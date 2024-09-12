A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Fidelity® Select Utilities Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform the benchmark through active management.

Within the utilities sector, we favor companies with superior business models that are growing their dividends and trading at discounts, as we believe they have potential to outperform the index over time. We perform bottom-up, fundamental research to form a view on utilities regulation and power prices to complement our stock selection process.

Our investment approach focuses on stocks with lower valuations and that have the best total-return potential. This includes utilities stocks that have been overly discounted due to more-volatile and less-predictable earnings streams. We test our price assumptions through collaborations with Fidelity's experienced research team, while leveraging a network of industry contacts.

Sector strategies could be used by investors as alternatives to individual stocks for either tactical- or strategic-allocation purposes.

The value of the fund's domestic and foreign investments will vary from day to day in response to many factors. Stock values fluctuate in response to issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in emerging markets, involve risks in addition to those of U.S. investments, including increased political and economic risk, as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Because FMR concentrates the fund's investments in a particular industry, the fund's performance could depend heavily on the performance of that industry and could be more volatile than the performance of less concentrated funds and the market as a whole. The fund is considered non- diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund; thus changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a more diversified fund. The utilities industries can be significantly affected by government regulation, financing difficulties, supply and demand of services or fuel, and natural resource conservation.

Market Review

U.S. stocks, as measured by the S&P 500® index, shook off a rough April and rose steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors in the S&P 500® topping the broader market.

Utilities posted the third-strongest return of the 11 sectors for the quarter, behind only information technology and communications services. Investor enthusiasm for companies exposed to the boom in artificial intelligence propelled each of these sectors. Looking at utilities specifically, companies with the ability to supply renewable energy to power AI-capable data centers benefited the most and fueled the sector's strong performance this quarter.

Within the MSCI utilities index, the high-growth independent power producers & energy traders subindustry, representing only about 4% of the index, delivered the strongest gain (+15%). Here, Texas-based Vistra Energy (VST) (+24%), which announced plans to acquire a large nuclear power company, anchored the subindustry's result.

In other categories, electric utilities, which comprised roughly 63% of the index, gained about 5%. Category names NextEra Energy (NXT) (+12%) and Constellation Energy (CEG)(+9%) both benefited from promising forecasts for increased power demand from AI data centers.

In contrast, multi-utilities (+3%), which represented roughly 25% of the index, underperformed, hindered by results for index components WEC Energy (WEC) (-4%) and Ameren (AEE)(-3%). Gas utilities, one of the most defensive subindustries, returned -1%, hampered by sluggish fuel prices.

Performance Review

For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 4.98%, edging the 4.51% advance of the MSCI U.S. IMI Utilities 25/50 Index and the 4.28% result of the broad-based S&P 500® Index. Industry selection contributed most to the fund's performance versus the MSCI sector index. Specifically, a notable overweight in the strong-performing independent power producers & energy traders segment delivered a boost to relative performance. Stock and industry selection among multi-utilities also helped. Conversely, stock selection among renewable electricity and electric utilities firms detracted most.

The fund's notable overweight position in Vistra Energy, a Texas-based independent power producer, gained 24% this quarter. On May 8, the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, crediting strong synergies from its recent acquisition of Energy Harbor, which also prompted management to raise guidance for 2024. The acquisition of Energy Harbor allows Vistra to expand its zero-carbon power generation and electricity business by adding approximately 4,000 megawatts of nuclear generation and approximately 1 million additional retail customers. Vistra was the sixth-largest fund holding at quarter end.

The fund also benefited from its underweight position in regulated electric utility Exelon (EXC) (-7%). In May, the company announced that it had missed its earnings estimates, mainly due to higher operating and maintenance costs and higher interest expenses. As a regulated utility, Exelon is a slowly growing company with a solid dividend. We reduced the position further to invest in companies we believe are poised to deliver stronger dividend growth over time.

Conversely, the fund's biggest detractor relative to the MSCI index was an overweight position in NextEra Energy Partners (-6%). NextEra Energy Partners is the yield company subsidiary of fund holding NextEra Energy, which is the largest portfolio holding as of June 30. NextEra Energy Partners acquires and manages contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. This quarter, the company continued to struggle with balance sheet issues and high interest rates, which weighed heavily on the firm's stock price. That said, it has taken numerous steps to shore up its financials, including by selling some of its natural gas pipeline assets. We remained confident in the longer-term outlook for the company, and notably added to the fund's position based on its attractive valuation this quarter.

Outlook and Positioning

We continue to favor companies that offer above-average dividend growth that is generated by what we think are solid business models. We believe this could lead to stock investments that earn better-than-average returns over time. Our ideal stocks trade at discounted valuations at the time of purchase.

As of June 30, the fund is overweight among independent power producers & energy traders, which represented about 8% of fund assets. Over time, we believe companies in this segment could benefit from higher power prices resulting from the shutdown of coal-fired plants, as well as proposed reforms we think benefit the economics of low-cost power generation. These companies could also be among the first beneficiaries of the increasing demand for clean energy to power the AI boom.

We also like the dividend growth offered by certain electric utilities companies, and we maintained a notable overweight in this segment – at quarter end, electric utilities represented about 67% of fund assets. Most of the growth in the segment, measured by megawatts produced, came from the renewables group, which has benefited from federal subsidies and state mandates that promote more environmentally friendly electric power.

We believe renewable energy remains poised to succeed over the long term, as alternatives such as wind and solar become more economically viable. The fund owns shares of several companies we believe are well-positioned to benefit from this trend, including NextEra Energy, Sempra (SRE) and Vistra, which were all among the portfolio's top-10 holdings as of June 30.

As artificial intelligence expands and the U.S. continues to focus on electrifying the transportation sector and transitioning the country's power fleet toward renewable energy sources, fundamentals for most utility segments remain strong. Despite solid fundamentals, utilities as a sector is the most cheaply valued it has been – on a comparative price/earnings basis, relative to the S&P 500® index – in the past 20 years. At the same time, the average earnings growth and dividend growth rates are the highest they've been in about two decades. So, we believe the resilience of utilities as a group is being underestimated and underappreciated by the market.

These companies are at the epicenter of the shift away from coal-generated power and toward renewable energy sources, which could translate to accelerated earnings growth for U.S. utilities over an extended horizon, as we view it. Additionally, as AI continues to become more ubiquitous, the energy demands from data centers are expected to grow exponentially. The rise in demand for these data centers could serve as a powerful trend fueling growth across the utilities sector.

Given this dynamic, we believe utilities remain an attractive area for investment, given their stable earnings growth and low volatility when compared with the broader equity market. Due to the consistent, and rising, demand for energy, utilities have often, in recent years, grown in both up and down markets.

As of June 30, we remain focused on our investment process of emphasizing stocks with stronger-than-average dividend growth. This approach typically leads us to purchase utilities stocks we think will benefit from higher power prices.