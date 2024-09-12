MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Beer - CFO
Michael Kliger - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Amanda Douglas - JP Morgan
Blake Anderson - Jefferies
Grace Smalley - Morgan Stanley
Wendy Gao - CICC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Mytheresa Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Beer, Mytheresa's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. Please begin.

Martin Beer

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to my Mytheresa's Investor Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024. With me today is our CEO, Michael Kliger. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. Any comments we make about expectations of forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties described in our Annual Report. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially. We are under no duty to update forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will refer to certain financial measures not reported in accordance with IFRS on this call. You can find reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures in our earnings press release, which is available on our investor relations website at investors.mytheresa.com. I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Kliger

Thank you, Martin. Also from my side, a very warm welcome to all of you, and thank you for joining our call today. We will today comment on the results and performance of our fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2024. We are

