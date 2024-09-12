SDI Productions

Every so often, when I rate a company a ‘strong buy’, upside will come rather quickly. I don't claim to be an expert on the timing of increases. Rather, it's just dumb luck. Normally, when I buy a firm, it is not my expectation to see the stock rise materially in a short window of time. But you won't hear me complaining about it when it does happen. One firm that has appreciated rather rapidly is Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Back in June of this year, I wrote my first-ever article about the company, rating it a ‘strong buy’ because of how cheap shares were and because of the overall quality of the institution and its assets. Since then, things have gone far better than I anticipated. While the S&P 500 is down 0.3%, shares of Esquire Financial Holdings have skyrocketed by 28.8%. But alas, all good things must come to an end. As impressive as that upside was, the company now looks to be closer to being fairly valued. I don't think it's there just yet. But I do think it warrants a downgrade to a solid ‘buy’.

Time for a downgrade

Fundamentally speaking, things are going really well for Esquire Financial Holdings. Take its most recent quarter as an example. Net interest income during this time came in at $23.3 million. This was up from the $18.8 million reported one year earlier. This was driven by two factors. The first was an 18.2% rise in total interest earning assets. And the second was an increase in its net interest margin from 6.02% to 6.19%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Other income statement data was mixed but generally positive. The one weak spot for the company was its non-interest income, which dropped from $6.7 million to $6.3 million. This was mostly because of a decline in payment processing fees from $5.8 million to $5.3 million. Fortunately, that didn't stop net profits from rising nicely from $9.1 million to $10.5 million. In the chart above, you can see results for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. It is unfortunate that net profits are still down year over year even after factoring this latest quarter in. But the company has a $4 million gain on an equity investment that it saw in the first quarter of last year to blame for this. So in a sense, last year's first quarter was irregularly positive. Without this, profits would have been higher this year than last.

Esquire Financial Holdings

Moving on to the balance sheet, we have seen some other bright spots. In the most recent quarter, deposits came in at $1.49 billion. That's up from the $1.43 billion achieved in the first quarter when I last wrote about the company. And it's also up from the $1.41 billion that the business ended 2023 at. My only complaint here is that uninsured deposit exposure has increased. In the first quarter of this year, only 26% of the company's deposits were uninsured. Generally, I like to see this number at 30% or lower. But by the second quarter, this number had risen to 31%. This is close enough, but the trend itself is slightly discouraging.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Other parts of the balance sheet have also increased. The value of loans grew from $1.21 billion in the first quarter of this year to $1.24 billion in the second quarter. Securities popped up from $220.3 million to $252.9 million. This is not to say that everything has improved. There were some weak spots on the balance sheet. Even though small, the one that comes to mind is cash and cash equivalents, which fell from $158.2 million to $152.7 million. And even though I would have liked to see that increase, the company can still boast that it has no debt on its books. This is rare in the banking sector.

Esquire Financial Holdings

It would be a mistake to look at Esquire Financial Holdings as just another bank. One of the things that interested me about the company a great deal is that it's also engaged in the payment processing industry. As I detailed in my first article about the firm, this is a massive and growing market. Total payment processing volume globally in 2022 was $10.27 trillion. In all likelihood, this will increase over the long run. However, recently, we have seen some mixed results. During the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the company reported $9.3 billion in payment processing volumes. This was up from the $8.5 billion reported one year earlier. The company also saw a year-over-year improvement in the number of merchants, with that number rising from 80,000 last year to 83,000 this year. However, this figure is lower than the 85,000 reported in the first quarter of the year. And it's down from 84,000 reported for all of 2023. In spite of the year-over-year improvements, payment processing fees have dropped somewhat. In the second quarter of last year, they were $5.8 million. This year, they are $5.3 million. And for the first half of the year, they dropped from $11.3 million last year to $10.6 million this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The surge in the company's stock price has made it less attractive from a valuation perspective than it was previously. In the chart above, you can see its price to earnings multiple stacked up against the price to earnings multiple of five similar businesses. It is still cheaper than four of these five companies. However, the reading we get of 11.3x is above the typical range that I like of between 6x and 10x. In the chart below, I then compared our candidate to the same five businesses using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. In each of these cases, our candidate was the most expensive — and that was by a significant margin. This can be justified because of high-quality assets and non-banking assets like its payment processing activities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Speaking of high-quality assets, I would like to direct you to the first chart below. In it, you can see the return on assets, not only for Esquire Financial Holdings, but also for the same five companies I’m stacking it up against. The 2.58% reading that we get is substantially higher than what we get from these other businesses. In the subsequent chart, you can see the same thing regarding return on equity. Once again, Esquire Financial Holdings is at the top of the list.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Esquire Financial Holdings might be having some weak spots to contend with. But for the most part, it looks to be a fantastic company that's trading at a deserved premium on a price to book and price to tangible book basis. Even though it's more expensive relative to earnings than what I typically prefer in this space, the high-quality nature of its assets makes it attractive, nonetheless. Given these factors, I think that the easy money has been made. But I do suspect additional upside is on the table. That upside is not enough to justify a ‘strong buy’ rating. But I do think it's enough to justify a ‘buy’.