PaulMcKinnon

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP), as I expect GAP to sustain its growth momentum, potentially driving it back to low-single-digit growth in FY25. This should be accompanied by an expanding adj earnings margin (in line with historical trend). As these happen, valuation multiples should see an upside reversion.

Business description

GAP is an apparel retail company that sells its products under the following key brands: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. It has operations focused on North America and Asia, and as of 2Q24, GAP has 2,372 stores in North America and 169 stores in Asia. Revenue is split between Gap Brand (22.4% of FY23 sales); Banana Republic (13%); Old Navy (55.1%); and Other (9.4%).

2Q24 earnings

Total sales came in at $3.72 billion, implying a growth rate of 4.8%, which was supported by 3% comparable sales growth [CSG]. Sales by channel are split across $2.48 billion in store sales and $1.24 billion in online sales. By brand, GAP saw $766 million in revenue, Banana Republic [BR] saw $479 million, Old Navy [ON] saw $2.12 billion, and others saw $352 million. Gross margin saw 42.6%, and SG&A expense came in at 34.7% of sales, leading to an EBIT margin of 7.9%. All of these contributed to a strong EPS performance of $0.54, which beat consensus estimates of $0.41.

Solid execution and demand traction

GAP 2Q24 performance provided investors with more reasons to believe overall growth can accelerate back to low-single digits in the following years. Although the 4.8% sales growth saw ~300bps benefit from one-off tailwinds, I think the focus should be on CSG that was up 3%. Notably, CSG cadence accelerated throughout the quarter, with June improving relative to May and July holding on to the improvements, and this sets up a good baseline to think about 3Q24 CSG performance. Based on Bloomberg’s data, it seems like the momentum continued into 3Q24 as August observed sales saw positive y/y growth.

Bloomberg

By brand, CSG was primarily driven by ON that saw 5% CSG, an acceleration of 200 bps vs. 1Q24, and I expect this brand to continue being the main growth driver ahead because of the current macro environment. As readers may already know, ON is a brand that is known for its value, and this fits consumers’ current value conscious behavior, as seen from the strong consumer demand in value retailers. I don’t foresee a sharp turnaround in consumer behavior anytime soon given that rates are still elevated, the labor market is softening, and the election uncertainty. As such, the ON brand should continue to see a strong demand trend, so long as management can continue to execute well. On execution, I think management has shown a solid track record recently (ON CSG saw 4 consecutive quarters of improvement) to convince investors they can. Again, using Bloomberg’s observed sales data to sense-check my view, the data is supportive of my view as August saw ~5% y/y growth.

Bloomberg

A similar level of strong execution that instills confidence can be seen in the Gap Brand (2nd largest revenue-contributing brand) and the Athleta brand. For the Gap Brand, management drove 5 consecutive quarters of share gains and 7 consecutive quarters of share gains in Women’s, which translated into sustained 3% CSG growth over these two quarters following 400bps in 4Q23. The driving force was management's strategic decision to adjust price and realign its assortment architecture.

While Athleta CSG fell by 400bps, a 900bps deceleration vs. 1Q24, investors should not extrapolate this for the rest of the year as the decline was due to the annualization of significant discounting in 2Q23. The fact that Athleta continues to see strong performance tied to core bottoms and limited edition drops, with the brand seeing an improvement in full-price selling, suggests underlying demand has not deteriorated.

In any case, taking a step back, the sequential CSG improvements (excluding Athleta) have certainly given more reasons to believe that this new management team can continue to execute the brand’s turnaround efforts.

3Q24 guidance is prudent

Looking ahead into 3Q24, management guidance is for sales to be up slightly vs. 3Q23. While I appreciate management being prudent in their guidance, I believe there is potential for GAP to beat this revenue guide. This “up slightly” guide would mean GAP sees a massive sequential decline from 2Q24 growth of 4.8%. Suppose “up slightly” is around 0.5%; this would imply >400 bps of deceleration. There are four reasons why management guided this:

To reflect the macro environment in 2H24. I agree that the macro environment remains uncertain, but I don’t think the current environment has worsened dramatically vs. the past few months that will drastically cause consumers to spend less. Remember that other value retailers are saying consumer demand remains strong. They guided for zero benefit from credit card revenue. This seems overly prudent given that 2Q24 saw a 200bps benefit, and 3Q24 may see a tailwind again. There is uncertainty as to whether Athleta will see a CSG recovery. I think this is a fair reason, as 2Q24 did see a big step down, but given that Athleta is a small part of the business, I don’t expect it to move the needle by a big margin. 3Q24 will face a tougher CSG comp base (3Q23 CSG was -2% vs. -6% in 2Q23). I believe this is a fair reason and will not be debating against it.

Hence, I believe management’s guidance leans toward being conservative (embedding little upside), and if points 2 and 3 work in favor of GAP, we should see upside surprise.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for GAP is ~$25.

Revenue should grow back to 1% in FY24 and 3% in FY25 as management continues to execute well on the turnaround strategy (which has been working) and benefit from the uncertain macro environment. Note that 1H24 revenue growth is already in the mid-single-digit percentage.

Adj earnings margin should continue to expand as topline growth recovers. As of 1H24, adj net margin is ~5%, and using GAP historical adj net margin trend, it should have no problem tracking back to high single-digits eventually. For my model, I am only modeling 5.5% in FY25, as I expect management to reinvest excess profits into price to capture demand from value-conscious consumers today.

Forward PE multiple has traded down since the start of the year from ~17x to 10x today, in line with other special apparel retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, Guess? Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, and Urban Outfitters (on average, peers multiple went from ~14x to 10x today). As GAP shows that growth and margins can go back to normalized levels, I believe the market would at least rerate the multiple upwards by 1x (GAP traded at 11x 6 months ago).

Risk

CSG may turn for the worse if the macroenvironment worsens in the coming months. Although I don't think that is the case, the recent US job data does indicate a potential for that to happen. Moreover, if Trump were to win the presidential election, it may cause inflation to spike again due to its plan to raise tariffs. All these have a direct impact on consumer spending, which directly impacts GAP performance.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for GAP as I believe the company is well-positioned for a turnaround, driving growth back to low-single-digits percentage. The strong execution by this new management team, coupled with favorable consumer preference, should continue to drive improved sales performance and margin expansion. Given the valuation multiples have traded down over the course of this year, I would expect a positive reaction by the market when GAP shows more signs of growth and margin normalizing ahead.