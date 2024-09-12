Prae_Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Approach

Fidelity® Select Technology Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.

We believe the value of technology stocks is in large part determined by the companies' future potential to generate earnings and cash flow.

Our investment framework also focuses on identifying themes that impact the largest end markets, determining potential winners/losers, and how certain companies that are technology disruptors can impact incumbents.

The technology sector is a very specialized part of the market, and our experience allows for proficiency in specific domains, aiding in recognizing investment opportunities when they arise.

Through bottom-up research and by leveraging Fidelity's vast expertise – in addition to insights from industry experts, technologists, suppliers and competitors – we develop a differentiated view on the fundamentals in seeking to identify companies with compelling risk/reward profiles.

Sector strategies could be used by investors as alternatives to individual stocks for either tactical- or strategic-allocation purposes.

1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 07/14/1981. 2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. Fund Information Manager(s): Adam Benjamin Trading Symbol: FSPTX Start Date: July 14, 1981 Size (in millions): $16,045.50 Morningstar Category: Fund Technology Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. The technology industries can be significantly affected by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. The fund may have additional volatility because of its narrow concentration in a specific industry. Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of stocks tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Market Review

In Q2, the information technology sector, as measured by the MSCI U.S. IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, advanced 10.08%, versus 4.28% for the broadly based S&P 500® index. Technology stocks led the broader market to a series of new all-time highs, outpacing the other 10 sectors in the S&P 500®. Tech stocks followed the pattern of the broader market in Q2, shaking off a down month in April and then rising in May and June. Within the tech sector, semiconductor (+20%) shares were a key driver of performance, as keen interest in generative artificial intelligence fueled a frenzy for certain stocks. In the still-early phases of developing the technology for generative AI, investors have been focused on "picks and shovels" companies engaged in building out the required infrastructure, in which semiconductors and semiconductor equipment are playing starring roles. Nvidia (NVDA), with a roughly 37% gain in the MSCI index, once again stood out as a major beneficiary of this trend, with its full-stack solutions of graphics chips, software and systems. Broadcom (AVGO) (+22%) manufactures network interface cards for large-scale artificial intelligence computers. Teradyne (TER) (+32%), a maker of chip-testing equipment, also performed well this quarter, largely due to strong AI-fueled growth in its memory-testing equipment.

Technology hardware, storage & peripherals (+21%) was another significant driver of the tech sector's performance. Here, the influence of Apple (+23%) was dominant, given this stock's 16% average weighting in the MSCI index during the quarter. Although Apple's quarterly results remained unimpressive, investors were intrigued by the company's plans, articulated at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10, to incorporate generative AI into its products. Expectations rapidly developed for new "supercycles" for products like the iPhone® and iMac®, spurring a strong gain for the stock immediately following that conference.

Systems software (+6%) and application software (-3%), home to MSCI index components such as Microsoft (MSFT) (+6%), Salesforce (CRM) (-15%), Intuit (+1%) and ServiceNow (NOW) (+3%), lagged the two chip-related groups amid ongoing questions about how long it will take for the transition from "AI enablers" to "AI adopters" to play out.

Meanwhile, internet services & infrastructure (-12%) and IT consulting & other services (-10%) lagged behind other groups in the MSCI index. With IT budgets increasingly devoted to generative AI projects, less capital was available for other purposes. Thus, we saw disappointing performance from Accenture (ACN)(-12%), IBM (IBM) (-9%), Okta (OKTA) (-11%), Shopify (SHOP) (-14%) and MongoDB (MDB) (-30%).

Performance Review

For the quarter, the fund gained 10.00%, versus 10.08% for the MSCI U.S. IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index and well ahead of the S&P 500®.

The fund's performance versus the MSCI index suffered due to an overweight in the lagging internet services & infrastructure group, an underweight in technology hardware, storage & peripherals, and non-index exposure to passenger ground transportation via Uber Technologies (UBER) (-5%), which we view as a tech stock in many ways.

At the stock level, a sizable overweight in onsemi (ON) (-7%) hurt more than any other holding. The company supplies chips that go into drive trains of electric cars and help with driver-assistance systems like cameras and sensors. The company's silicon carbide chips also help extend the range of electric vehicles. In late April, onsemi beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and profit, and reported a stable gross margin due to lowered costs in the face of weakening electric vehicle sales. However, the company also forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' estimates, fanning concerns of a delay in the recovery of automotive chip demand, as a softening EV market and excess inventory at auto dealers are expected to hit orders for onsemi's chips. We bought more of the stock, believing that the long-term prospects for the company are bright. Overweighting Marvell Technology (MRVL) (-1%) also detracted. Marvell is a semiconductor and equipment firm serving data centers, mobile carriers, automotive companies and various consumer end markets. The company has benefited from exuberance for artificial intelligence, but AI is only a small part of Marvell's diversified business, and most of the company's other revenue segments have been flat or down the past two years. On May 30, the firm reported a 12% decline in revenue for the three months ending May 4. We added a bit to this position.

Conversely, an underweight in the lagging IT consulting & other services and application software segments lifted the fund's relative performance for the quarter. The portfolio's top contributor in both absolute and relative terms was Nvidia (+37%). Shares of Nvidia rose steadily as the chips it makes continued to power demand for generative artificial intelligence. Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported outstanding financial results for the three months ending April 28. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter. We trimmed this position a bit, but Nvidia remained the fund's top overweight at quarter end.

Outlook and Positioning

With valuations for semiconductor stocks relatively elevated, it will be important for companies to deliver earnings that justify the prevailing optimism. Short term, we wouldn't be surprised to see choppy action in chip stocks and the broader U.S. market.

However, we continue to like the longer-term prospects for the companies in the portfolio, driven by a number of powerful themes that remain in play, including the investment in infrastructure and software needed to support the growth of generative AI and the evolving data center architecture. Other key trends include the growing importance of assuring adequate semiconductor supply, digital transformation, and the increasing chip content in electric vehicles, driven by further adoption of these vehicles and autonomous driving capabilities.

We continue to find it useful to look at whether companies in certain end markets are "overearning" or "underearning" relative to what they should be earning under normal circumstances. Personal computers are an example of an industry that was overearning during the pandemic. Demand for PCs subsequently slumped, but the incorporation of new AI capabilities could reinvigorate this market, and it is a market we are watching closely.

On the other hand, autos are an example of a market segment where unit sales are still running below 2019 levels – first due to a shortage of semiconductors, and more recently because of high interest rates on car loans. With that said, the chip shortage has eased, and auto dealers have rebuilt their inventories. We are optimistic about this market's prospects, especially given the increasing chip content per car.

As a result of our bottom-up approach, the portfolio's largest industry overweight at quarter end – by a considerable margin – was semiconductors. In fact, the fund's top-four overweights at quarter end were semiconductor stocks: Nvidia, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), onsemi and Marvell Technology.

Nvidia has been one of the market's hottest stocks since Q4 of 2022. We consider it the most direct beneficiary of the expanding market for generative AI. And while no stock can be relied on to rise without interruption, we continue to like the firm's long-term prospects. NXP is a key supplier of chips for the auto industry. Onsemi provides chips for sophisticated electronics in electric and gas cars, as well as industrial automation components. Marvell has exposure to communications infrastructure and cloud/data centers, as well as a burgeoning opportunity in the auto market.

On the other hand, application software ended the quarter as the portfolio's largest sector underweight, and systems software was in second place. We believe many software names have been bought based on overly optimistic assumptions about how quickly generative AI can be implemented, and we are waiting for better opportunities to buy.

During the quarter, we increased the fund's stake in Apple from an underweight to an overweight, in the process boosting our representation in technology hardware, storage & peripherals. This was driven by our increased optimism about the potential impact of new generative AI features on sales of the company's products.

As always, we thank you for your confidence in our stewardship of the fund, and in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.