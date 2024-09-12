kramikel

Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is a steal. Case in point, revenue growth rates are expected to remain very strong into the back half of 2024.

If I were to pinpoint one blemish from its Q2 2024 earnings report, it would be that its free cash flow was subdued. That being said, that's because of the massive amount of working capital used this quarter. We should expect this working capital usage to reverse in the coming quarters.

Furthermore, Robinhood's underlying EBITDA is now expected to reach $1 billion in 2024, which is sooner than I expected. And I now initiate my 2025 EBITDA estimate at $1.2 billion, which makes HOOD priced at 15x EBITDA.

All in all, this debt-free business, with 30% of its market cap made up of cash, has unjustifiably sold off in the past couple of weeks.

I continue to believe this stock will reach $30 per share by summer 2025.

Robinhood's Near-Term Prospects

Robinhood is a financial services platform that focuses on three main areas: Catering to active traders, increasing the financial assets held by its customers, and expanding its services internationally. The platform has shown significant growth in retail trading, particularly in equity options and cryptocurrency volumes. It achieved record-breaking net deposits of $13 billion in Q2 and saw a 60% year-over-year increase in Gold subscribers, reflecting strong customer engagement and revenue growth.

In the near term, Robinhood is seeing robust performance across its business segments, with increasing market share among equities and options, and significant growth in margin balances due to competitive rates introduced for active traders. With a strong start to Q3, including high trading volumes and net deposits, Robinhood anticipates sustained momentum and profitable growth.

However, Robinhood faces headwinds. Despite progress, the company has struggled with competitive margin rates, which initially hindered adoption among customers with larger balances. The recent third-party technology outage with Blue Ocean ATS also highlights potential reliability issues with new products like the 24-hour market. Additionally, the regulatory environment for crypto trading remains uncertain, which could impact the company's ability to expand its crypto services.

Moving on, as an inflection investor, you only need to concern yourself with two attributes. The company's customer demand curve and its increasing profitability. Every other aspect amounts to noise. Interesting, but not going to drive the return for investors.

Along these lines, consider the following chart.

HOOD Q2 2024

What you see here is that with time, net deposits are rapidly increasing year-over-year. Yes, the curve isn't smooth. Little in life is a straight line. But on average, the increase in net deposits is undeniable. Irrespective of what anyone says about Robinhood, customers are voting with their wallets and bringing billions each month to its platform.

Robinhood Set to Grow 30% CAGR in 2024

HOOD revenue growth rate

Quick recap of what I previously said:

DVR work on HOOD

Confident that Robinhood's revenue growth rates this year will sizzle past 25% CAGR, that was my position.

And then, as it turned out, Q2 was very strong. Particularly given that it was Robinhood's toughest comparable quarter and yet it was up 40%. Hence, it now makes sense that Robinhood's H2 2024 should be stronger than H1 2024.

Therefore, given that H1 2024 already grew by 40% y/y, then, the second half of 2024 should easily deliver growth that puts its full-year 2024 growth rate on a path for 30% CAGR.

With this growth rate in mind, let's discuss its valuation.

HOOD Stock Valuation - 15x Forward EBITDA

Robinhood carries $4.5 billion of cash. But more importantly, this cash is totally unrestricted. And there's no debt against this cash. Further, this cash has nothing to do with investors' deposits. That's a separate figure that amounts to approximately $4.6 billion of restricted cash. This means that 30% of Robinhood's market cap is made up of cash. Think about this. This is clean cash, with no ties.

Next, for the trailing twelve months, Robinhood's EBITDA reached $818 million.

HOOD Q2 2024

But what's important to keep in mind is that Robinhood has very little need for capex. Yes, its free cash flows swing dramatically from one quarter to the next, given that this business is still in growth mode. But its EBITDA is stable and clearly increasing at a rapid clip.

With this in mind, note what I said before:

DVR work on HOOD

Previously, I said that while Robinhood could make $1 billion of EBITDA in the coming year, that it wouldn't quite reach $1 billion in 2024. But given how profitable the business has now become, even if we assume Robinhood's EBITDA margins to moderate back down to a more measured 35%, down from its astounding 44%, this would still leave Robinhood as capable of delivering $1 billion of EBITDA this year.

While it's difficult to predict what Robinhood will bring in 2025, I believe that $1.2 billion is a nice and easy estimate for Robinhood to reach. Therefore, this stock is priced at 15x forward EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Paying 15x next year's EBITDA for Robinhood, considering its debt-free balance sheet and the fact that 30% of its market cap is in cash, is an absolute steal.

With Robinhood's robust growth trajectory and expected EBITDA of $1.2 billion in 2025, the undervaluation is clear. The company is not only generating substantial revenue but also managing impressive customer engagement and deposit growth.

The market's current pricing doesn't reflect the inherent value and future potential of Robinhood, making this an unbeatable investment opportunity. Quite literally, investing in Robinhood at this valuation feels like robbing from the rich to give to the wise.