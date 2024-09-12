pcess609

SPY ETF and August CPI data

I last wrote on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) back in July 2024. More specifically, my last article was titled “SPY: Q2 Earnings And Rate Cut Probability Improved Its Return Outlook”. As you can guess from the title, that article rated SPY as a buy and argued for an improved return outlook due to the following considerations:

Since my previous writing, SPY has become more attractively valued with an unchanged CAPE ratio but lower real interest rates. More importantly, the probability of interest rate cuts in 2024 has dramatically increased. Meanwhile, the Q2 earnings forecast points to double-digit annual EPS growth from the underlying companies. These factors combined have substantially improved SPY's return potential.

Since then, the ETF has indeed reached another record price before its moderate corrections in recent days. More importantly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has just released the August report for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As I will elaborate in a minute, to me, the new CPI data show a more mixed picture than earlier data and thus create more uncertainties in my mind. Combined with the elevated valuation of the SPY, these uncertainties have led me to downgrade the ETF to hold. I think the tailwinds that I anticipated earlier have run their course and their impacts have been priced in by now.

As seen in the next chart, August’s CPI data show an increase of +0.2% for headline CPI M/M, matching the July data, up from the decrease of -0.1% reported in June. What is of more concern is the so-called core CPI, which is the headline CPI minus the more volatile contributions from food and energy prices. As seen, the core CPI increased +0.3% M/M. This makes the third month that the core CPI has been heating up since June 2024. Overall, the core CPI dialed in a 3.2% Y/Y, still noticeably above the Fed’s target. With these new data, I feel the current market consensus is likely overestimating the odds for a soft landing, as discussed next.

SPY ETF: basic information

Before diving in, let me provide a few basics of the SPY ETF. As one of the most well-known ETFs, SPY needs little introduction. So here I will focus on a few things that are directly relevant to the subsequent analysis. The fund tracks the S&P 500 index (SP500) but a few deviations could occur for the following reasons stated in the fund description:

SPY is the best-recognized and oldest US-listed ETF and typically tops rankings for largest AUM and greatest trading volume. It's important to note that SPY is a unit investment trust, an older but entirely viable structure. As a UIT, SPY must fully replicate its index (it probably would anyway) and forgo the small risk and reward of securities lending. It also cannot reinvest portfolio dividends between distributions, the resulting cash drag will slightly hurt performance in up markets and help in downtrends.

In addition to the above factors, SPY’s 0.09% expense ratio is another reason for tracking error. Nonetheless, the SPY price tracked the underlying index with sufficient accuracy for the purpose of this article. As you can see from the chart below, in the past 10 years, the S&P 500 Index returned 178.2%, and the SPY ETF returned 176.5%. The difference is less than 2% in 10 years. Given the level of such tracking error, I will be relying on S&P500 data in the remainder of my analysis to assess SPY’s potential return and risks.

SPY ETF: valuation and risk premium

With the above analysis, let me start with the Shiller CAPE for the underlying SP500 index. As seen in the next chart, the index’s current Shiller CAPE hovers around 35.7x. The market has only been this expensive three times since the 1880s as seen: the peak of the dot.com bubble, amid the epic easing shortly after the COVID breakout, and now.

Of course, the Shiller CAPE (or any P/E ratio) only paints a partial picture of the valuation risk. A more reasonable approach to assess the valuation risk is to benchmark SP500 valuation against some sort of risk-free rate. And here I will choose the real 10-year treasury rates for such purpose. With this choice, the result is the so-called Shiller Excess CAPE yield (“ECY”) as shown in the next chart. As seen, the current ECY is about 1.83%. It is not only far below the long-term average of 4.63% but also among the lowest levels since the 1880s again. As detailed in Irrational Exuberance, authored by Robert Shiller himself, historical data have demonstrated a clear positive correlation between the ECY and the subsequent return of the SP500.

After seeing the grand picture, let’s zoom in a bit and see the changes in the ECY in recent months. As seen, the good news is that the current 1.83% ECY is at the same level compared to the past month and thicker than all previous months this year except January 2024. However, the bad news (i.e., besides 1.84% is a very thin ECY by historical standards) is that the ECY has thickened this year thus far largely because of the decrease in real rates. The valuation multiple of the SP500 has become substantially more expensive this year. With the mixed August CPI data as aforementioned, I am not certain if this trend can continue anymore.

Other risks and final thoughts

Despite the mixed August CPI data, the market remains optimistic about multiple rate cuts by 2024. The chart below shows the probabilities for rate cuts implied by the federal funds' futures contracts monitored by the CME Group FedWatch Tool. As seen, the current data points to a 19.3% probability for the rates to decrease to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% (i.e., 3 cuts) by Dec 2024. This is slightly lower than the expectation a week ago before the release of August CPI data (16.2%). The current data also points to a 46.5% probability for the rates to decrease to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% (i.e., 4 cuts) by Dec 2024. This expectation is even higher than that a week ago (40.9%). Judging by the August CPI data, I am not entirely certain if inflation is as under control as the market assumes and if the Fed would decrease rates at such an aggressive pace.

All told, I now see a more mixed outlook for SPY’s return potential than I saw back in July. On the positive side, the earnings reported in Q2 (the focus of my last article) are overall positive. Furthermore, the August CPI data, as mixed as they appear to me, does not show any alarming red flags after all. However, the trend of the core CPI data is concerning and suggests that inflation might be more stubborn than the market assumes. With the high valuation multiple of the SPY and the thin ECY, my overall conclusion is that the market has priced in all the positives but is not prepared for the negatives. Thus I recommend caution under current conditions and revise my rating to HOLD from the earlier BUY.