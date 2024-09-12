Fever-Tree Drinks (FQVTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fever-Tree Drinks PLC (OTCPK:FQVTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Warrillow - CEO
Andy Branchflower - CFO
Charles Gibb - CEO, North America

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies
Rashad Kawan - Morgan Stanley
Anubhav Malhotra - Panmure Liberum
Matthew Ford - BNP Paribas

Tim Warrillow

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to hear about Fever-tree's performance in the First Half of 2024. My name is Tim Warrillow, Co-Founder and CEO of Fever-tree and I'm joined on the call by Andy Branchflower, CFO; and Charles Gibb, who has very nobly got up very early in the morning, our North American CEO.

So, this morning, we will talk about Fever-tree's robust performance despite the tough macro environment, how we've delivered almost 80% EBITDA growth, as we begin to drive strong margin recovery, and as well as demonstrating how we continue to position the business for long-term success.

Fever-tree continues to gain share across our key markets as the brand grows in strength around the world. The focus of this slide, and the following slide is to show how we're controlling the controllables, despite the well-publicized headwinds that are impacting the drinks industry around the world.

In the U.S., our largest revenue generating region, the brand delivered double-digit growth at constant currency despite the subdued spirit backdrop. Fever-tree is also outpacing the total mix of category by about 10% as we continue to drive distribution gains and maintain our superior sales velocity on the shelf.

In the U.K., Fever-tree remains the number one brand by value by a significant margin. The on-trade channel remains challenging, which was compounded by poor weather in June. But we performed well in the off-trade and are delivering good growth from our non-Tonic products which are catering to the

