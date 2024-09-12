The Children's Place: A Phoenix Rises From The Ashes

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The Children's Place, Inc. saw a surprise profit due to cutting unprofitable promotions, reducing marketing spend, and ending free shipping, despite a 7.5% sales decline.
  • Gross profit surged by $24 million, with gross margin expanding by 960 basis points, driven by lower costs and higher prices on units sold.
  • Adjusted net income turned positive at $3.9 million, or $0.30 per share, a significant improvement from a $26.5 million loss last year.
  • Despite challenges, the company’s operational changes suggest a potential turnaround, making it a speculative buy at $9.
The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is a troubled retailer that has been battered by short interest, as the company had seen progressively falling sales and was losing money hand over fist. The Children’s Place is a so-called omnichannel

Quad 7 Capital
41.84K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

