Douglas Emmett: Attractively Valued Before Fed Policy Normalization (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 12, 2024 12:03 PM ETDouglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Stock
Summary

  • Douglas Emmett is an office REIT with 20% multifamily exposure exclusively focused on California and Hawaii.
  • Performance so far in 2024 has been in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, with the shares delivering a circa 12.7% total return.
  • I expect the REIT to outperform going forward thanks to a 9.5x FFO multiple and a market-implied cap rate between 7% and 8.9%, depending on the cash flow measure used.
  • The company will also benefit from Fed rate cuts thanks to a 58% debt portion in the capital structure, with 31% of all debt floating rate.
  • Risks include potential recession impacts on office demand and slower-than-expected Fed rate cuts, which could increase interest expenses as 20% of debt is fixed with expiring interest rate swaps.

Introduction

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has performed in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a ~12.7% total return against the ~12.3% gain for the benchmark ETF:

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started year two of a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

