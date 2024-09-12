BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Economic growth in the US continues to exceed that of other developed market economies, but we believe that a moderation may be beginning, which will eventually see a gentle, though modest slowdown in activity into 2025.
Market Review
Treasury yields generally moved higher early in the second quarter as expectations for looser monetary policy were challenged by stubborn levels of headline inflation and robust labor market data. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries finished the quarter at 4.40% after rising as high as 4.71 in April. Though data showed some signs of moderation as the quarter progressed, expectations for the first interest rate cut have been pushed back to September at the earliest.
Credit market returns were primarily influenced by the weakness in government bonds, with flat to negative excess returns generally prevailing. Spread levels widened slightly, having tightened substantially over many previous months towards the lower end of the historic range. The option adjusted (OAS) spread over governments for the investment grade Bloomberg US Aggregate (Agg) Corporate Index edged wider late in the quarter ending at 94 basis points (bps) with longer maturities notably underperforming.
Performance Summary
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Fund's Class I shares returned 0.34%, excluding sales charges. In comparison, the Fund's unmanaged benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, returned 0.07% for the same period.
Average Annual Total Returns (6/30/24) *
|
Share Class / Inception Date
|
3 Month
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Class A (NAV) 2/18/18
|
0.27%
|
0.07%
|
4.06%
|
-2.71%
|
0.59%
|
2.04%
|
Class A (4.50% max. load)
|
-4.22%
|
-4.46%
|
-0.64%
|
-4.20%
|
-0.34%
|
1.57%
|
Class I (NAV) 2/18/18
|
0.34%
|
0.09%
|
4.31%
|
-2.47%
|
0.84%
|
2.20%
|
Class Y (NAV) 12/2/10
|
0.46%
|
0.23%
|
4.49%
|
-2.39%
|
0.91%
|
2.23%
|
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index
|
0.07%
|
-0.71%
|
2.63%
|
-3.02%
|
-0.23%
|
1.35%
Returns are net of fund expenses and assume reinvestment of distributions. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Share price and investment return fluctuate, and an investor's shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance for periods less than 1 year is not annualized. Go to Welcome to BNY Mellon Investment Management for the fund's most recent month-end returns. Returns assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.
Total Expenses (6/30/24)
|
Share Class
|
Gross 1
|
Net 2
|
Class A
|
0.74%
|
0.70%
|
Class I
|
0.47%
|
0.45%
|
Class Y
|
0.41%
|
0.41%
|
[1]Gross expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, before any fee waivers or expense reimbursements.
[2]Net Expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, after any applicable fee waivers or expense reimbursements. The Net Expenses is the actual fund expense ratio applicable to investors. The net expense ratios reflect a contractual expense reduction agreement through 9/1/2024, without which the performance would have been lower. Not all classes of shares may be available to all investors or through all broker-dealer platforms.
Market Review (continued)
The Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate Index generated excess returns of -4bp for the quarter, with June's setback counteracting the positive contributions of April and May. There was a broad range of counterbalancing contributions, with some of the strongest excess returns seen in airlines, home construction, cable satellite, banking, and finance companies. Of those that were a drag on excess returns, media entertainment, oil refiners, integrated energy companies, restaurants, and health insurers were among the weakest performers.
Some key forward-looking indicators for the US economy showed signs a moderation during the quarter. The labor market remained robust adding more than 750,000 new jobs in the period despite a weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls report in May. Inflation data was mixed during the quarter. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined from 3.5% to3.3% finishing slightly above March's 3.2% reading. But core CPI finished at 3.4%, lower than the final 1Q reading of 3.8%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, followed a similar trend to the headline CPI rate, ending the quarter slightly higher than it began, but is at a lower level overall. Consumer confidence as measured by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index fell in each month this quarter. There was no change of interest rate policy from the Fed.
Performance Review
Security selection within investment-grade corporates was the largest driver of outperformance for the period, led by capital goods and energy. Selection within securitized assets, particularly collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), was also positive. Duration positioning added to performance driven by the strategy's overweight to US duration in the latter half of the period amid falling yields. In plus sectors, a short position in UK inflation was also additive. Sector allocation was a modest positive, although a bit more mixed. The fund benefitted from overweight allocation to credit risk led by an overweight allocation to High Yield (HY). However, an overweight allocation to Investment Grade (IG) became a drag on performance later in the period.
We remain constructive on domestic economic growth this year but acknowledge a slight slowing of certain indicators. We continue to believe that GDP growth trends toward 2% for the year, consistent with our view of an economy experiencing an orderly moderation. Valuations in many risk asset classes remained near the tighter end of their historical ranges. Given that, along with the backdrop of a patient Fed and volatile political environment, it was prudent to slightly reduce investment grade credit exposure during the period. Conversely, we modestly increased the fund's high-yield exposure, given elevated all-in yields and declining default rates. Though we reduced investment grade exposure, we shifted some of that risk to Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) and Asset-Backed Securities (ABS), rotating into what we believe are more attractive sectors. We expect that security selection will be key to differentiating performance through the remainder of the year as the core plus space is increasingly characterized by consensus positioning. As such, we may seek to rely upon our expertise in credit and potentially increase the Fund's investment grade allocation should valuations present an opportunity.
Market Outlook
Economic growth in the US continues to exceed that of other developed market economies, but we believe that a moderation may be beginning, which will eventually see a gentle, though modest slowdown in activity into 2025. The sharp decline in consumer sentiment in recent months and the surprisingly soft retail sales data in May could be indicative of that deceleration beginning. We expect inflation to slowly moderate further averaging 3.1% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025. The ongoing strength of the labor market is one reason the Fed has shied away from easing interest rates. We believe that policymakers will likely wait until the September meeting to cut rates, probably by 0.25%, and to follow that with further reductions to about 4.5% in a year's time. We believe that short-term Treasury yields are likely to fall further than longer-dated yields and currently see two-year rates heading to 3.85% or lower in 12 months' time and 10-year Treasury yields declining to 4%.
Although spreads have tightened back to long-term average levels, investment grade credit continues to offer yields comparable to the long-term returns associated with equity markets. The risk of a US recession appears to have receded. The economic outlook appears benign with activity accelerating from subdued levels and interest rate cuts on the horizon. This leaves us constructive on the asset class despite the level of spreads, and we would seek to add exposure on any material spread weakness. We are observing increasing levels of demand from both institutional and retail investors seeking attractive absolute yields. This is creating a positive environment for issuance, which has picked up strongly in the first half of 2024.
The high yield market continues to benefit from a very strong technical backdrop. Supply is dominated by refinancing activity and continues to be outstripped by demand from investors seeking to lock in high absolute yields. Inflows to the asset class are being bolstered by principal payments from called bonds and coupon reinvestment. Given that the first rate cut has already occurred in the eurozone and the Fed is expected to follow later in 2024, we believe both institutional and retail investor demand is likely to remain strong. At the same time, a combination of resilient growth, better-than-expected earnings, and improved capital market access mean defaults are running at lower levels than anticipated, and we see no material signs of stress in the wider market. Management teams are continuing to address 2025 and 2026 maturities and extending their capital structure, providing opportunities to invest in higher coupon issues.
|
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional or visit Welcome to BNY Mellon Investment Management. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
* The BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund ("Fund") commenced operations after the assets of a predecessor mutual fund reorganized into the fund on 2/2/18. Performance for Class Y is the performance from the predecessor fund. The predecessor fund was the Cutwater Investment Grade Bond Fund, Institutional Class, incepted on 12/2/2010, and was renamed to the Insight Investment Grade Bond Fund following BNY Mellon's purchase of Cutwater Asset Management on 1/2/2015. The total return performance figures for Class A and I shares of the Fund represent the performance of the Funds Class Y shares for periods prior to 2/2/18, the inception date for Class A and I shares, and the performance of Class A and I shares, from that inception date. Performance reflects the applicable class distribution/servicing fees since the inception date. Investors should consider, when deciding whether to purchase a particular class of shares, the investment amount, class restrictions, anticipated holding period and other relevant factors. Additionally, on 10/19/2018 the Fund received the merged assets of Dreyfus Intermediate Term Income Fund, the performance of which is not reflected above.
Risks
Bonds are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity, call and market risks, to varying degrees. Generally, all other factors being equal, bond prices are inversely related to interest-rate changes and rate increases can cause price declines. The use of derivatives involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying assets. Derivatives can be highly volatile, illiquid, and difficult to value and there is the risk that changes in the value of a derivative held by the portfolio will not correlate with the underlying instruments or the portfolio's other investments. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities involves special risks, including changes in currency exchange rates, political, economic, and social instability, limited company information, differing auditing and legal standards, and less market liquidity. These risks generally are greater with emerging-market countries. High yield bonds involve increased credit and liquidity risk than higher-rated bonds and are considered speculative in terms of the issuer's ability to pay interest and repay principal on a timely basis. Mortgage-backed securities: Ginnie Maes and other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government are guaranteed only as to the timely payment of interest and principal when held to maturity. The market prices for such securities are not guaranteed and will fluctuate. Privately issued mortgage-related securities also are subject to credit risks associated with the underlying mortgage properties. These securities may be more volatile and less liquid than more traditional, government-backed debt securities.
The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS and CMBS (agency and nonagency. The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes USD-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility and financial issuers. The Bloomberg High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody's, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on Bloomberg's EM country definition, are excluded. Investors cannot invest directly in any index.
Mortgage-Backed Security (MBS) is an investment similar to a bond that is made up of a bundle of home loans bought from the banks that issued them. Investors in MBS receive periodic payments similar to bond coupon payments. Asset-Backed Security (ABS) is a financial security such as a bond or note which is collateralized by a pool of assets such as loans, leases, credit card debt, royalties, or receivables. A CLO, or collateralized loan obligation, is a debt security backed by a pool of debt. Investors can choose one of several debt tranches to put their money into, with higher-risk tranches providing higher returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food, and medical care. A yield curve is a line that plots yields, or interest rates, of bonds that have equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. Option Adjusted Spread (OAS) is the measurement of the spread of a fixed-income security rate and the risk-free rate of return, which is then adjusted to take into account an embedded option.
This material has been provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment product, strategy, investment manager or account arrangement, and should not serve as a primary basis for investment decisions. Prospective investors should consult a legal, tax or financial professional in order to determine whether any investment product, strategy or service is appropriate for their particular circumstances. Views expressed are those of the author stated and do not reflect views of other managers or the firm overall. Views are current as of the date of this publication and subject to change. This information contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets or expectations, and is only current as of the date indicated. There is no assurance that such events or expectations will be achieved, and actual results may be significantly different from that shown here. The information is based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. References to specific securities, asset classes and financial markets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as recommendations.
Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.
Investment advisory services in North America are provided by Insight North America LLC, a registered investment adviser and regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Insight North America LLC is associated with other global investment managers that also (individually and collectively) use the corporate brand Insight Investment and may be referred to as "Insight" or "Insight Investment." Insight is a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., Insight North America, LLC (the fund's sub-adviser) and BNY Mellon Securities Corporation are companies of BNY. BNY, BNY Mellon and Bank of New York Mellon are the corporate brands of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may be used to reference the corporation as a whole and/or its various subsidiaries generally. © 2024 BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, distributor, 240 Greenwich Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10286.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.