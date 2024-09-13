If I Were Retiring, These Are The 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy For Their 7% Average Yields

Stewart Sutton/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Are you satisfied with your job?

If you're retired, this question does not apply. However, if you're an "average" American, it's a 50/50 chance you're happy.

According to a survey among U.S. workers in 2023 from the PEW Research Center, just 51% of middle-income Americans are satisfied with their jobs. Among lower-income Americans, that number drops to 45%. Even among higher-income participants, more than 40% were not satisfied.

Especially the lack of job promotion chances caused dissatisfaction in all income groups.

In light of these numbers, it makes sense that people are longing for (early) retirement.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article titled "They're Breaking Every Retirement Rule to Be Off Now, Not Later."

I don't think it's hard to guess who "they" are.

"They" are younger people who don't want to wait until retirement before being able to spend their hard-earned money. After all, it's fair to say that becoming older is just a trade-off for many people. They become wealthier but less energetic to spend their money.

I'm obviously not saying this to offend anyone who's above the age of 60. Some say 60 is the new 40!

According to the article, many people are making financial sacrifices to enjoy their money before retirement. This includes Dana Saperstein.

When Dana Saperstein quit her marketing job to spend six months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, the then-31-year-old thought of it as a microretirement. "If I keep working myself to the bone until 60 years old, I might physically never be able" to hike the 2,650-mile Mexico-to-Canada trail, she said. [...] Saperstein paused her retirement savings while on the trail. Her fiancé, Ben Pecher, invested $800 a month. They suspended their car insurance and covered most of their $2,450 rent by subletting. They spent $700 a month on health insurance. The couple cut their spending to save $60,000 for their adventure but allowed some indulgences. - The Wall Street. Journal

Needless to say, from a monetary point of view, these decisions can be costly - although I'm sure the experiences are priceless.

The Journal used the example of a 30-year-old with a $90,000 salary who receives a 5% raise each working year and invests 15% of their pay into a 401(k). If this person takes a year once a decade and returns to the workforce at the same salary, their investment balance at age 65 could be $600,000 less compared with someone who has kept working (all else being equal).

With that said, in the comment section of that article, one comment stood out with a very funny twist I wanted to share:

Over 27 years, my employer sponsored paid adventures including hiking and camping in Norway, Germany, England, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Hawaii, Haiti, and Panama. They even provided all the kit!

This man also took several sabbaticals on a "cruise" ship that visited various exotic ports before retiring with a pension and healthcare.

Can you guess what his job was? I expected it to be a highly paid investment banker.

He was a U.S. Marine, serving his country in bases all over the world.

I guess that's one way to visit great places without having to take some time off!

All kidding aside, retirement is a fascinating topic, and I'm thinking about it a lot. Although I'm a massive workaholic and cannot imagine what my days would look like without my job, I spend a lot of time discussing this topic with readers and friends, especially readers who are already retired.

This includes finding suitable investments that generate enough cash to allow us to pay the bills when we don't get steady paychecks from our jobs anymore.

For my situation, I calculated I need an average yield of 5% to retire in some "decent" second-world nations - if I wanted. A payout that high would allow me to spend my days sitting on the beach, wondering what to do next.

Hence, in the second part of this article, I'll provide three dividend ideas with elevated yields and business models that should keep these investments from turning into "sucker yields," which is a topic I discussed in this article.

Their average yield is 7%. Although a yield this high tends to make me nervous, I have found three picks I would very much like to own if I ever get tired of working.

10% Yield With Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Elevated yields make me nervous, as the risks of buying a "sucker yield" rise.

I am not a big fan of the lending business, as I prefer companies that produce something or add value through non-lending services.

Yet, Starwood still made it into this article.

On August 12, I wrote an article titled "Starwood Property Trust: My Go-To 10% Yield For Retirement."

In that article, I started by explaining why the lending and mortgage trust business is currently under pressure, as the mix of elevated rates and poor economic growth (in certain areas) has pressured credit quality.

For example, as of 1Q24, roughly 40% of Russell 2000 companies had negative earnings, the most outside of any recession since data measurement in 1995 began.

Apollo Global Management

On top of that, certain areas like apartment real estate have been under pressure, facing elevated delinquency rates.

Apartment deals marked delinquent or in special servicing and financed with commercial mortgage backed securities loans jumped 185 percent in late June from January, according to a report by CRED iQ. "We've noticed a spike in multifamily since the beginning of the year," said report author Mike Haas. That surge marked the largest increase among any commercial real estate asset in the period. The data signals the deterioration of multifamily loans isn't only ramping up, it's mushrooming. - The Real Deal

That's not good news for Starwood, as close to 60% of its assets consist of commercial loans. Most of these are multifamily real estate loans. It also owns properties and engages in residential and infrastructure lending.

Starwood Property Trust

The good news is that Starwood is one of the most stable lenders and led by Chairman Barry Sternlicht, who I consider to be one of the smartest men in the lending business.

While it may be bad news for some that the company has not hiked its dividend since 2014, it needs to be said that the company has always put safety over growth. It could have been much more aggressive by using more debt to expand. However, it opted for gradual growth, which is what many long-term investors appreciate about this company.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the Board has already approved a $0.48 per share dividend for the third and fourth quarters, which shows how confident the company is in its future.

In general, the company has done a great job reducing risks. This includes reducing its dependence on office loans by shifting to multifamily. Before the pandemic, office lending was its biggest segment. Now, it's a small part of the total collateral.

Starwood Property Trust

It also enjoys an average risk rating of 3.0, which is a good number in this environment.

Starwood Property Trust

Moreover, the company is still shielded from headwinds in the multifamily segment, as 70% of its credit loss reserves are related to office loans.

On the topic of CECL, our reserve increased by $33 million to a balance of $380 million, of which 70% relates to office. Together with our previously taken REO impairments of $183 million, these reserves represent 3.6% of our lending and REO portfolio and translate to $1.78 per share of book value. - STWD 2Q24 Earnings Call

On top of that, the business has $9.9 billion in credit capacity, $4.5 billion in unencumbered assets, and $1.2 billion in liquidity.

The valuation isn't bad, either.

Currently, the business trades at roughly 1.06x its book value. Before the pandemic, the stock usually traded at a 20% premium, which was supported by its solid business.

Data by YCharts

Over the past ten years, STWD has returned 109%, including its dividends. Since the pandemic, the total return has gone sideways.

Data by YCharts

Although I expect STWD's total return to go sideways until we get a significant upswing in credit quality, I'm upbeat about its dividend safety and believe STWD is a good investment during corrections.

TC Energy's (TRP) 6% Midstream Yield

Last month, I covered TRP in an in-depth article, which you can access here.

TC Energy has become one of my favorite high-yield stocks in the midstream industry. This Canadian C-Corp (it does NOT issue a K-1 form) is one of the most important pipeline operators in the world, as it owns the NGTL pipeline - among many other assets.

The NGTL system connects the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to major demand markets, including the U.S. Midwest, Eastern Canada/North East USA, the Pacific Northwest, and overseas export markets through (future) LNG facilities. This formation is one of the most important oil and gas basins in the world, with a very promising growth outlook in need of more infrastructure.

TC Energy Corporation

The company is also the only midstream company connecting all three North American nations. This comes with benefits like LNG, as the company's pipelines transport almost a third of natural gas feedstock to LNG plants in the United States.

Between 2023 and 2035, daily natural gas demand is expected to rise by 26 billion cubic feet. Canada is expected to see seven billion cubic feet of demand growth.

TC Energy Corporation

In order to fully prepare for this growth, the company is aggressively investing and spinning off its liquid pipelines in a new business called South Bow.

It will also place new assets worth C$7 billion into service this year, with plans to add another C$9 billion in assets in 2025.

TC Energy Corporation

The company is also known for dividend stability. Although non-Canadian investors can be subject to withholding taxes and currency fluctuations, its Canadian dividend has been hiked every single year since 2000. Its long-term CAGR was 7%. Going forward, it aims to maintain 3-5% annual dividend growth.

TC Energy Corporation

Valuation-wise, the company trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 8.3x. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts are looking for 6-9% annual per-share PCF growth.

I believe this warrants an 8.5x multiple, which would imply a fair stock price of C$74 in Toronto, 19% above the current price. The same applies to New York-listed shares, with the addition of currency risks.

FAST Graphs

When adding its 6.2% yield, I believe TRP offers both income and growth, with a likely annual total return of 10-14%.

Unlike STWD, I like TRP for a wide range of investors, including dividend growth investors who are still a decade or more away from retirement. Personally, I own its much smaller American peer, Antero Midstream (AM).

The biggest risk to TRP is a prolonged period of very subdued energy prices, which could cause investors to bet on a decline in throughput and future production volumes. However, because of its business models, TRP is much less dependent on commodity prices than companies that produce oil and gas.

NNN REIT (NNN) - 5% Net Lease Income

I covered NNN in an in-depth (co-produced) article on February 25.

NNN REIT was formerly known as National Retail Properties, a name I liked much better.

The company, which has a $9 billion market cap, is a triple net lease REIT in the retail space, which means its tenants take care of utilities, maintenance, and taxes. This lowers inflation risks. It also makes managing its more than 3,500 properties easier.

These properties cater to a wide range of (essential) tenants, including automotive services, convenience stores, restaurants, and many others.

NNN REIT

Tenants include 7-Eleven, Mister Car Wash, Camping World, Dave & Buster's, and a wide range of smaller companies, including fast-growing companies like United Rentals (URI).

NNN REIT

Although one could make the case that it is risky to cater to restaurant owners and other smaller businesses, NNN has proven it is one of the safest REITs on the market. In 2Q24, it maintained a 99.3% occupancy rate, above its long-term average of 98.2%.

Over the past two decades, the company has always maintained an above-average occupancy rate, as it excels at finding great properties in high-demand markets with the right tenants.

NNN REIT

Speaking of investments, in the second quarter, the company invested $110 million in 16 new properties with an average lease duration of more than 16 years and an initial cash cap rate of 7.9%.

It also has a top-tier balance sheet, with a weighted average debt maturity of 12.6 years and no major maturities until the end of 2025. It also has $1.2 billion in liquidity and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.2x.

This is rewarded with a BBB+ credit rating, one step below the A range.

On top of that, it enjoys a 4.8% dividend yield with a 68% payout ratio. Although its five-year dividend CAGR is just 2.5%, it has hiked its dividend for 33 conservative years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.

Data by YCharts

With regard to its valuation, NNN trades at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio of 14.6x, 1.2 points below its long-term average.

Using the FactSet numbers in the chart below, analysts expect 3% annual per-share AFFO growth through at least 2026. When adding its dividend and a return to 15.8x AFFO, we get an annual return outlook of 10-12%.

FAST Graphs

While I cannot make the case that NNN is a very exciting stock, I would buy it in a heartbeat if I were to retire soon, as I like the mix of safety, consistency, and net lease real estate excellence.

The biggest risk here is elevated long-term rates, which makes government bonds more attractive than REITs for conservative investors and makes funding new investments more expensive.

Takeaway

As many Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with their jobs, it's not hard to see why early retirement appeals to so many.

While the financial sacrifices can be significant, the value of experiences often outweighs the costs.

That said, for those of us who still need to plan for the future, I'm focused on finding reliable, high-yield investments that can sustain a comfortable retirement without venturing into risky "sucker yields."

In this article, I discussed Starwood Property Trust, TC Energy, and NNN REIT, each offering solid dividends and unique strengths.

Whether you're still in the workforce or considering retirement, these picks could be worth a closer look for boosting your portfolio's income potential.

If I were to retire, I would own all three of them.