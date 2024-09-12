ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.13K Followers

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Müller - SVP Product Marketing & Communication
Thomas Speidel - CEO
Wolfgang Breme - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Dennis Müller

Hello and welcome everybody to this event. [technical difficulty] financial highlights and results of the first half of this year, 2024. This period ended at the 30th of June, 2024.

May I have your attention to the forward-looking statements. This slide deck will contain forward-looking statements. You can read them in detail on slide number two. You will able to download the presentation afterwards on the Company's website.

Before I hand over to our speakers, I will guide you through the agenda. We will start with a short summarization of the half year one. Then we will talk about market trends and challenges. After that, we will talk about our strategy and USPs. After that we will show you the financial highlights, and we will end up with a Q&A session where you will be able to send us your questions, we will answer them. You can send these questions during this event via the web portal, the webcast you are logged in.

With that, I will hand over now to our CEO, Mr. Thomas Speidel.

Thomas Speidel

Thank you, Dennis. Welcome dear ladies and gentlemen, investors. Thank you for taking your time, and I'm pleased to walk you through the first part before I will hand over to my colleague, the CFO, Wolfgang Breme.

A few bullet points at the beginning, the review of the first half of 2024. We have been able to increase our revenues by 107% compared to last year, same period in 2023, so about 107% more, but the numbers will be explained by Wolfgang later.

Recommended For You

About ADSE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADSE

Trending Analysis

Trending News