Douglas Emmett: Attractively Valued Before Fed Policy Normalization (Rating Upgrade)

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has performed in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a ~12.7% total return against the ~12.3% gain for the benchmark ETF:

DEI vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered the shares back in May 2024 with a neutral rating as I liked the REIT's multifamily exposure but was weary of its dominant office portfolio. While office fundamentals remain challenging multifamily peers have caught investors' attention as the Fed is about to normalize monetary policy. I think that if we apply a fair value cap rate of 6% for the multifamily portfolio, the market-implied cap rate of ~10% for the office portfolio is increasingly attractive, especially when we consider the REIT's debt-heavy capital structure and 31% proportion of floating rate debt. As such, I reckon Douglas Emmett is worth a buy rating.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Douglas Emmett is an office REIT with a growing multifamily exposure. As of June 30, 2024, offices accounted for 80% of total annual rent, while multifamily comprised the remaining 20%:

Portfolio breakdown by asset class (Douglas Emmett Q2 2024 Investor Overview)

From a geographical perspective, the REIT ix exclusively focused on California (88% of annual rent) and Hawaii (12%):

Portfolio breakdown by market (Douglas Emmett Q2 2024 Investor Overview)

Operational Overview

In Q2 2024 Douglas Emmett reported an FFO of $0.46/share, down 4% Y/Y, impacted by weakness in the office portfolio as well as higher interest expenses. The leased rate for the office portfolio stood at 80%, down 2.9% Y/Y, while the multifamily portfolio was 99% leased, down 0.2% Y/Y.

Same property cash net operating income/NOI/ was 0.2% lower Y/Y as growth in multifamily was still offset by office weakness.

Updated 2024 Guidance

With Q2 2024 results largely in line with the company's forecasts, Douglas Emmett only narrowed its FFO outlook to $1.65-1.69/share, noting that Q2 FFO benefitted from tax refunds while utility expenses are expected to pick up in Q3:

Updated 2024 Guidance (Douglas Emmett Q2 2024 Earnings Package)

At the $1.67/share midpoint the FFO multiple stands at 9.5x, which is quite attractive for a commercial REIT with such high multifamily exposure, although we should note that FFO does not account for recurring capital expenditures (which is common practice for REIT reporting).

Debt Position

Douglas Emmett ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $4.2 billion (the proportionate amount due to Douglas Emmett after taking account of joint venture interests), implying that net debt accounts for 58% of the $7.3 billion enterprise value. This is quite high for a commercial REIT but not uncommon for small office REITs which have seen steep share price declines in recent years.

Floating rate debt accounts for 31% of all debt. As a result, the REIT is in an excellent position to benefit from Fed rate cuts over the medium term. Current futures prices predict a Fed funds rate of 3.00-3.25% in July 2025. If correct, it would mean Douglas Emmett could save as much as $25 million from lower interest expenses on a run-rate basis, representing a $0.13/share boost to FFO, or about 7.8%, which is well above the average FFO boost from Fed rate cuts I expect for US REITs.

The REIT's debt-heavy capital structure should also benefit from real estate cap rate compression which I anticipate to follow as a result of the normalization of Fed policy.

I also want to mention that the REIT has a substantial amount of interest rate swaps maturing in the remainder of 2024. I estimate that following the expiration of interest rate swaps, floating rate debt will account for circa 51% of all debt. Since the swaps locked in debt costs at around 2.4%, the immediate impact on interest expenses in 2025 will likely be higher before the Fed cuts interest rates later in the year.

Market-implied cap rate

The market-implied cap rate will depend on the exact cash flow measure used. The most straightforward approach is to use NOI. In Q2 2024 the REIT generated NOI of $162.7 million, implying a circa $650 million NOI run-rate. Against the $7.3 billion enterprise value, the amount represents a market-implied cap rate of 8.9%, which is quite attractive.

If we assume a 6% fair value cap rate for the multifamily portfolio, its value alone would amount to about $2 billion. This would leave the office portfolio market implied cap rate at 10% which, I think, is acceptable as I expect office occupancy to stabilize near current depressed levels.

Net operating income breakdown (Douglas Emmett Q2 2024 Earnings Package)

The downside of using net operating income is that it does not account for management overhead and maintenance capex. A metric that corrects for these effects would be adjusted FFO plus interest expenses. In Q2 2024 the REIT generated an adjusted FFO of $74 million and paid $55 million in interest, resulting in cumulative cash flows to enterprise value of $129 million, or about $515 million annualized. Against the $7.3 billion enterprise value, the market-implied cap rate stands at 7% which is also attractive in my opinion. The only downside of this approach is that adjusted FFO was likely a few million higher than normal in Q2 2024 due to lower property taxes, although the exact amount is hard to quantify as it is not disclosed in the REIT's 10-Q filing for Q2 2024.

Valuation and prospects

I think Douglas Emmett is attractively valued in terms of FFO multiple (9.5x) and market-implied cap rate (between 7% and 8.9%). I expect office occupancy to eventually stabilize near current levels. This would lead to a higher enterprise-level valuation, with NOI returning to growth in 2025-2026.

The company's capital structure is also well-positioned to benefit from Fed rate cuts, with net debt accounting for 58% of enterprise value and a 31% proportion of floating rate debt. That said, near-term expiration of interest rate swaps will likely negative the $0.13/share FFO boost from lower interest rates on floating rate debt. Even so, the 9.5x multiple is very undemanding, even if we factor in little FFO growth in 2025.

All in all, I think it is appropriate to upgrade Douglas Emmett to a buy thanks to a cheaper valuation compared to larger REITs (especially non-office) and a more favorable capital structure.

Risks

The main risk facing Douglas Emmett is that office operational performance does not stabilize near current levels as I expect. A potential recession will likely reduce demand for offices, putting pressure on NOI generation. The silver lining is that such a recession will likely be accompanied by deeper Fed rate cuts, which will boost FFO given the high proportion of floating rate debt.

The other major risk facing the REIT is that the Fed moves slower than currently priced in by markets. This would leave the company paying more interest on the ~20% of debt that is currently protected by interest rate swaps. In such a scenario, FFO is quite likely to decrease in 2025 even if office occupancy stops falling.

Conclusion

Douglas Emmett's Q2 2024 results were in line with management expectations and did not lead to major guidance updates. Considering the more favorable outlook for monetary policy, increased valuations for multifamily properties, and a potential stabilization in office occupancy, I think it is appropriate to upgrade Douglas Emmett to a buy rating.

I reckon that a cheaper valuation in terms of both FFO multiple and market-implied cap rate will help the company outperform REIT peers (especially larger ones that use less leverage in their capital structure). The outperformance is likely to be especially pronounced if the Fed normalizes policy as futures markets currently price in.

Thank you for reading.