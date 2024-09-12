Is The Oil Market Foreshadowing A Global Recession?

Huyangshu/iStock via Getty Images

Oil has fallen substantially over the last month, with WTI crude hitting $66 per barrel earlier this week from more than $80 per barrel earlier in the summer. OPEC and the IEA both cut demand forecasts for this year, and OPEC recently shelved a planned output hike. However, trading action in the oil market indicates an even steeper slowdown. Morgan Stanley analysts cut their oil price forecast this week, noting the market is pricing "recession-like" inventory builds. Investors in oil stocks will want to closely monitor the situation in the crude oil markets. Oil falling below $60 would completely crush earnings estimates for the oil sector. Similarly, the oil market may be giving us a timely warning about the global economy if we're willing to listen.

What's Going On In The Oil Market?

Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana yesterday, but I don't think it's the primary driver of the recent action in the oil markets. Besides, the research is mixed on whether hurricanes are bullish or bearish for crude oil (though Gulf hurricanes unquestionably drive up the price of gasoline).

Oil is on the move because supply has risen while key areas of demand are falling. The supply side isn't rocket science – during COVID, there was a ton of oil production taken offline. This predictably led to a huge boom in oil prices when the world reopened. In turn, high prices signaled to producers to ramp up production, which has happened. Recent EIA data shows a huge boom in U.S. oil production since 2020.

U.S. Oil Production (EIA)

The price of oil is prone to huge swings because supply and demand are both highly inelastic. If the price of oil goes up or down, consumers still buy about the same quantity. Similarly, producers have to make investments now based on where oil will be in the future, so they can't quickly turn off the taps. Storage is generally what buffers the market, but there's only so much space available. This is why oil famously went negative in 2020 before rocketing to nearly $130 per barrel in 2022.

Two years ago, Saudi Arabia had the US all but cornered, cutting oil production shortly before the 2022 midterm elections and thumbing its nose at the Biden Administration. But now the global oil market shows clear signs of loosening demand. The Paris-based IEA (not to be confused with the EIA) has revised oil demand downwards twice in the last two months. The main driver – a sharp slowdown in Chinese demand. China is making huge investments into high-speed rail and electric vehicles, but the country's real estate crash and aging population are also big drivers of the slowdown in demand. We don't know how much of this is attributable to China's energy transition and how much to the weakening economy there, but China's recent economic struggles are well publicized. After decades of explosive growth, Chinese energy consumption may soon decline.

China is the main driver of the drama in the energy markets, but analysts have also highlighted the US, Canada, and Europe as areas where demand may see a substantial slowdown. Current levels of oil demand are underpinned by the global economy running at the redline, but that's not necessarily sustainable.

To these points, oil stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Shell (SHEL) look quite cheap on the surface at 10-12x earnings. However, I would argue that this is an illusion because their earnings estimates are far too high if the price of oil continues to stay low or drops further. These stocks will go down if oil demand falls. Smaller players in the energy markets would likely see even greater declines in their earnings and share prices.

Oil Demand Drops In Recessions

My early experiences in economics were shaped by the 2008 financial crisis and recession. I was in middle school then, and I distinctly remember some of my parents' friends talking at the pool about how much money they were making in real estate in 2006. Two years later, it felt like every third house ended up being for sale. In 2009, we would drive around at night and there was simply no traffic.

The data confirms this. Miles driven in the US peaked in 2007 and didn't recover for 7-8 years, despite the population growing a bit. When unemployment rises, people aren't driving to work as much, people aren't out spending money as often, and they're not taking vacations and road trips.

Miles Driven In The US (Wolf Street)

Well, as you would have it, unemployment is rising in the US. We don't know how high it will go, but the direction is clear. The headline unemployment rate has bounced around a little, from 4.3% to 4.2%, but the most recent jobs report showed a loss of around 1 million full-time jobs compared with a year ago. The situation is far worse in Canada, which is seeing huge monthly unemployment increases. I track the weekly job postings on Indeed in Canada, and the number of jobs posted has dropped clockwork every week this summer. The UK also has seen large drops in job postings in recent weeks, something that hasn't happened in past summers. If the global economy is in recession, the oil market will likely pick up on it long before the government statistics will. Something is going on – we'll soon find out whether that's contained to China or not.

Bottom Line

Price action in the oil market gives us incomplete information. For example, perhaps some big traders got stuck holding too many long oil futures and got liquidated. The resulting price moves would only be noise. However, if the global economy is entering a recession, an oil crash will be a very likely symptom. My read is that the sustained drop in the oil market is pricing in a sharp weakening in the global economy. While energy stocks may look cheap, recent price action in the oil markets indicates that it's likely the wrong point in the cycle to buy. Your mileage may vary!