expected to incur between $34 million and $46 million of one-time costs. However, by the end of 2025, these changes should boost annualized EBITDA by roughly $20 million. Taking this into consideration and projecting out current results for the 2024 fiscal year, we should get pro forma adjusted operating cash flow of $280.7 million and pro forma EBITDA of $341.9 million.

Using these estimates and also making the same pro forma adjustments to 2023 figures we can see above how shares are currently priced. In the EV to EBITDA scenario, I added the midpoint of these restructuring charges back into the business in the form of a decrease in net cash. It's likely that much of these expenses will be non-cash items. But I wanted to be as conservative as possible in my assessment. In the table below, I then compared Lyft to two different firms. Naturally, one of these is Uber Technologies. But the other is DoorDash (DASH). Even though DoorDash is not a ride-sharing business, it's food delivery operations certainly make it very similar to these other two enterprises; certainly similar enough to consider it a comparable firm. In both valuation cases, Lyft ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lyft 16.6 10.7 Uber Technologies 30.4 40.8 DoorDash 25.7 575.6 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

All things considered, I think that Lyft is doing a fine job. The guidance for the third quarter of 2024 is not great, but the overall picture outside of this for the company is positive. Profits and cash flows are looking up, and it's clear that the platform is valuable to those who utilize it. While the stock itself is not exactly cheap, it is attractively priced for a firm in such a high-growth market. Because of this, I think that the recent bumps in the road represent a buying opportunity. And that has led me to keep the firm rated a 'buy' for now.