Passakorn Prothien/iStock via Getty Images

The sharp pullback in WTI crude prices over the past few weeks has taken out several support levels, with price momentum looking increasingly bearish from a technical perspective. Admittedly, we were not only surprised by the sudden change in market sentiment but also by the magnitude of the pullback.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Unfortunately, this also means that our bullish 2X leveraged trade on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) eventually suffered a -25.3% loss when we decided to cut our losses. The bad trade has also wiped out a significant chunk of our profitable track record on UCO since December 2022, with our previous three trades all being profitable with gains of 5.3%, 29%, and 15.8%. Nonetheless, for the sake of good trading discipline, we made the decision to cut losses before they got out of hand.

Accordingly, we are downgrading our rating on UCO from a "Strong Buy" to a "Hold" to reflect our neutral view on WTI crude for now.

Sentiment Versus Fundamentals

Historically, there has been a positive correlation between WTI crude and the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Since crude prices are intimately linked to the health of the global economy, it should be no surprise that a pullback in the SPX also accompanied the recent pullback in WTI crude. What was surprising, however, is that the current decline in WTI crude turned out to be much deeper compared to previous pullbacks that coincided with a decline in the SPX.

Despite what we see as generally healthy fundamentals supporting the demand for WTI crude, sentiment appears to have turned decisively bearish in light of China's sputtering economy and concerns that OPEC+ will lift production cuts.

Overall, we maintain a constructive outlook on WTI crude as prices have already fallen back to levels that have historically provided attractive opportunities to take bullish positions. We also like that the U.S. economy is just about to enter a new rate-cut cycle, which has also been historically bullish for WTI crude.

In response to the sharp decline in WTI crude prices, OPEC+ has announced that it will delay planned oil output increases for October and November. Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration ("EIA") is also expecting healthy withdrawals from global oil inventories to push prices back above US$80/bbl in the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, unless we see sentiment stabilise, it is difficult to tell how much further prices could fall in the near term.

Bloomberg

As the accompanying chart above shows, implied volatility for Brent Crude has spiked alongside the sell-off. And we expect the market to remain volatile until there is more clarity on crude oil demand. Accordingly, we have cut losses on our bullish position and we are keeping a neutral view on WTI crude for now.

Risk To Outlook

The biggest risk to our outlook is that the Federal Reserve is widely expected to embark on a new rate-cut cycle next week, potentially reigniting bullish sentiment in U.S. equities and WTI crude. Although the move is widely expected, the first rate cut would nonetheless mark an important turning point in U.S. monetary policy and set the stage for further cuts through 2024 and 2025.

Taking our chips off the table now could prove to be bad timing again on our part. However, we are committed to cutting losses when necessary for risk management reasons. When the dust eventually settles, we will be looking for opportunities to trade UCO again.