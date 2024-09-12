Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tamas Sandor as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

At the current pricing, the company is a clear buy as it has a number of qualitative and quantitative attributes that only a very small percentage of companies can produce. Let's start with the qualitative factors. Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) has become an inescapable factor in the live casino market. It holds roughly 60% of the market and apart from it, there are only smaller players in this segment, such as Playtech, Pragmatic Play or Authentic Gaming, which typically try to manoeuvre in more specialised areas. This makes the company's market position unquestionable, as all of them are much smaller, even Playtech, especially if we exclude their B2C business, where Evolution does not compete at all.

The Q2 report from Evolution Gaming was released over a month ago, which wasn’t as bad as the market reaction was as it fell by around 13 - 15% in a short period of time, despite a number of positive developments.

The positive and negative factors of investing

Activity as a measure of games shows the downward trend in expected future revenues. As long as this indicator can rise at this level, 37% quarter on quarter, there can be a slowdown in the company's growth, revenue or earnings per share, but it is only a short-term, temporary headwind, just like the current report.

As well as its continued double-digit organic growth, the company is also looking at acquisitions, something it would like to grow with, like the newly acquired Galaxy Gaming Inc, which seems more like a strategic decision than a cash cow. In my view, this acquisition was important in order to have a direct licence in 28 states in the US, saving Evolution time and money. So here they were primarily not buying a company, they were buying a right in the US that would allow them to grow faster.

I continue to see it as a positive that the founders of the company own more than 10% of the company, which are Martin Carlesund CEO and Todd Haushalter CPO and other Board members through Österbahr Ventures AB. There are no multiple levels of share issues, so the interests of management and investors are aligned. This is what is evident in their newly introduced capital allocation framework. It is about paying out 50% of the free cash flow generated as dividends once a year and on the other hand investing in organic growth and the cash left over after acquisitions is used either for share buybacks or extra dividend payments, depending on how they create more value. By the way, with the share buyback programme that has now been launched, the message is indirectly being sent that the share price is trading below fair value. In doing so, they are achieving an even greater overall shareholder return for those who invest in this stock at these levels.

Looking at the industry as a whole, the role-playing market is growing at roughly 4-5% per year, however, if we break this down based on Evolution's 2023 report, land-based sites still account for something like 75%, so if we consider the 25% online market, then it's growing at a much higher rate and if you add in that the live part of the online segment, which is where Evolution is primarily active, is growing more, then even factoring in the current macroeconomic headwinds, you're looking at mid double digit growth per annum for this company.

The greatest value in the company is the professionals at the helm with Todd Haushalter, who are responsible for coming up with new games that grab people, leaving more time and more money for the operator, who also pays a commission based on that. I see this as key to running the company well and delivering better results year on year. It also demonstrates that the largest share of spending is about 54% on personnel expenses.

What might go wrong?

I see some risk that the company will have to comply with stricter regulations in some countries. I think this is a somewhat risky factor over the next 3 years. For the time being, the transition to regulated markets seems to be successful, but it will be worth monitoring this in future reports.

Another aspect is that this stock is a culprit in terms of environmental awareness and social responsibility, which may cause some pressure on the valuation of the company.

The third factor that would most directly affect the company's earnings in the short term is the high dependence on customers. The company's annual report shows that a very significant part of its turnover is dependent on a few companies and, what is less pleasing, that this dependence is growing year on year. Looking specifically at the numbers, this means that the top 5 customers accounted for 41% of 2023 revenue. The largest customer accounted for 13% of the firm's 2023 revenue. This shows an increasing trend year on year because in 2019 the top 5 largest customers only accounted for 27%, while the largest only accounted for 6%. While it is a real risk if a large customer were to cancel a contract, it also represents an interdependency from the other side, because operators are unlikely to be able to serve their customers with the quality of service they can with Evolution.

There is not much room for downward mobility

Moving on to the quantitative assessment, I think there is not much room to go down from the USD 96 rate. But let's take a look at the current numbers in terms of valuation.

Currently, Evolution's P/E is hovering at 17.5, plus there's an initial dividend of over 2.9%, and if you just look at a larger picture of the median graph of Peter Lynch's EPS and Share Price, it's clear that the share price is somewhere in the lower part of the normal valuation range, as you can see in the picture below. The blue colored graph shows the share price moving well below the red EPS (ttm) line, but also dipping below the yellow current dividend line. This means that historically the company has not been substantially cheaper than this.

The PE graph below shows the same. Accordingly, the company's PE is actual and is hovering in the lower band, which has never been significantly cheaper than the share price. Although a PE of 30 does not seem realistic, which would be the average PE of this company from 2016, but its revenue growth potential is in decline as it has to grow from a higher base. In addition, looking at the current valuation of one of its competitors, Playtech, it can be seen that its PE is more than 22, while it has only managed to grow 8% in the last year, compared to Evolution Gaming's growth of over 15%. So, if the current sentiment changes towards Evolution Gaming, then multiplying the current EPS by Playtech's current PE of 22 gives us that it would be worth $121 - $122 USD at present, not counting growth in the coming quarters and years. To this I would add that for a company growing at 15% revenue per year, a PE of 25 would not be unrealistic either, which would assume a higher current share price.

Looking at the dividend, at the current exchange rate, you get a starting dividend of around 2.9% per annum. This is outstanding both in terms of growth and historically. Its starting dividend yield has never been as high as nowadays. This also pushes my view in the direction of a positive valuation of the stock for investors.

Expectation for Q3 report

Looking ahead, my expectation for the Q3 report in about 1 month is that the EBITDA margin will increase compared to the Q2 report, which is in line with management's expectations. My expectation on this is at least 69% instead of the current 68%. In addition, it is worth watching the growth in activity in the network, especially the recently released Lightning Storm game, the most expensive ever, and the rate of revenue growth, for which my expectation is to maintain 15% on a year-on-year basis.

Summary

I like to buy companies where the company has a stable market position, preferably with double-digit growth. Since these are given in Evolution, I can say that this is a good company. There is then only one, but very important, point to be met. And that is the right valuation. It is not bad in itself to buy a quality company, but it is even better if you do it at a good price. Evolution is at the bottom of the valuation range on a dividend basis, and on a PE basis. In my opinion, both in the medium term and long term, anyone buying at this price level will find it very hard to go.

