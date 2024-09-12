Commodity Catchup: Gold's Ascent To All-Time Highs

Sep. 12, 2024 8:46 AM ETGOEX
Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.24K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Gold’s function as a store of value has stood the test of time, helping owners maintain their purchasing power over thousands of years.
  • Gold’s year-to-date rally to all-time highs was driven by both the physical and financial markets. Current prices may be sustainable, with the Fed funds futures market currently pricing in a high probability of interest rate cuts this year.1.
  • Gold miners and explorers have historically offered higher leverage to rising gold prices, with possible increased M&A activity potentially driving outsized returns for miners and explorers, such as those in the Global X Gold Explorers ETF, relative to physical gold.

Gold

Filograph

Gold has staged an impressive rally thus far in 2024, with the metal recently hitting an all-time high. We believe that recent price levels could be sustainable, potentially supported by likely Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, the possibility of a “higher for longer” inflationary

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.24K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOEX--
Global X Gold Explorers ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News