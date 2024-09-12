koyu

The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is a troubled retailer that has been battered by short interest, as the company had seen progressively falling sales and was losing money hand over fist. The Children’s Place is a so-called omnichannel children’s specialty portfolio of brands. It has two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 15 countries through five international partners. They sell apparel, accessories, and footwear.

While once more of a higher-end store, the company has shifted more to selling at value prices. Some of the brands they own are, of course, The Children’s Place, but they also own Gymboree and Sugar & Jade, among others. It had gone from a relatively strong specialty retailer to one that looked to be headed to the low single-digits after years of pain.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, you can see the massive decline in shares. Now the $9 print you are seeing comes after the stock nearly doubled yesterday following the just-reported earnings. The earnings continued to show sales declines, but this was expected. We think a short squeeze can continue because the company floored investors with a remarkable turn to adjusted profit in the quarter. This came as heavy losses were once again expected. We think traders can squeeze a little more upside here out of this as shorts continue to cover. It is too soon to say that the company has turned it around, but this is an excellent sign that a “phoenix is emerging from the ashes” of a once powerful specialty retailer. In this column, we discuss the quarter and the surprise profit.

Sales down as expected, but operating margin improves by ending a lot of free shipping

When we look to the just reported quarter we see that net sales decreased $25.9 million, or 7.5%, to $319.7 million in the quarter. This compares to sales of $345.6 million a year ago. The decrease in net sales was primarily driven by an expected decrease in online sales revenue. This is because management is taking command and largely put an end to its unprofitable promotional strategies, inflated marketing spend, and really slowed down its free shipping offers to significantly improve profitability. While this hit sales, it helped the company turn a huge surprise profit and squeeze the shorts.

By cutting down promotions, reducing the heavy marketing spend, and ceasing a lot of the free shipping offers which hurt margins, these efforts not only improved the profitability of the online business, but also benefited the brick-and-mortar channel. This was because business at physical stores experienced positive comparable store sales for the first time in ten quarters! That is huge. The wholesale business also rebounded with double-digit growth after a decline in the first quarter. This was all positive.

Now that said, because of anticipated sales declines, the overall comparable retail sales decreased 7.2% for the quarter. Management “proactively sacrificed unprofitable sales” to improve profitability. We like it. The Street did too as the stock nearly doubled after the print, squeezing shorts. And as mentioned, physical stores experienced a positive comparable store sales result for the first time since 2021 (which was post-COVID). The company noted stronger units per transaction and conversion metrics, and improving traffic trends in stores.

Earnings power improved despite sacrificing sales

Sales were lower, but there was major profit power here that surprised many. Gross profit increased $24.0 million to $111.8 million compared to $87.8 million last year. This led to a gross margin expansion of 960 basis points to 35.0% compared to 25.4% last year. The increase was caused by a stemmed from lower product input costs, lower free shipping offers, and higher prices on units sold, all of which resulted in a significant gain for the company. We saw a big decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses which were $96.1 million compared to $112.0 million last year. Adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were $88.3 million, down from $101.7 million. There were significant reductions in store payroll and home office payroll, and the elimination of inflated and unprofitable marketing costs.

Folks, you want to know why the stock surged and shorts are scrambling? Well, these expense results represented the lowest level of selling, general, and administrative expenses in over 15 years for Q2. Now, on a GAAP basis there was still an operating loss of $21.8 million, so the company is not out of the woods yet, but this was much better than the operating loss of $36.9 million last year. Making customary adjustments, however, adjusting operating income was $14.2 million, a massive swing of $39.2 million from last year.

The net loss was $32.1 million, or $2.51 per share, compared to a loss of $35.4 million, or $2.82 per share last year. However, it is critical to realize there were sizable adjustments to be made here. This is what really shocked the Street. Adjusted net income shifted back to profitability after two years of losses, improving by $30.4 million versus the prior year to $3.9 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $26.5 million, or $2.12 per share, a year ago. This was huge.

Forward view

This is a real potential start of a meaningful turnaround. Hence, a “phoenix rising from the ashes.” You do not often see moves like this in a stock, or in profit. Folks, the EPS of $0.30 was a $1.45 beat! During the quarter, the Company closed 3 stores, ending the quarter with 515 stores. They are not out of the woods, though. The company had $9.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $316.7 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. But this comes as the company burned $194.7 million in operating cash flows year-to-date, so there is much to be done.

But that said, this was a potential turning point. We think this is now a speculative buy. During this quarter, The Children's Place, Inc. management made hard decisions and operational changes to improve the profitability of the business and provide a foundation for future growth. While sales are pressured, this is more than made up for by the serious gross profit margin expansion, the lowest selling and administrative expenses in Q2 in 15 years, and a swing back to adjusted EPS being positive. We believe you see this same benefit in Q3 and Q4. While consistent adjusted EPS profit is still uncertain, the steps have been made in that direction. We think you can speculate here at $9.