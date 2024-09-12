tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) has shown to be an impressive fundamental performer, with solid returns on equity and gross premium growth. In the recent Q2 press release, combined ratio continues to be relatively strong at 81.1%, with fee and net investment income up over 40% each. I believe the strong fundamentals of RenaissanceRe are not fully priced in at 6.5x FWD earnings, leading me to rate shares as undervalued. The company is on a solid growth trajectory and will likely carry both the fundamentals and the stock price higher, giving investors a potential buying opportunity.

Company Overview

RenaissanceRe "is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching desirable risk with efficient capital" according to their annual report. They provide reinsurance and insurance for property, casualty, and specialty for their clients, who are seeking to balance their risk profile and adjust their exposures. By taking risks at the right price, the company currently spots strong profitability and a growing business, due to their "superior risk selection, superior customer relationships and superior capital management".

The company spots two segments: Property, and Casualty and Specialty. In simple terms, property insurance covers damage to the policyholder's own property assets, whereas casualty protects the policyholder from legal liabilities stemming from causing other people harm. RenaissanceRe has extensive experience in underwriting risk, managing third-party capital, and investing the float of their premiums strategically.

While they do write both reinsurance and insurance, their company is mainly known for being a reinsurer. I think the track record proves they are careful underwriters that can manage growth and risk with balance, with a clear portrayal of their KPIs in their press release. I find this company's corporate communications to be transparent and easy to assess, as they point out, "We principally measure our financial success through long-term growth in tangible book value per common share plus the change in accumulated dividends".

So far, the book value has been growing nicely, from $130 per share in June 2023 to $180 in June 2024, almost a 38% increase. The message is simple for investors: if book value grows, the stock will follow. In any case, I believe that book value can continue to grow based on the strong tailwinds in the insurance industry alongside prudent underwriting at a very profitable level. RenaissanceRe should continue to outperform, and at the current valuation I think the stock is still cheap for investors to buy.

Property Segment Takes The Lead

Renaissance Re reported impressive numbers in the Q2 earnings release,

Annualized return on average common equity of 21.4% and annualized operating return on average common equity of 28.2%. Gross premiums written grew by $773.9 million, or 29.2%, from Q2 2023. Property grew by $350.5 million, or 25.0%, and Casualty and Specialty grew by $423.4 million, or 33.9%. Combined ratio of 81.1% and adjusted combined ratio of 78.6%.

Revenues continue to climb dramatically, up 53% YoY in the second quarter. Management has explained part of this growth is due to the past acquisition of Validus, with their financial performance now being included. I believe the acquisition has been successful based on the fundamental performance and the rising stock price. Gross premiums written continues to grow at a fast clip, yet profitability has not been sacrificed. Overall, this quarter demonstrates to me that management is adept at balancing growth, risk, and profitability all at once to provide superior value for their shareholders.

The numbers are good. Whether it's earnings or book value, they are all trending higher and I don't see any reason why they'd stop. My analysis says that the exposure diversification, opportunistic underwriting, and capital strength are the main drivers of strong performance. Leading the charge is the property, currently the most profitable segment with a adjusted combined loss ratio of 51.7%, compared to the casualty and specialty of 95.6%.

Investors can see that the property insurance and reinsurance market is very favorable, as rising inflation, increased demand, and less risk appetite has pushed up property insurance rates to favorable levels. Management elaborates in the call,

We maintained the strong level of rate adequacy that we have been driving since January 1, 2023 and we believe that the market for property catastrophe reinsurance remains highly attractive. This remains one of the most favorable property markets that I've seen in my career with attractive rates and terms and conditions relatively unchanged.

As a result, the stock still has room to rally as an attractive property market fueled by rate increases can keep earnings growing. The price of risk has gone up, and RenaissanceRe is taking their spoils and returning them to shareholders, repurchasing $170 million of stock since the end of the first quarter. In conclusion, I think the Q2 numbers indicate the stock still has room to run up.

Reinsurance Remains Both Essential And Expensive

I think reinsurance will remain both expensive and essential as insurance companies need backup from their reinsurance partners in order to operate profitably. As the P&C space is historically volatile with hard and soft markets, I think the long-term trend points to higher rates, premiums, and increasing profitability for property insurers and reinsurers alike.

According to Reinsurance News, they believe that 2024 is a year of growth and strength for the reinsurers,

This year, Moody’s expects P&C reinsurance premium growth to continue as higher insured values and elevated risk perception amid consecutive years of more than $100 billion in insured catastrophe losses, supports demand for coverage.

Due to inflation, elevated risks from climate change, and the increase in both the frequency and severity of claims makes reinsurance both essential and expensive. This bodes well, as reinsurers like RenaissanceRe can charge up and write more gross premiums, a unique combination that leads to superior growth and profitability for shareholders. Ever since the record-high losses reinsurers suffered in 2022, it's gotten more difficult to get reinsurance at a cheap price. AM Best confirms this view,

A widening gap between the expectations of reinsurance sellers and buyers has resulted in a persistent hard market, expected to continue through at least 2025, AM Best reported.

I think reinsurance rates will defy gravity and conventional cyclicality and remain high, propelling growth and profits for RenaissanceRe. While the insurance industry potentially faces $151 billion of natural catastrophes, I think these obvious risks to reinsurers are already offset by higher rates. Risk-taking can be rather counterintuitive, as the most obvious risks may pose the least amount of danger, while the least obvious risks can actually pose the most amount of danger. As a result, I think the increasing risk levels in the insurance industry are already obvious to reinsurers, and RenaissanceRe can exploit the higher perceived risks to improve earnings.

Valuation - $350 Fair Value

I think revenues can grow at a future CAGR of 5%, given hard markets, rising inflation, and strong reinsurance demand, all of which pushes up the price of reinsurance. Also, it is very conservative given the Seeking Alpha forward revenue growth estimate of 15%. With TTM revenues at $10.5 billion, I think revenues can eventually reach around $12 billion by 2027 assuming a 5% YoY increase annually. ($10.5 billion x 1.05 x 1.05 x 1.05 = ~$12 billion)

Assuming a conservative net profit margin of 15% (below the sector median of 22%), earnings may come in at $1.8 billion by 2027 ($12 billion x 0.15 = $1.8 billion). Divide by shares outstanding of 51 million gets me EPS of $35. Apply a modest 10x FWD P/E multiple gets me $350 fair value. The stock trades remarkably cheap based on my conservative estimates of growth and profitability.

Seeking Alpha (Valuation)

Seeking Alpha

Their investment portfolio continues to benefit from high interest rates, and all aspects of their business are arguably the strongest they've been. Management demonstrates considerable optimism for the future,

However, as Kevin mentioned we believe that we will deliver consistent strong returns over the long term. This combined with our leading ability to match desirable risk with efficient capital means that we can capture attractive underwriting opportunities while continuing to repurchase shares at attractive valuations.

The numbers confirm management's optimism, with growing EPS and return on average common equity at 28% signaling their words are believable for investors. Therefore, I think the valuation is still attractive and suggest the stock can still go higher.

Risks

The world is arguably becoming more dangerous. Whether its geopolitical tensions, wars, and climate disasters, reinsurance is still a risky business. I have seen many smaller reinsurers go out of business as they went insolvent, unable to pay out all the claims they took on. The list of bankrupt insurance companies is quite extensive, demonstrating the difficulty of surviving this cyclical, random, and volatile business.

The hard market may not last forever, and the cycle may reverse. This could potentially slow down growth and dampen profitability, and cause the fundamentals to deteriorate. In simpler words, the high premium rates for reinsurance may come down, and the stock follows.

RenaissanceRe does still have some unrealized losses from fixed income instruments that are underwater due to rising rates. According to their transcript,

Overall, retained unrealized losses in our fixed maturity investments are $214 million or $4.08 per share.

I'm surprised they admit this, as most insurance companies I look at don't seem to admit that they have fixed maturity investments that are underwater. If rates fall, although their existing fixed income investments will increase in value, future investments may earn less interest than before, decreasing investment income.

Buy RenaissanceRe

I usually dislike reinsurance companies, as they usually are the first in-line to get hit hard after catastrophe losses. They tend to try too hard to be a hero, and not get paid enough for their protection. Now, I am surprised to see that reinsurers like RenaissanceRe are benefitting from market trends and higher rates, with a cheap earnings multiple of 6.5x. Thus, I think RenaissanceRe is a buy given its superior growth and profitability that is likely to continue in a hard market.